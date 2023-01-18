Mac DeMarco has commented on TikTok‘s influence on the music industry, saying he finds it “very depressing”. DeMarco’s comments came in an interview with Variety about his new instrumental album, ‘Five Easy Hot Dogs’, in which he was asked whether he was grateful to have broken through in the time before TikTok. Although he said that his songs tend to do well on the platform, he said it found it “strange” that artists sometimes write music that’s engineered for TikTok success, or think going viral on there is how they can best make money.

1 DAY AGO