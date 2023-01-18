Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Proposal to Protect Student Achievement Against Merit Withholders

Read full article on original website
How Glenn Youngkin plans to end efforts to deny merit-based scholarships
By withholding merit-based rewards from high performing students, at least three Northern Virginia school divisions – Loudoun, Prince William and Fairfax Counties — have systematically disadvantaged high performing students, limiting their hard-earned access to scholarships and college admissions. Merit based systems are at the heart of the American dream – the dream to work hard, stretch capabilities and persevere towards a better life regardless of your background or zip code. For many students, the National Merit award would have been their “golden ticket” to do just that. However, late last year it was brought to light that the leadership at Thomas Jefferson...
Student merit notification bill is existing policy in several Virginia schools
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is backing a legislative proposal requiring schools to promptly inform students and parents of awards, including from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation – a practice several Virginia school systems told The Center Square they already follow. Youngkin’s proposed legislation, which he asked two Republican lawmakers to sponsor on his behalf, comes in response to how several Northern Virginia schools, including in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties, went about notifying students of National Merit recognition. ...
Winsome Sears slams teachers unions over Virginia merit mayhem: 'Making education in their own image'
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears calls out "rogue educators" and teachers unions over the merit awards scandal, criticizing the push for woke ideology in schools on "Cavuto Live."
WSET
Henry Co. Sheriff travels to Richmond for Sheriff's Association's Day on Capitol Hill
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff and Sheriffs from across the Commonwealth traveled to Richmond this past week for the Virginia Sheriff's Association's Day on Capitol Hill. Sheriff Lane Perry is one of 20 sheriffs across Virginia that serves on the Association's Legislative Committee. As a member...
Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan
Gov. Youngkin says the state has reached a deal with Amazon Web Services for the company to invest $35 billion in new data centers.
‘Please, please, please help us’: Passport appointments skyrocket in Virginia as more people return to travel
Passport appointments are either getting canceled or are becoming scarce as offices across Virginia are becoming overwhelmed.
WSET
Virginia bill calls for parental notification of transgender students
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker touted a bill Thursday that would require Virginia school officials to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender in school, one of several proposals lawmakers are expected to debate this session that could significantly affect transgender people. The bill sponsored by...
Virginia bill requiring AEDs in all public schools moves forward
VIRGINIA, USA — A new bill that would require the placement of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in all Virginia public schools is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Thursday, the Virginia Senate’s Education and Health subcommittee voted to move Senate Bill 1453 forward. The bill, sponsored...
Youngkin visits George W. Carver Elementary to promote Virginia Literacy Act
Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited George W. Carver Elementary School on Thursday in support of new Virginia legislation.
newsfromthestates.com
Secret execution tapes and more Virginia headlines
• Disputing a Thursday story in the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Ford denied that it had chosen to build a new electric vehicle battery plant in Virginia before Gov. Glenn Youngkin took the state out of the running for the project. The Youngkin administration has said the state had not reached the stage of offering the company an incentive package.—Cardinal News.
Senate panel kills bill allowing Virginia’s attorney general to prosecute some local crimes
A Virginia Senate panel narrowly rejected a bill to allow the attorney general to prosecute certain violent crimes against children for the second straight year.
WDBJ7.com
Legislation over gender pronouns and identity notifications heads to General Assembly
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At the Virginia State Capitol Thursday, there was a push for Sage’s Law. The legislation would require schools to tell parents if a student self-identifies as a gender different from the student’s biological sex. “Parents, you are not alone. This mother stands with you....
Virginia mom shreds 'equity warriors' after son's merit award was kept secret for 2 years
Fairfax County, Va. mom Asra Nomani called out her son's merit notification delay and voiced her concerns about the agenda of 'equity warriors' on 'The Story.'
Virginia lawmakers to ask for rent control study
A Virginia Senate panel opted to ask for a study on rent control instead of advancing a bill that would have allowed cities and counties to set limits on price hikes from landlords.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 10,554 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,240,431.
cbs19news
Youngkin responds to state senator's gun control proposal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With a slew of shootings happening in Virginia, adding to the nation's already staggering numbers, state Senator Creigh Deeds is taking action. Deeds has proposed a law banning the sale and possession of assault weapons made after July 1, 2023. It would also prohibit anyone...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Gentry Locke Welcomes Former Federal Prosecutor Melissa E. O’Boyle to Its Criminal & Government Investigations Group
RICHMOND, VA—The Virginia law firm Gentry Locke is pleased to announce that former federal prosecutor Melissa E. O’Boyle has joined the firm’s Criminal & Government Investigations practice group as a partner. Prior to joining Gentry Locke, O’Boyle worked for more than 15 years as an Assistant United...
royalexaminer.com
A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate
Over the last few years, many Virginia officials have made it clear they don’t want the state to venerate Robert E. Lee anymore officially. The massive, state-owned Robert E. Lee statue is gone from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Other Lee statues were removed from both the Virginia Capitol and the Virginia section of the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall. Lee-Jackson Day is no longer one of Virginia’s official state holidays.
Virginia lawmakers target added fees for food, phone calls in correctional facilities
A bill to cap what some consider unfair fees for extra supplies in jails was rejected in the Virginia General Assembly, but another proposal that would allow people incarcerated in state prisons to communicate with loved ones for free still has a chance.
