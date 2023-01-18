Read full article on original website
WKU Athletics
Tops Name L’Damian Washington Receivers Coach and Passing Game Coordinator
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Head Coach Tyson Helton has named L'Damian Washington as WKU Football's receivers coach and passing game coordinator. Washington comes to The Hill by way of Oklahoma where he spent the 2022 season as the interim wide receivers coach for the Sooners. "This program has had...
WKU Athletics
Lady Toppers' Win Streak Ended at Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WKU women's basketball (9-9, 6-3 C-USA) had its five-game win streak snapped at Charlotte (8-10, 4-5 C-USA) on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Toppers fell to the 49ers, 72-65, in a game that feature 15 lead changes and seven ties. "We talked before the game about the...
WKU Athletics
Multiple Wins Lead to Big Day for WKU at Bellarmine Open
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – In just its second meet of the season, Western Kentucky turned in several big performances to secure multiple victories Friday at the Bellarmine Open. Both the men and women combined to win four events on the day with victories coming in both running and field events.
WKU Athletics
Lady Toppers Face Charlotte on the Road on Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU women's basketball will put its five-game win streak on the line on Saturday, Jan. 21 with a road contest at Charlotte. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. (CT) in Halton Arena. Game Info. WKU (9-8, 6-2 C-USA) at Charlotte (7-10, 3-5 C-USA) Saturday, Jan....
WKU Athletics
Five Straight Wins for the Lady Toppers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU women's basketball (9-8, 6-2 C-USA) is up to five straight wins after a 66-55 victory against Louisiana Tech (11-7, 4-4 C-USA) on Thursday night in Bowling Green. With the win, WKU is in sole possession of second place in the Conference USA standings. The...
WKU Athletics
First Overtime Game of Season Ends in WKU Loss
RUSTON, La. – WKU Hilltopper Basketball fell to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in overtime 85-74 on Thursday night. The two teams only outscored each other by two in either half, but Louisiana Tech used a second wind to shut WKU out of overtime. The Hilltoppers started cold while the...
WKU Athletics
Hilltoppers Back in Action at Home on Saturday
Saturday, January 21 | 6 p.m. CT | Bowling Green, Ky. Records WKU (11-8, 3-5 C-USA) • Charlotte (12-7, 3-5 C-USA) Hilltopper Sports Network (WKLX 100.7 FM flagship); C-USA.tv Audio; Varsity Network. Randy Lee (pxp) | Hal Schmitt (analysis) Watch. ESPN+. Nate Gatter (pxp) | Jay Walton (analysis) |...
WKU Athletics
Tops Head to Bellarmine Open
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The indoor track & field season continues Friday when WKU makes the trip north to compete in the 2023 Bellarmine open. WKU is fresh off its season-opening meet at the 2023 Commodore Open where the Hilltoppers turned in a handful of solid performances. On the women's side, Katie Isenbarger (5th) and Grace Turner (9th) both finished in the top-10 of the high jump while Lucy Rutherford (13th) won her heat in the 1000m. Rutherford would go on to finish ninth in the 3000m the following day to add to WKU's top-10 performances.
