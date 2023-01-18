Read full article on original website
Related
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
David Crosby Said His Brains Ran Out of His Nose Onto the Floor in a Puddle After He Listened to a Beatles Track
David Crosby said he had a mind-blowing experience listening to a certain Beatles track.
Clayton News Daily
Jennifer Garner Transforms Into Uncanny Strega Nona in Throwback Instagram Video
The COVID-19 lockdowns were a strange time for all of us—including Jennifer Garner, who was willing to do just about anything to keep her kids entertained. In the latest installment of Garner's perfectly chaotic Instagram posts, the 50-year-old actress gave her followers an inside look at her quarantine life, which involved her dressing up as classic children's literature character Strega Nona for the amusement of her kiddos.
Clayton News Daily
Marie Osmond Recalls Being Body Shamed By 'Donny & Marie' Producer
Marie Osmond is looking back on a time in her life when she was made to feel ashamed about her body weight. The entertainer recently opened up to Page Six about her days filming for Donny & Marie, during which she claims she was body shamed by one of the show's producers.
Clayton News Daily
Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay Welcomes New Baby—See the Adorable First Look
Congratulations are in order to Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney, whose wife, Hannah Billingsley, has given birth to their third child. Their baby boy was born on Jan. 17, according to a video Mooney shared on Instagram on Jan. 20. "Grateful doesn't begin to cover it. ❤️," he captioned the post, which also revealed that they'd named the new babe Abram Shay Mooney.
Clayton News Daily
‘Shrinking’: Jason Segel on How Feel-Good Comedy Subverts Expectations
Anyone who wished their psychiatrist would stop asking, “How does that make you feel?” and just tell them what to do would be wise to book an hour with Shrinking‘s Jimmy Laird (a sensitive Jason Segel). Newly widowed, he treats his grief with alcohol until he snaps...
Clayton News Daily
David Crosby's Shocking Net Worth
David Crosby's net worth at the time of his death may not be what you would expect from a rock n' roll icon. A combination of addiction, health issues, legal problems and the changing landscape of the music industry caused substantial financial struggles for the music legend, but he ended up in the black before fading to black.
Clayton News Daily
Kevin Costner Shares Insightful Advice on Aging as He Celebrates 68th Birthday
Kevin Costner is getting older, but he's taking it as a "gift." The actor took to Instagram to share a few wise words on aging as he celebrated his 68th birthday Wednesday, Jan. 18. Costner's words of wisdom came alongside a photo of himself as he donned a black cowboy...
Clayton News Daily
Aaron Paul Surprises Young Fan After Meeting Mom on His Flight
Aaron Paul gave one lucky young fan the most delightful surprise in the airport pickup line, giving her a lot more than she bargained for when she came to meet her new pet!. A TikToker named Misha, according to her profile, met the Breaking Bad star on a flight home from picking up her family's new puppy, and he was more than game to make the chihuahua's delivery as memorable as could be.
Clayton News Daily
CAL THOMAS: The other side of fame
"I'm gonna live forever, baby, remember my name" - (from "Fame") The death at age 54 of Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, got me thinking again about the two-edged sword that is fame. Poems, books, even movies have addressed fame, how some people even lust after it and how...
Comments / 0