Nurses, hospital administrators push for changes to current health care system
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hospital staffing shortages have gone from bad to worse during the COVID-19 pandemic over the past three years, with a growing number of nurses leaving the bedside overwhelmed and exhausted. Caregivers have been stretched thin in Oregon even as the number of new patients coming in...
thatoregonlife.com
This Popular Oregon Diner Bought An RV For A Homeless Man
One of our most favorite places to eat, in my hometown of Springfield, Oregon, has helped a homeless man get off the streets. Addi Farnsworth, who owns Addi’s Diner, raised over $1,500 in three months to buy the man, Bob Ady an RV. “Finally came to the spot where...
kykn.com
Murdock Trust Announces Grants to 4 Salem Area Nonprofits
Today, the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust published its Fall 2022 Grants Report. The report announces:. 82 total grants to Pacific Northwest nonprofits totaling $28.6 million. This includes more than $9.3 million through 33 grants to nonprofits serving the Oregon community. The report can be found here. A full list of...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Meckley to be interim schools superintendent
The Lebanon Community School District on Thursday, Jan. 12, accepted the resignation of Supt. Bo Yates and appointed Asst. Supt. Jennifer Meckley interim superintendent during its monthly meeting. Yates announced his resignation in December, citing health conditions as the reason why he needed to retire early. Board Chair Tom Oliver...
KDRV
Student and deputy treated for fentanyl exposure after incident at Oregon middle school
WILLAMINA, Ore. - Authorities say a student and a deputy were treated at a hospital after they likely were exposed to fentanyl at a western Oregon middle school. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies went to Willamina Middle School Tuesday southwest of Portland and was asked to help check a bathroom for a suspicious odor.
philomathnews.com
Les Schwab now operating in Philomath
After nearly three decades, Les Schwab Tire Center again has a presence in Philomath with the transfer of ownership from Beggs Tire & Wheel to the tire retail chain occurring late last week. Former owner Luke Beggs worked his final day on Jan.13 with Les Schwab officially taking control the...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Rieskamp reflects on 20-year council stint
After serving a total of 20 years on Lebanon’s City Council, Wayne Rieskamp has stepped down to allow what would be his “younger” opponents in last November’s election an opportunity to provide fresh ideas for the city. “‘I’ve served in a lot of capacities in the...
lebanonlocalnews.com
LHS girls trapped by winter weather after Florida hoops tourney
The Lebanon High School girls basketball team was looking for a new experience when they headed out to KSA Events’ 2022 Basketball Classic, held Dec. 19-23 in Kissimmee, Fla. It was. The Warriors faced some good opposition, going 1-2 against teams from three different states: Arkansas, Missouri and Louisiana.
Dad, domestic partner booked in death of Salem child
The father and his domestic partner of a 6-year-old Salem child who died under suspicious circumstances were arrested Saturday.
Coast Not Included In Homeless Emergency Declaration
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a housing and homelessness state of emergency. State Representative David Gomberg pointed out though he is happy the issue of unhoused is being addressed he was disappointed that Lincoln, Tillamook, and Benton Counties will not be benefitted by the Order. Lane County is the only coastal area that will benefit.
hh-today.com
A riverfront update: Look at that log pile
As you would expect, the pile of trash, logs and smaller bits of driftwood under the Albany railroad bridge on the Willamette River is getting bigger this winter. On a bike ride along the Dave Clark Riverfront Path in a cold drizzle on Saturday, I took a look at the pile from the bank under the bridge. Once again I’m wondering how big the pile is going to get before somebody does something to dislodge it.
lebanonlocalnews.com
A new life leads off in a new year
Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital welcomed its first baby of the year, Brahm Fimbulvetr Farrell, born at 2:47 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. His parents, Chelsee and Jered Farrell, of Albany, honored their family tradition of allowing the mother to choose the child’s first name while the father selected the middle name.
Oregon City affordable housing project wants to provide low-income families with ‘stability’
An affordable housing project in Oregon City is breaking the mold while serving a critical need.
thatoregonlife.com
Hand-Blown Glass Hearts Are Yours to Find and Keep in Tualatin, Oregon
Beginning on February 1st, 2023, you can celebrate the “Month of Love” in local Tualatin parks. In an event similar to the Oregon coast’s Finders Keepers, 175 beautiful hand-blown heart-shaped glass baubles will be hidden around local parks and trails. Be lucky enough to find one to take home as a treasured souvenir, or leave it and spread the love for someone else to find.
klcc.org
Vets in suicidal crisis to receive free emergency care anywhere they seek it- maybe
A new policy took effect nationwide Thursday, allowing veterans in suicidal crisis to go to any health care facility for emergency treatment—for free. But there's some concern over how Oregon vets can get emergency care benefits in the midst of a mental health workforce shortage. Roger Brubaker is Suicide...
kptv.com
Woman accused of trafficking fentanyl, heroin on I-5 near Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman from Arizona is facing federal charges after she was caught trafficking fentanyl and heroin on Interstate 5 near Salem, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon. Nancy Garcia, 47, of Yuma County, Arizona, has been charged with possessing with intent to...
focushillsboro.com
Western Oregon Is About To Enjoy A Sunny, Cooler Weather Trend After 17 Days Of Rain
A long stretch of rainy and gloomy weather in Western Oregon will give way to a trend anticipated to feature more clear skies, colder temperatures, and perhaps some fog. After 17 days in a row of rain in Salem and Eugene, the pattern is about to change. A high-pressure ridge in the Pacific will likely deflect most storms during the next week or so.
yachatsnews.com
County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan
Lincoln County commissioners and coastal legislators are urging Oregon’s new governor to reconsider the exclusion of rural areas from her emergency declaration on homelessness. Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders Jan. 10. Along with a $130 million funding request she’ll make to the 2023 Legislature, the new governor...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Farewell, in good health
A new year and a new season. A time for a fresh start. Normally, with the first-of-the-year articles, I give nutrition help for the new year or my thoughts on the latest nutrition trend. Sometimes I have given you a preview of the topics I’ll cover over the year.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Ray Towry named to lead Boys & Girls Club
Ray Towry has been named the newest executive director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam, which includes the Lebanon and Sweet Home branches. “I’m a big fan of the mission of the Boys and Girls Club,” Towry said. “I believe wholeheartedly in what they do. There is a team of people working here that are totally committed to serving kids, mentoring them and providing for them in ways maybe others just can’t.”
