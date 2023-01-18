Growing up, I was taught to give my family's dishes a good scrub before putting them in the dishwasher. No matter the stain or stuck-on food bits, it was my job to make sure the plates were clean before loading them in the dishwasher. While that chore may have helped earn my weekly allowance, it turns out the scrubbing I was (and still am) doing was actually counterproductive. And according to a survey from Procter & Gamble, 86% of people are making the same mistake.

4 DAYS AGO