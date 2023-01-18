ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

RECRUITING: USC football offers nation's No. 2 2025 running back Harlem Barry

USC running backs coach Kiel McDonald added another blue-chip running back prospect to his board with an offer to Metairie (LA) recruit Harlem Berry on Thursday. Berry holds an early impressive offer list from Auburn, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Florida State, Baylor, Nebraska and Mississippi State. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound sophomore...
247Sports

Chip Kelly Out Recruiting During Contact Period

A Contact Period started last Friday, the 13th, and coaches have since been allowed to visit recruits at their high schools. UCLA head coach Chip Kelly has really been on the road. He's gone out during the January period in previous years, but we don't remember him being in so many places as he's been in the last week.
