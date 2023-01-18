Aaron Paul gave one lucky young fan the most delightful surprise in the airport pickup line, giving her a lot more than she bargained for when she came to meet her new pet!. A TikToker named Misha, according to her profile, met the Breaking Bad star on a flight home from picking up her family's new puppy, and he was more than game to make the chihuahua's delivery as memorable as could be.

3 DAYS AGO