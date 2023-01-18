Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Sam Smith shares ‘Gloria’ title track, their “queer love hymn”
Sam Smith has shared the title track from their imminent new album ‘Gloria’, describing it as a “queer love hymn” – check it out below. Sam Smith – ‘Love Goes’ review: pop crooner leans further into heartbreak. ‘Gloria’ the album is set...
NME
Kim Petras shares pulsing new track ‘brrr’
Kim Petras has released a new single, ‘brrr’ – check it out below. The track is the artist’s first new song since November’s ‘If Jesus Was A Rockstar’, with more new music reportedly planned to come throughout 2023. Petras describes the industrial-inspired pop...
NME
Listen to a snippet of Rosalía’s new song ‘Lie Like You Love Me’
Rosalía has taken to TikTok to continue teasing her upcoming single ‘Lie Like You Love Me’ – check out a snippet below. Rosalía confirmed she’d be releasing new single ‘LLYLM’ earlier this month, with a release date of January 27 shared shortly afterwards.
NME
Headie One shares energetic new song ‘Martin’s Sofa’
Headie One has returned with his first new music of 2023 – watch the official video for new track ‘Martin’s Sofa’ below. The drill star ended 2022 by dropping collaborative mixtape ‘No Borders’, which saw him teaming up with a series of European talent including German artists Luciano, Pajel, and Kalim, Italy’s Shiva, French musicians Gazo, Koba LaD, and Nej, as well as Frenna and Chivv of the Netherlands.
NME
Kali Uchis announces new album ‘Red Moon In Venus’
Kali Uchis has announced details of her third studio album, ‘Red Moon In Venus’. The singer previewed the album this week with new single ‘I Wish You Roses’, her first new music of 2023. The song followed recent tracks ‘La Unica’ and ‘No Hay Ley’.
NME
One of David Crosby’s final tweets was a funny take on heaven
Some of David Crosby’s last tweets saw him poking fun at the idea of heaven, calling ‘Eleanor Rigby’ the best song by The Beatles and praising Greta Thunberg. It was confirmed yesterday (January 20) that David Crosby had passed away after a long illness, aged 81. “He...
NME
Måneskin get “married” by Alessandro Michele to celebrate new album ‘RUSH!’
The members of Måneskin got “married” in a four-way “wedding” ceremony to celebrate the release of their new album, ‘RUSH!’. Spotify threw the Italian rockers the party at Palazzo Brancaccio in Rome, Italy, in which they each professed their “eternal loyalty to one another”. The ceremony was officiated by Italian fashion designer Alessandro Michele, while Machine Gun Kelly, Baz Luhrmann and Paolo Sorrentino were among the guests present for the band’s ‘nuptials’.
NME
Cardi B opens up about suicidal thoughts
Cardi B has said that she has experienced suicidal thoughts after degrading rumours were spread about her on social media. The rapper said she had experienced suicidal ideation as far back as 2019 in an interview with Jason Lee on the first episode of his new talk show, The Jason Lee Show. “I’m afraid to be vulnerable because people wanna say, ‘Oh, you looking for sympathy,’” she admitted [via HotNewHipHop].
Paul McCartney Experienced Something Horrific While Recording ‘Band on the Run’ in Nigeria
Paul McCartney experienced something horrible while recording Wings' 'Band on the Run' in Nigeria.
NME
Watch footage of David Crosby’s last gig
Following the death of David Crosby, fans have been sharing footage of his last live performance. It was confirmed yesterday (January 20) that David Crosby had passed away after a long illness, aged 81. “He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is...
Ringo Starr Found the 1 Place Nobody Knew Him
Ringo Starr found the one place nobody knew him on his way back from India in 1968.
NME
Ed Sheeran pays tribute to Jamal Edwards with powerful SBTV freestyle
Ed Sheeran has honoured his friend, the late Jamal Edwards, with a 64-bar freestyle for SBTV – the online hip-hop and youth culture broadcaster Edwards founded in 2006. Sheeran’s freestyle was filmed inside an empty Stamford Bridge – home stadium of Chelsea FC, whom Edwards was a lifelong fan of – with the name Jamal spelled out in the stands. The singer-songwriter delivers a raw, emotive set of bars as he expresses his grief at Edwards’ death, aged 31, in February of last year.
NME
Guns ‘N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan appears to confirm band for Glastonbury 2023
Guns ‘N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan has seemingly confirmed that the band will play this year’s Glastonbury Festival. The hard rockers have been heavily rumoured to play 2023’s edition of the festival, which has so far only revealed one headliner in Elton John. Speaking on his...
NME
Inhaler credit Beatles documentary ‘Get Back’ for helping to relieve second album pressure
Inhaler have said watching the Beatles documentary Get Back helped them to relieve the pressure of making their second album. The Irish band watched the seven-hour Peter Jackson film while writing their upcoming second album ‘Cuts & Bruises’ and told NME for this week’s Big Read feature that it offered them a sense of comfort and inspiration.
NME
HIRS Collective release ‘Trust The Process’ featuring My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero
The HIRS Collective have released their latest single ‘Trust The Process’ which features a guest verse from My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero – check it out below. The HIRS Collective are a punk band from Philadelphia whose members also help run indie label Get Better Records....
NME
Mac DeMarco says he finds TikTok’s influence on the music industry “very depressing”
Mac DeMarco has commented on TikTok‘s influence on the music industry, saying he finds it “very depressing”. DeMarco’s comments came in an interview with Variety about his new instrumental album, ‘Five Easy Hot Dogs’, in which he was asked whether he was grateful to have broken through in the time before TikTok. Although he said that his songs tend to do well on the platform, he said it found it “strange” that artists sometimes write music that’s engineered for TikTok success, or think going viral on there is how they can best make money.
NME
Gunna shares first verse since prison release on ‘Brodies’
Gunna has shared his first verse since his release from prison – listen to his turn on new track ‘Brodies’ below. The rapper was released from jail last month after pleading guilty to a racketeering charge. He and 27 others were charged in a sweeping Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act indictment in May. Kitchens – who, along with Young Thug and others, denied the allegations – remained incarcerated for over six months.
NME
Noel Gallagher’s new album title ‘Council Skies’ inspired by Sheffield artist Pete McKee
Noel Gallagher has explained how the title of his new album ‘Council Skies’ was inspired by Sheffield artist Pete McKee. Announced this week, the new album, Gallagher’s fourth studio record with the High Flying Birds, will arrive on June 2 via Sour Mash. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.
NME
Charli XCX and The 1975’s George Daniel remix Caroline Polachek’s ‘Welcome To My Island’
Charli XCX and The 1975‘s George Daniel have remixed Caroline Polachek‘s new single ‘Welcome To My Island’ – check it out below. The track will appear on Polachek’s upcoming second album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’, which is due to be released digitally on Valentine’s Day (February 14).
NME
Pete Wentz says watching Metallica’s ‘Some Kind of Monster’ documentary was like “looking into a mirror”
Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz has said that he watched the Metallica documentary Some Kind of Monster with the band’s vocalist Patrick Stump before they started making their upcoming album, ‘So Much (For) Stardust’. The 2004 film offered an insight into the Metallica camp while they...
Comments / 0