NME

Sam Smith shares ‘Gloria’ title track, their “queer love hymn”

Sam Smith has shared the title track from their imminent new album ‘Gloria’, describing it as a “queer love hymn” – check it out below. Sam Smith – ‘Love Goes’ review: pop crooner leans further into heartbreak. ‘Gloria’ the album is set...
NME

Kim Petras shares pulsing new track ‘brrr’

Kim Petras has released a new single, ‘brrr’ – check it out below. The track is the artist’s first new song since November’s ‘If Jesus Was A Rockstar’, with more new music reportedly planned to come throughout 2023. Petras describes the industrial-inspired pop...
NME

Listen to a snippet of Rosalía’s new song ‘Lie Like You Love Me’

Rosalía has taken to TikTok to continue teasing her upcoming single ‘Lie Like You Love Me’ – check out a snippet below. Rosalía confirmed she’d be releasing new single ‘LLYLM’ earlier this month, with a release date of January 27 shared shortly afterwards.
NME

Headie One shares energetic new song ‘Martin’s Sofa’

Headie One has returned with his first new music of 2023 – watch the official video for new track ‘Martin’s Sofa’ below. The drill star ended 2022 by dropping collaborative mixtape ‘No Borders’, which saw him teaming up with a series of European talent including German artists Luciano, Pajel, and Kalim, Italy’s Shiva, French musicians Gazo, Koba LaD, and Nej, as well as Frenna and Chivv of the Netherlands.
NME

Kali Uchis announces new album ‘Red Moon In Venus’

Kali Uchis has announced details of her third studio album, ‘Red Moon In Venus’. The singer previewed the album this week with new single ‘I Wish You Roses’, her first new music of 2023. The song followed recent tracks ‘La Unica’ and ‘No Hay Ley’.
NME

Måneskin get “married” by Alessandro Michele to celebrate new album ‘RUSH!’

The members of Måneskin got “married” in a four-way “wedding” ceremony to celebrate the release of their new album, ‘RUSH!’. Spotify threw the Italian rockers the party at Palazzo Brancaccio in Rome, Italy, in which they each professed their “eternal loyalty to one another”. The ceremony was officiated by Italian fashion designer Alessandro Michele, while Machine Gun Kelly, Baz Luhrmann and Paolo Sorrentino were among the guests present for the band’s ‘nuptials’.
NME

Cardi B opens up about suicidal thoughts

Cardi B has said that she has experienced suicidal thoughts after degrading rumours were spread about her on social media. The rapper said she had experienced suicidal ideation as far back as 2019 in an interview with Jason Lee on the first episode of his new talk show, The Jason Lee Show. “I’m afraid to be vulnerable because people wanna say, ‘Oh, you looking for sympathy,’” she admitted [via HotNewHipHop].
NME

Watch footage of David Crosby’s last gig

Following the death of David Crosby, fans have been sharing footage of his last live performance. It was confirmed yesterday (January 20) that David Crosby had passed away after a long illness, aged 81. “He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is...
NME

Ed Sheeran pays tribute to Jamal Edwards with powerful SBTV freestyle

Ed Sheeran has honoured his friend, the late Jamal Edwards, with a 64-bar freestyle for SBTV – the online hip-hop and youth culture broadcaster Edwards founded in 2006. Sheeran’s freestyle was filmed inside an empty Stamford Bridge – home stadium of Chelsea FC, whom Edwards was a lifelong fan of – with the name Jamal spelled out in the stands. The singer-songwriter delivers a raw, emotive set of bars as he expresses his grief at Edwards’ death, aged 31, in February of last year.
NME

Inhaler credit Beatles documentary ‘Get Back’ for helping to relieve second album pressure

Inhaler have said watching the Beatles documentary Get Back helped them to relieve the pressure of making their second album. The Irish band watched the seven-hour Peter Jackson film while writing their upcoming second album ‘Cuts & Bruises’ and told NME for this week’s Big Read feature that it offered them a sense of comfort and inspiration.
NME

Mac DeMarco says he finds TikTok’s influence on the music industry “very depressing”

Mac DeMarco has commented on TikTok‘s influence on the music industry, saying he finds it “very depressing”. DeMarco’s comments came in an interview with Variety about his new instrumental album, ‘Five Easy Hot Dogs’, in which he was asked whether he was grateful to have broken through in the time before TikTok. Although he said that his songs tend to do well on the platform, he said it found it “strange” that artists sometimes write music that’s engineered for TikTok success, or think going viral on there is how they can best make money.
NME

Gunna shares first verse since prison release on ‘Brodies’

Gunna has shared his first verse since his release from prison – listen to his turn on new track ‘Brodies’ below. The rapper was released from jail last month after pleading guilty to a racketeering charge. He and 27 others were charged in a sweeping Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act indictment in May. Kitchens – who, along with Young Thug and others, denied the allegations – remained incarcerated for over six months.

