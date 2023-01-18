Read full article on original website
OPD trying to return stolen packages to rightful owners
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is trying to return several stolen packages to their rightful owners. According to OPD, on Friday, a suspect was arrested and admitted to stealing a large quantity of packages within the last year. While many of the items were returned to those...
OPD provides tips to avoid ‘Bank Jugging’
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department released several tips to help keep community members from falling victim to “Bank Jugging” crimes. According to OPD, the term is used for crimes where a suspect follows a customer who just left a bank or credit union to rob them or burglarize their cars.
MPD: Suspects in coin machine burglaries hit at least 12 locations
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is still searching for suspects connected to a series of burglaries involving coin operated machines and is asking for help from the community to identify the people involved. According to the department, on January 7, the man and woman pictured below allegedly entered Sleep Inn and burglarized the […]
Odessa porch pirate uses DoorDash disguise
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – George Martinez says he’s warning friends, neighbors, and anyone who will listen to keep an eye on their front porches and deliveries, after a pirate with a DoorDash bag stole a package from his Odessa home. Security camera images show the reported thief, DoorDash bag in hand, approaching the home and […]
‘Completely false’: MPD addresses social media rumors about a serial killer
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department Chief Deputy McCright today addressed social media rumors amid an ongoing investigation at Midland’s Wadley-Barron Park. The park has been closed “indefinitely” amid an investigation led by MPD, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Rangers focused on finding evidence connected to a double homicide that occurred on […]
Midland Police Department locates missing person
UPDATE: Hall has been found, according to MPD. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Midland Police Department is asking for help locating a missing person. 63-year-old Douglas Kent Hall was last seen at Midland Memorial Hospital on Thursday, January 19, at 2:30 p.m. Hall was wearing a blue/gray shirt and khaki pants. If you...
Midlander accused of hitting ex in head with metal rod
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week in connection with an alleged assault that happened in October of last year. Pete Diaz Jr., 31, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on October 18, 2022, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a […]
Man accused of firing at truck full of people after argument
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly opened fire on a truck carrying four people he’d shared drinks with earlier in the night. Jose Martinez, 34, has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on January 16, […]
NOLA man charged in death of Odessa driver arrested again
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A New Orleans man charged in connection with the death of an Odessa driver was arrested earlier this week on a warrant after failing to show up in court for his December arraignment. Anthony Gallow, 37, was indicted last November and formally charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide, in the August 23, […]
Dog returned day later after being taken from the scene of a car crash in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Midland couple is thankful tonight, as they have had their dog returned to them. This comes after a terrible accident, that they say led to someone stealing the dog. Exactly one week ago, Mimi Pardo, said her boyfriend were driving with their dog in the back seat along ECR 140 […]
Midland Amber Alert Discontinued Child Has Been Found
Last night about 9:45 pm, an Amber Alert was issued for an 11-month-old baby from Midland. She was believed to be with a man named Zach Smith. THE MIDLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR DARLA STEVE, A WHITE, FEMALE, 11 MONTHS OLD, UNKNOWN HEIGHT AND WEIGHT, BLACK HAIR, BROWN EYES, LAST SEEN WEARING UNKNOWN CLOTHING.
KWTX
Amber Alert discontinued for baby girl abducted in Midland, Texas
MIDLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Update: The Amber alert for Darla Steve was discontinued at around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities say the suspect is in custody and the baby was recovered. Original Article:. The Texas Department of Public Safety late Tuesday issued an Amber Alert for Darla Steve, an 11-month-old baby...
Suspect in Midland AMBER Alert arrested in New Mexico
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 29-year-old Zach Smith, a suspect wanted in connection with a child abduction in Midland, was arrested Tuesday night in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He has been charged with Kidnapping and Continuous Family Violence. According to the Midland Police Department, around 5:00 p.m. on January 17, officers were called to a home shared by […]
Man accused of assaulting his girlfriend, her roommate
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and her disabled roommate amid a disturbance. Justin Smethers, 27, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence and Assault of a Disabled Person. According to an affidavit, on January 16, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded […]
Woman found stalled on train tracks charged with DWI
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after officers said she was allegedly drunk behind the wheel in a vehicle that stalled on the train tracks. Brandy Zamorano, 34, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated. According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 11:00 p.m. on January 16, officers found […]
OPD investigating pawn shop theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to OPD, on January 12, the man pictured below allegedly entered Cash America Pawn located at 1012 North Grant and stole a grey and gold colored Hewlett Packard laptop valued at $704 dollars. Anyone […]
Affidavit: Suspect threatens ex-girlfriend’s mom with knife
Same suspect accused of threatening another victim at knifepoint at HEB last year ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he allegedly threatened two victims with knives in separate assaults. Jacob Paredes, 19, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony, and Assault Causing […]
Two arrested following narcotics investigation
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested last week after detectives conducting a narcotics investigation said they were allegedly caught with cocaine. Lindsay Hernandez Marrero, 39, and Hector Montano, 65, have been charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a first-degree felony. According to an Odessa Police Department report, on January 11, narcotics […]
Amber Alert discontinued after baby found
An Amber Alert from the Texas Department of Public Safety was ended Wednesday when a baby last seen in Midland was found.
MPD searching for hit-and-run suspect
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of leaving the scene after a crash. According to MPD, around 8:50 p.m. on October 23, the man pictured below was driving a white 2019 Dodge Charger eastbound in the 3300 block of Roosevelt Avenue. Investigators […]
