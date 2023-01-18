ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Proposal to Protect Student Achievement Against Merit Withholders

By HRM Staff
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
By withholding merit-based rewards from high performing students, at least three Northern Virginia school divisions – Loudoun, Prince William and Fairfax Counties — have systematically disadvantaged high performing students, limiting their hard-earned access to scholarships and college admissions.  Merit based systems are at the heart of the American dream – the dream to work hard, stretch capabilities and persevere towards a better life regardless of your background or zip code. For many students, the National Merit award would have been their “golden ticket” to do just that. However, late last year it was brought to light that the leadership at Thomas Jefferson...
