Fun 104.3

Rochester Man Accused of Bringing Fentanyl Into Walmart Charged

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man, who police say had hundreds of fentanyl pills on him during an arrest at Walmart, was formally charged in Olmsted County Court earlier this week. A Rochester Police Spokesman says officers were dispatched to Walmart in northwest Rochester Monday night on the report...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Charges for Rochester Man Seen with Airsoft Gun at Medical Call

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed charges this week against the Rochester man accused of disrupting a medical call with an airsoft gun and having meth in his vehicle while it was parked at an elementary school. A Rochester Police spokesman said officers responded to...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Rochester Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Federal Prison

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is headed to federal prison for a drug trafficking conviction. The US Attorney for Minnesota today announced that 41-year-old Erick Fountain Thomas has been ordered to serve 198 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. Back in August, Thomas entered a guilty plea to one count of possession with the intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Rochester Man Caught With 6000 Oxy Pills Sentenced to Probation

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was caught in possession of thousands of counterfeit oxycodone pills has been sentenced to 5 years on probation. 26-year-old Dahir Dahir was given a stayed 21-month prison sentence which he could be required to serve if he fails to meet the terms of his probation. The sentence followed the recommendations of a plea agreement reached last fall just before he was scheduled to stand trial on two counts of first-degree drug sales. Instead, Dahir admitted to a third-degree drug possession charge to settle the case.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Rochester Man Admits to Near Fatal Stabbing Last Year

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a guilty plea today in a Rochester attempted murder case. 20-year-old Mazem Gisi entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a second-degree assault charge for stabbing another man last May. In exchange, Olmsted County prosecutors dropped a second-degree attempted murder charge and another second-degree assault charge.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Former Rochester Man Arrested in Drug Bust at Austin Restaurant

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A former Rochester man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested following a drug seizure at a property that houses an Austin restaurant. A news release from the Austin Police Department says law enforcement executed a search warrant at a property in the 3400 block of West Oakland Ave. on Friday. Authorities reported seizing cocaine and suspected fentanyl during the raid.
AUSTIN, MN
Fun 104.3

Suspected Drug Overdose Claims life of Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police suspect a drug overdose claimed the life of a man who had just moved to Rochester this week. Lt. Jennifer Hodgeman said officers responded to the reported overdose at a residence in the 4000 block of Sterling Ln. Southeast shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Another person living at the residence called police to the scene.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Police: Rochester man, 30, died of drug overdose

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 30-year-old Rochester man died Wednesday following a suspected drug overdose. Police were called at 10:54 p.m. to the 4000 block of Starling Lane. SE. after a roommate reported an unresponsive male. Narcan was administered twice, and items found in the home indicated drug use.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Police Arrest Rochester Man With Hundreds of Fentanyl Pills

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police Officers reported recovering hundreds of fentanyl pills from a man during a warrant arrest at Walmart North Monday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to the shopping center shortly before 9 p.m. on the report of a man trespassing at the store. Officers found him in the self-checkout line when they arrived.
ROCHESTER, MN
winonaradio.com

Man Arrested on Domestic Assault Charges

(KWNO)- On January 19 around 6:00 a.m., the Winona County Sheriff’s office was called on to respond to a domestic dispute in the 27000 block of Sinclair Rd, just outside of St. Charles. Deputies arrived and eventually found a Robert Highet, born in 1986, to be the culprit of...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
myalbertlea.com

Law Enforcement Log

10:05 a.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School was cited for 5th Degree Assault, and disorderly conduct. 11:26 p.m. Alexander Skaar held for 3rd Degree DWI.
KIMT

Rochester woman sent to hospital after Friday collision

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Rochester sends one driver to the hospital. It happened just after 5:30 pm Friday at the interchange of Civic Center Drive and Highway 52. The Minnesota State Patrol says Inez Mae Strahl, 87 of Rochester, was westbound and turning to go south when she crashed with the eastbound William Joseph Fogarty, 55 of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
KX News

2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state’s casinos. Court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf […]
EDINA, MN
KIMT

Attempted dog poisoning under investigation in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – Police are investigating an apparent attempt to poison three dogs. The Austin Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 700 block of 18th Street SE on Thursday about rat poison being found in the backyard. The resident told them on Sunday he found 12 blocks of rat poison that had been stuffed with meat.
AUSTIN, MN
Fun 104.3

Rochester Burger King Burglar Makes Off with Large Amount of Cash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a burglary reported at one of Rochester’s Burger King’s. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the fast-food restaurant on Broadway Ave. South around midnight on Friday. The burglary is suspected to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 4:50 a.m. Friday.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Olmsted County Government Center Vandalized, Suspect in Custody

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have arrested a man suspected of defacing the Olmsted County Government Center. Deputies responded to the vandalism around 8 p.m. Monday. Property tagged by graffiti included the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, Olmsted County Work Release Center and a stop sign painted over with red paint. The criminal complaint in the case details the vandalism found by deputies.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

