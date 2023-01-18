Read full article on original website
Allrecipes.com
Do Eggs Actually Need to be Refrigerated?
I was lucky enough to score some fresh eggs recently by way of friends who were on vacation, and their chickens needed to be fed. The reward for tending to the chickens was super fresh eggs from just a few blocks away. When my son and his friend returned with eggs one evening, they asked if they should put them in the refrigerator.
Popculture
Rice Recall: What to Know
Rice lovers who live in the U.K. need to look at the label before eating due to a recall issued in December. Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
msn.com
Don't Eat That Leftover Rice Languishing in Your Fridge. Here's Why
You might want to rethink eating that leftover rice in your fridge. If you're eating rice that has been sitting in the fridge for a few days, there's a chance you could be giving yourself food poisoning. If you're looking to do some advance meal prep, maybe you've already considered cooking up a big batch of rice to pair with chicken and vegetables for dinner. But keeping and consuming that five-day-old rice could be causing you some stomach issues.
'I'll make sure all 8 drumsticks are from the same chicken': Grandma demanded the butcher only sell her tender meat
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. As a teen, my mother always accompanied my grandmother everywhere, including the butcher shop. According to my mother, my grandmother treated the butcher like a bartender or a therapist, telling the poor man her entire life story in shopping-size bites.
thespruceeats.com
Slow Cooker vs. Instant Pot: Which Should I Buy?
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. At a glance, slow cookers and Instant Pots, a top-selling brand of multicookers, look like siblings. These standalone devices bubble away on a countertop while you handle other tasks. They come in a range of capacities, from small models for feeding a couple to large ones pulled out for extended family. Still, their key differences affect cooking approach and time as well as cost.
Food & Wine
Herbal Chicken Bone Broth with Soba Noodles
In China, this herbal chicken bone broth is traditionally given to postpartum women or post-trauma patients in recovery. Whole chickens are considered a fantastic medicinal ingredient in traditional Chinese medicine food therapy to nourish the kidneys, blood, and yin, which refers to qualities that help our bodies with hydration, calming, and anti-aging. Traditional Chinese Medicine food therapist Zoey Xinyi Gong pairs it with tonifying herbs like jujube dates, goji berries, astragalus, and angelica root to make the ultimate herbal bone broth for longevity and overall wellness.
delishably.com
Kung Pao Chicken: A Classic Chinese Dish With a Kick
Kung Pao chicken, also known as Kung Po or Kung Po chicken, is a popular Chinese dish that is believed to have originated in the Sichuan province of China. The dish is characterized by its spicy and savory flavors, as well as its combination of peanuts, vegetables, and meat (usually chicken).
ETOnline.com
The Best Stainless Steel Cookware to Replace Your Teflon Non-Stick Pieces: Shop Quality Pans for Every Budget
Nonstick pans are a staple in most home kitchens: they're generally simple to use, affordable and easy to replace. A quality non-stick pan that has been taken care of should last up to five years. But when your pans become warped, scratched or discolored, that's a good indication to begin swapping them out for something new. If you find that your nonstick pans aren't lasting despite proper care, it might be time to make the switch — dare we say upgrade — to stainless steel pans.
EatingWell
Should You Pre-Rinse Dishes Before Loading Them in a Dishwasher?
Growing up, I was taught to give my family's dishes a good scrub before putting them in the dishwasher. No matter the stain or stuck-on food bits, it was my job to make sure the plates were clean before loading them in the dishwasher. While that chore may have helped earn my weekly allowance, it turns out the scrubbing I was (and still am) doing was actually counterproductive. And according to a survey from Procter & Gamble, 86% of people are making the same mistake.
A Guide to 9 Types of Japanese Noodles
Japanese people love noodles! They eat noodles all day, even for breakfast. What’s more comforting than slurping a bowl of noodles at a standing noodle bar on the railway platform while you wait for your train to arrive?. There is a variety of Japanese noodles, each enjoyed for their...
The Best Portable Induction Cooktops for Small Spaces, According to a Chef
Our favorite is the Duxtop 9600LS Portable Induction Cooktop, with 20 temperature settings and an easy-to-use LCD display.
potatopro.com
The next generation of fries have arrived… and they are REALLY Crunchy!
Lamb Weston has launched its latest potato innovation in the United Kingdom: REALLY Crunchy Fries! Created to satisfy growing demand for unique sensory dining experiences and sustainably-minded quality ingredients, these ground-breaking coated fries promise an unbeatable long-lasting crunch sensation that no other fry can rival. Developed exclusively for the OOH...
