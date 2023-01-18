ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, GA

Asian Food and Gifts of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Ahead of their Lunar New Year Celebration, Asian Food and Gifts in Hixson wanted to tell us about their big celebration coming up. Owner Paul Del Carmen and his daughter, Eliza, are always posting recipes and more on their facebook page.
Remembering MaryEllen Locher with pink tribute

CHATTANOOGA, TENN — The news set looked a bit different Friday evening, as we helped color Chattanooga Pink. If you've been out in Chattanooga this week, you might have noticed changes around town as well for this week's Pink! Gala. But mainly we fashioned in the color pink ahead...
Level Up Arcade and Billiards

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Do you ever get the urge to pop in some quarters and try to get the high score? If so, then grab your quarters and head on over to Level Up Arcade. Owner Char Welch is here to tell us all about it. Their Facebook has all their upcoming event information.
Early morning fire destroys Canton mobile home

CANTON, Ga. - Firefighters spent the morning battling a massive blaze a Canton mobile home Friday. Officials with the Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services tell FOX 5 they received reports of a structure fire near Mill Creak Road and Arnold Mill Road shortly before 7 a.m. Friday. At the...
SK Food Group Announces Tennessee Plant

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location. As a result of the project,...
Municipal Court Docket for Jan. 24

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, January 24. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Ronald Baldwin – Revoked DL/Alias Capias, Registration, Insurance. Stacey Ball – Possession Xanax/For Capias, Drug Paraphernalia/For Capias. Contavis Davis – Aggravated Burglary/For Cap,...
ShowerUp is coming to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Paul Schmitz talks about how ShowerUp, a Nashville-based, non-profit organization providing mobile showers and personal care to those experiencing homelessness, is pleased to announce a special preview event in Chattanooga. The event is the first step in establishing a full-time permanent ShowerUp presence in Chattanooga to serve the community year-round.
Coroner says actor Leslie Jordan died of natural causes

LOS ANGELES — Leslie Jordan, the actor and Chattanooga native whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” died from natural causes and not from a car accident last year, the Los Angeles County coroner's office has concluded.
Woman Arrested For Shoplifting at Walmart

A 27-year-old woman was arrested after being accused of shoplifting at Walmart in Trion. According to a report from the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Walmart after the woman was seen leaving the store with a jacket that she had not paid for. When deputies arrived...
