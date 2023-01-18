Read full article on original website
Rochester Man Accused of Bringing Fentanyl Into Walmart Charged
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man, who police say had hundreds of fentanyl pills on him during an arrest at Walmart, was formally charged in Olmsted County Court earlier this week. A Rochester Police Spokesman says officers were dispatched to Walmart in northwest Rochester Monday night on the report...
Charges for Rochester Man Seen with Airsoft Gun at Medical Call
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed charges this week against the Rochester man accused of disrupting a medical call with an airsoft gun and having meth in his vehicle while it was parked at an elementary school. A Rochester Police spokesman said officers responded to...
Rochester Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Federal Prison
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is headed to federal prison for a drug trafficking conviction. The US Attorney for Minnesota today announced that 41-year-old Erick Fountain Thomas has been ordered to serve 198 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. Back in August, Thomas entered a guilty plea to one count of possession with the intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.
Rochester Man Caught With 6000 Oxy Pills Sentenced to Probation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was caught in possession of thousands of counterfeit oxycodone pills has been sentenced to 5 years on probation. 26-year-old Dahir Dahir was given a stayed 21-month prison sentence which he could be required to serve if he fails to meet the terms of his probation. The sentence followed the recommendations of a plea agreement reached last fall just before he was scheduled to stand trial on two counts of first-degree drug sales. Instead, Dahir admitted to a third-degree drug possession charge to settle the case.
Rochester Man Admits to Near Fatal Stabbing Last Year
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a guilty plea today in a Rochester attempted murder case. 20-year-old Mazem Gisi entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a second-degree assault charge for stabbing another man last May. In exchange, Olmsted County prosecutors dropped a second-degree attempted murder charge and another second-degree assault charge.
Former Rochester Man Arrested in Drug Bust at Austin Restaurant
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A former Rochester man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested following a drug seizure at a property that houses an Austin restaurant. A news release from the Austin Police Department says law enforcement executed a search warrant at a property in the 3400 block of West Oakland Ave. on Friday. Authorities reported seizing cocaine and suspected fentanyl during the raid.
Suspected Drug Overdose Claims life of Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police suspect a drug overdose claimed the life of a man who had just moved to Rochester this week. Lt. Jennifer Hodgeman said officers responded to the reported overdose at a residence in the 4000 block of Sterling Ln. Southeast shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Another person living at the residence called police to the scene.
KIMT
Not guilty plea to theft of $45,000 in computers from Dodge County company
MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A man accused of stealing 15 computers is pleading not guilty. Carl Edward Clark, 39 of Faribault, was charged in September 2022 with 15 counts of felony theft. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted in May 2022 by McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing about...
KIMT
Police: Rochester man, 30, died of drug overdose
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 30-year-old Rochester man died Wednesday following a suspected drug overdose. Police were called at 10:54 p.m. to the 4000 block of Starling Lane. SE. after a roommate reported an unresponsive male. Narcan was administered twice, and items found in the home indicated drug use.
Police Arrest Rochester Man With Hundreds of Fentanyl Pills
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police Officers reported recovering hundreds of fentanyl pills from a man during a warrant arrest at Walmart North Monday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to the shopping center shortly before 9 p.m. on the report of a man trespassing at the store. Officers found him in the self-checkout line when they arrived.
winonaradio.com
Man Arrested on Domestic Assault Charges
(KWNO)- On January 19 around 6:00 a.m., the Winona County Sheriff’s office was called on to respond to a domestic dispute in the 27000 block of Sinclair Rd, just outside of St. Charles. Deputies arrived and eventually found a Robert Highet, born in 1986, to be the culprit of...
Rochester Man Accused of Disrupting Medical Call With Airsoft Rifle
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police arrested a man suspected of being under the influence of meth for disrupting a medical call that involved a child in southeast Rochester early Monday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said Rochester Fire Fighters and a Mayo Clinic Ambulance crew responded to a medical...
Man Accused of Threatening Woman, Pulling at Her Child in Rochester Parking Ramp
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a 39-year-old man in connection to an incident that occurred in a downtown Rochester parking ramp. Court documents in the case say the Rochester Police Department responded to the report of an assault in the Mayo Civic Center...
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
10:05 a.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School was cited for 5th Degree Assault, and disorderly conduct. 11:26 p.m. Alexander Skaar held for 3rd Degree DWI.
KIMT
Rochester woman sent to hospital after Friday collision
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Rochester sends one driver to the hospital. It happened just after 5:30 pm Friday at the interchange of Civic Center Drive and Highway 52. The Minnesota State Patrol says Inez Mae Strahl, 87 of Rochester, was westbound and turning to go south when she crashed with the eastbound William Joseph Fogarty, 55 of Rochester.
2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state’s casinos. Court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf […]
KIMT
Attempted dog poisoning under investigation in Austin
AUSTIN, Minn. – Police are investigating an apparent attempt to poison three dogs. The Austin Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 700 block of 18th Street SE on Thursday about rat poison being found in the backyard. The resident told them on Sunday he found 12 blocks of rat poison that had been stuffed with meat.
205 MPH?! The Fastest Speeding Ticket Ever Issued in Minnesota
Got a lead foot? It probably doesn't even come close to the top speed ever recorded in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. The officer who witnessed this event likely did a double take on his radar gun. The incident took place in the southeastern part of the state, near...
Rochester Burger King Burglar Makes Off with Large Amount of Cash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a burglary reported at one of Rochester’s Burger King’s. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the fast-food restaurant on Broadway Ave. South around midnight on Friday. The burglary is suspected to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 4:50 a.m. Friday.
Olmsted County Government Center Vandalized, Suspect in Custody
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have arrested a man suspected of defacing the Olmsted County Government Center. Deputies responded to the vandalism around 8 p.m. Monday. Property tagged by graffiti included the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, Olmsted County Work Release Center and a stop sign painted over with red paint. The criminal complaint in the case details the vandalism found by deputies.
