Bowling Green, KY

WKU Athletics

Lady Toppers' Win Streak Ended at Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WKU women's basketball (9-9, 6-3 C-USA) had its five-game win streak snapped at Charlotte (8-10, 4-5 C-USA) on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Toppers fell to the 49ers, 72-65, in a game that feature 15 lead changes and seven ties. "We talked before the game about the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKU Athletics

Multiple Wins Lead to Big Day for WKU at Bellarmine Open

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – In just its second meet of the season, Western Kentucky turned in several big performances to secure multiple victories Friday at the Bellarmine Open. Both the men and women combined to win four events on the day with victories coming in both running and field events.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKU Athletics

Lady Toppers Face Charlotte on the Road on Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU women's basketball will put its five-game win streak on the line on Saturday, Jan. 21 with a road contest at Charlotte. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. (CT) in Halton Arena. Game Info. WKU (9-8, 6-2 C-USA) at Charlotte (7-10, 3-5 C-USA) Saturday, Jan....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKU Athletics

Five Straight Wins for the Lady Toppers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU women's basketball (9-8, 6-2 C-USA) is up to five straight wins after a 66-55 victory against Louisiana Tech (11-7, 4-4 C-USA) on Thursday night in Bowling Green. With the win, WKU is in sole possession of second place in the Conference USA standings. The...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKU Athletics

First Overtime Game of Season Ends in WKU Loss

RUSTON, La. – WKU Hilltopper Basketball fell to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in overtime 85-74 on Thursday night. The two teams only outscored each other by two in either half, but Louisiana Tech used a second wind to shut WKU out of overtime. The Hilltoppers started cold while the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKU Athletics

Hilltoppers Back in Action at Home on Saturday

Saturday, January 21 | 6 p.m. CT | Bowling Green, Ky. Records WKU (11-8, 3-5 C-USA) • Charlotte (12-7, 3-5 C-USA) Hilltopper Sports Network (WKLX 100.7 FM flagship); C-USA.tv Audio; Varsity Network. Randy Lee (pxp) | Hal Schmitt (analysis) Watch. ESPN+. Nate Gatter (pxp) | Jay Walton (analysis) |...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKU Athletics

Tops Head to Bellarmine Open

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The indoor track & field season continues Friday when WKU makes the trip north to compete in the 2023 Bellarmine open. WKU is fresh off its season-opening meet at the 2023 Commodore Open where the Hilltoppers turned in a handful of solid performances. On the women's side, Katie Isenbarger (5th) and Grace Turner (9th) both finished in the top-10 of the high jump while Lucy Rutherford (13th) won her heat in the 1000m. Rutherford would go on to finish ninth in the 3000m the following day to add to WKU's top-10 performances.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

