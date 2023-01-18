Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New discount retail store opens in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenCalhoun, GA
Several Chick-fil-A Locations Temporarily Closing For RedmodelingJoel EisenbergCalhoun, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ChattanoogaTed RiversChattanooga, TN
1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022Charleston News LinkCharleston, TN
Related
The Restaurant Report Card: Health Department grades for some favorite FoCo restaurants
(Forsyth County, GA) NewsBreak is offering readers a new service in the new year - a restaurant report card presented twice a month. Here are the first grades scored by the Forsyth County Health Department during inspections conducted between January 3 and January 18, 2023:
WTVC
Asian Food and Gifts of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Ahead of their Lunar New Year Celebration, Asian Food and Gifts in Hixson wanted to tell us about their big celebration coming up. Owner Paul Del Carmen and his daughter, Eliza, are always posting recipes and more on their facebook page.
WTVC
840 new jobs coming to Bradley County with snack, sandwich assembly line facility
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — 840 new jobs are coming to Bradley County. SK Food Group is building a new sandwich assembly and food-handling facility in Cleveland, investing $205.2 million. The 525,000-square-foot facility will be located at Lot 1 of the Spring Branch Industrial Park, west of Cleveland. The company...
WTVC
Remembering MaryEllen Locher with pink tribute
CHATTANOOGA, TENN — The news set looked a bit different Friday evening, as we helped color Chattanooga Pink. If you've been out in Chattanooga this week, you might have noticed changes around town as well for this week's Pink! Gala. But mainly we fashioned in the color pink ahead...
WTVC
Level Up Arcade and Billiards
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Do you ever get the urge to pop in some quarters and try to get the high score? If so, then grab your quarters and head on over to Level Up Arcade. Owner Char Welch is here to tell us all about it. Their Facebook has all their upcoming event information.
New discount retail store opens in Tennessee
A new discount retail store recently opened in Tennessee. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, WE Wholesale opened its new Tennessee discount store in Chattanooga, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
fox5atlanta.com
Early morning fire destroys Canton mobile home
CANTON, Ga. - Firefighters spent the morning battling a massive blaze a Canton mobile home Friday. Officials with the Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services tell FOX 5 they received reports of a structure fire near Mill Creak Road and Arnold Mill Road shortly before 7 a.m. Friday. At the...
foodmanufacturing.com
SK Food Group Announces Tennessee Plant
CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location. As a result of the project,...
wrganews.com
[VIDEO] Turner McCall bridge replacement could begin as early as next year
(Video by Ethan Garrett – WRGA) Work on the replacement of the Turner McCall Boulevard bridge over the Etowah River and Norfolk Southern Railroad is set to get underway next year, but it’s still unclear if that work will coincide with the widening of Second Avenue. Joe Schulman,...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Jan. 24
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, January 24. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Ronald Baldwin – Revoked DL/Alias Capias, Registration, Insurance. Stacey Ball – Possession Xanax/For Capias, Drug Paraphernalia/For Capias. Contavis Davis – Aggravated Burglary/For Cap,...
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the Adventure
Like many small towns across America, the Walmart in Dahlonega, GA, is a hot spot for area shoppers. But under this Walmart lies a hidden surprise you won't find elsewhere: the remnants of a gold mine, including deep shafts open to exploration as part of a gold mine tour.
themoorecountynews.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Cleveland, Tennessee metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Cleveland, TN metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
chattanoogacw.com
Whitfield County Animal Shelter takes flight to find 'furever' homes for furry friends
WHITFIELD CO. , GA — An animal shelter in Whitfield County is taking flight to find new families for a few furry friends. The Whitfield County Animal Shelter employees and director incorporated a new way of travel in transporting 11 rescued puppies. After weeks of hard work, the organization...
weisradio.com
Fatality Friday Afternoon / Accident on Orchard Hill Road in Chattooga County
Fatality Friday Afternoon / Accident on Orchard Hill Road in Chattooga County. A Chattooga County woman was killed in a single vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Chattooga County. The Georgia State Patrol released the following statement:. On Friday, January 20, 2023, at 3:13 pm, Troopers from Post 38 Rome responded...
WTVC
'Smelly, but safe:'Tennessee farmers weigh in on fertilizer made from recycled human waste
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A day after we told you about the city of Chattanooga sending a refined version of human waste to farms across the state of Tennessee, we have learned the company responsible for shipping it to one farm in Warren County is going to do something about the smell.
mcnewstn.com
Whitwell Commission welcomes new Police Chief in 2023’s first meeting
Whitwell, Tenn. – The City of Whitwell Commission assembled for the first time in 2023. The police department was able to report a number of changes and improvements in coverage. The Board also was updated on the City’s audit for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Before the meeting, Vice...
WTVC
SUV crashes into Ringgold home; Owner finds injured owner hanging on fence hours later
RINGGOLD, Ga. — It was a dramatic morning for a homeowner in Ringgold Thursday, who told us he heard a sound like an 'earthquake' in the middle of the night, and woke up later to find an SUV had crashed into his home, and the injured driver hanging on a fence.
WTVC
ShowerUp is coming to Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Paul Schmitz talks about how ShowerUp, a Nashville-based, non-profit organization providing mobile showers and personal care to those experiencing homelessness, is pleased to announce a special preview event in Chattanooga. The event is the first step in establishing a full-time permanent ShowerUp presence in Chattanooga to serve the community year-round.
WTVC
Coroner says actor Leslie Jordan died of natural causes
LOS ANGELES — Leslie Jordan, the actor and Chattanooga native whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” died from natural causes and not from a car accident last year, the Los Angeles County coroner's office has concluded.
weisradio.com
Woman Arrested For Shoplifting at Walmart
A 27-year-old woman was arrested after being accused of shoplifting at Walmart in Trion. According to a report from the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Walmart after the woman was seen leaving the store with a jacket that she had not paid for. When deputies arrived...
Comments / 1