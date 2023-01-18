BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The indoor track & field season continues Friday when WKU makes the trip north to compete in the 2023 Bellarmine open. WKU is fresh off its season-opening meet at the 2023 Commodore Open where the Hilltoppers turned in a handful of solid performances. On the women's side, Katie Isenbarger (5th) and Grace Turner (9th) both finished in the top-10 of the high jump while Lucy Rutherford (13th) won her heat in the 1000m. Rutherford would go on to finish ninth in the 3000m the following day to add to WKU's top-10 performances.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO