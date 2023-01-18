'Impracticable for the state': GOP lawmakers in Wyoming just proposed a ban on EV sales, phase-out by 2035 — here are 3 big oil stocks to revisit

Read full article on original website
These Six GOP Lawmakers Want to Ban Electric Cars
Republican legislators in Wyoming are looking to pass a law to ban electric vehicles from 2035, in defiance of other states' moves in the opposite direction.
Lawmaker Who Called For Phasing Out Electric Vehicles Says He Has 'No Problem' With Them
Republican Wyoming state Sen. Jim Anderson said his joint resolution takes issue with a California plan that bans sales of new fossil-fuel-powered cars by 2035.
Wyoming wants to phase out sales of EVs by 2035 to “ensure the stability” of the oil & gas industry
The State of Wyoming is considering phasing out the sales of electric vehicles by 2035 to “ensure the stability” of its oil and gas industry. Senators Jim Anderson, Brian Boner, Ed Cooper, Dan Dockstader, Representatives Donald Burkhart, Jr, and Bill Henderson sponsored the bill SJ0004. In the bill,...
Wyoming Moves To Ban Sales Of New Electric Vehicles By 2035
Change is hard. Humans are creatures of habit and it's in our nature to avoid change. Transitioning our personal transportation fleet from vehicles that burn fossil fuels to plug in electric vehicles is going to be a massive undertaking. And as with all new disruptive technologies, there will be winners...
Elon Musks Tesla is bringing a battery charge to a ridiculous price
Tesla is known for his innovative innovation in electric cars. But the giant led by Elon Musk has just launched an unexpected product. Having a wireless charger, isn’t your car. It’s a wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other products for a dime, whereas it costs a huge sum.
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it
Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
First, Biden came for your gas stove. Next, Democrats will come for your gas heater
Biden administration appears to have caved on its proposed gas-stove ban, but not every Democrat is persuaded.
Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles
Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
The red-state backlash against electric vehicles is incoherent — and gaining steam
Remember when “getting ICE’d” was a thing? A few years ago, it was not uncommon to spot internal-combustion engine (ICE) vehicles deliberately parked in electric vehicle-only spots, usually near an EV charging station, effectively blocking access to that charger. It was an extremely stupid and anti-social way for aggrieved gas-powered car owners to express contempt for these new, less-polluting vehicles.
Nearly Half of U.S. Consumers Unaware About EV Battery Recyclability
As the use of technology grows globally, U.S. consumers fail to know how to dispose of their batteries properly. New research from Ascend Elements explores what Americans think about EV technology and its lifecycle. The company asked 1,004 American consumers about their perceptions of electric vehicles. An independent research firm was hired to solicit and collect responses.
Why Tesla is dropping prices across the US
Tesla is slashing prices amid slowing demand for cars and the introduction of new electric vehicle tax credits that come with strict price caps. The EV giant cut the price of some of its vehicles by up to 20 percent. Tesla dropped the price of its base Model 3 car by $3,000 and slashed the…
What Happens to the Future of Electric Cars If Tesla Dies?
Tesla had a rough 2022—to say the least. Everything from the economy, to inflation, to the Russian invasion of Ukraine dealt body blow after body blow to the electric carmaker—and the rest of the tech and auto industry at large. However, the recent actions of company CEO Elon Musk, following his reluctant purchase of Twitter, have only dragged the beleaguered Tesla further into the deep trenches of a financial crisis. In fact, Tesla has lost nearly 70 percent of its market cap over the year to date.
Toyota is investing $35 billion into EVs. But some say it may be too late.
The world's largest automaker, Toyota, is battling criticism that it is not moving fast enough to reduce carbon emissions. Some even say it is opposing climate-mitigation efforts. But the automaker says it does believe in an all-electric future. It just maintains that future will not reach all of Toyota's markets...
This is an era of plentiful, cheap, renewable energy, but the fossil fuel dinosaurs can’t admit it
I remember the first time wind energy emerged as a serious contender in the UK’s energy provision. It was 6 November 2012, and the country’s electricity use from wind hit an all-time high in the middle of the afternoon, at 9.3%. The casual observer wouldn’t have noticed, and the expert wouldn’t have been surprised, but for people between those poles, it was astonishing. Windfarms were then perceived as a nascent technology, so infant and speculative they needed endless subsidy, intervention, special pleading.
The race to make diesel engines run on hydrogen
It's a new hydrogen-diesel hybrid engine affectionately known as "baby number two" that could help to decarbonise some of Australia's heaviest industries. The test rig is large - it has its own room adjoining a lab and looks at first glance like many other large motors, but beneath its metallic skin could lie game-changing technology.
A fifth of new cars in California zero-emission in 2022: data
One-in-five new cars sold in California in 2022 was a zero-emission vehicle, the state said Friday, as the largest car market in the United States charges towards its goal of electrifying its fleet. On Friday the California Energy Commission said 18.8 percent of new cars sold in the state in 2022 were EVs, PHEVs or fuel cell electric vehicles, all of which California includes in its zero-emission category.
There's No Gas Stove Ban But Regulations Can Reduce Indoor Air Pollution
It's #GasBanGate! The Twitterverse is agog over talk of gas stoves being banned or that they cause asthma. A favorite example: "My parents had a gas stove my entire life. Nobody got asthma. NOBODY. This is almost as idiotic as climate change. Climate changes all the time." Our post on...
