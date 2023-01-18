Read full article on original website
Man arrested for pointing gun at Cornelius bar patrons, firing into ground
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Tillamook man was arrested early Saturday morning in Cornelius after bar patrons said he pointed a gun at them and then fired into the ground, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. At about 2:30 a.m., police responded to The Jungle Room...
kptv.com
6-year-old child dies in Salem, father and domestic partner arrested
KATU.com
Death of child in Salem investigated as suspicious
SALEM, Ore. — A 6-year-old child died Friday under suspicious circumstances, according to the Salem Police Department. Emergency responders were called to a home near 18th Street SE and Oak Street at about 8:45 a.m. on a report a child was unresponsive. The child was taken to Salem Health...
kptv.com
Portland man suspected of murder over disabled parking space denied bail
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man charged with the Nov. 23, 2022 death of 45-year-old Raja McCallister was denied bail on Thursday according to documents filed with the Multnomah County Circuit Court. Teddy Wayne Hall, Sr. is suspected of shooting and killing McCallister during an argument about a disabled...
kqennewsradio.com
JUVENILES TURN THEMSELVES IN FOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION
Two Springfield juveniles turned themselves in for being minors in possession of marijuana, on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:45 p.m. the females came to the Juvenile Detention Center in the 200 block of Southeast Jackson Street. One female was lodged at the JDC while the other...
KVAL
Eugene police officer recognized for helping teen leave life on the street
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is recognizing one of its EPD Downtown Team officers for helping a young woman reconnect with her family and get off the streets. On Saturday, January 14, Eugene Police Downtown Officer Allison Jordan was flagged down about a 19-year-old in distress at the LTD Market Station. She located the young woman (pseudonym Abby) and found she had been transported to Eugene by some of her acquaintances, who then abandoned her without a phone, vehicle, or money. She only had a purse and a small bag with her and appeared disheveled. She told Officer Jordan she had never been arrested and had never had to sleep out on the streets. She never wanted to be on the street again after barely being able to sleep at a local shelter. Officer Jordan realized the experience had opened “Abby’s” eyes and she was hopeful this was enough to motivate “Abby” and cause a big change.
kpic
State Police: Head-on crash leaves one dead, another with critical injuries
A crash Thursday in Yamhill County resulted in the death of a Lincoln City man and left a Gresham woman in critical condition, Oregon State Police reported Saturday. Around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Hwy 18 Bypass near milepost 57, west of Dundee Landing Road.
kezi.com
Eugene police investigating fatal shooting
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene police are investigating a shooting that they said left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries. EPD said officers responded to 2810 west 18th Ave. at about 11:14 p.m. on January 19 for a report of shots fired. Officers said they arrived to find one person dead inside the residence, and a second person who had suffered life-threatening injuries. Police said a possible suspect vehicle was seen leaving the scene heading northbound on Wilson Street from west 18th Avenue. The vehicle is described as a grey or silver sedan.
Salem couple arrested after 6-year-old boy dies
kptv.com
Estacada man indicted for Dec. 2022 domestic disturbance
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 53-year-old man who refused to drop a gun and was shot by a deputy during a domestic disturbance in Estacada last year has been indicted on multiple charges, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Jason Lee Savage was indicted Wednesday by...
Woman arrested after traffic stop uncovers 130 grams of meth
A Corvallis woman is facing multiple charges after authorities said methamphetamine was discovered during a traffic stop Wednesday morning.
Ex-middle school custodian sentenced to 10 years for voyeurism
James Mattson, who pled guilty to 137 counts of voyeurism, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday.
Right-wing street brawler ‘Tiny’ Toese back in Portland jail on $1 million bail
A judge in Portland set bail Friday at $1 million for a notorious street fighter who went on the lam after breaking an earlier release agreement, prosecutors say. Tusitala Toese — better known by his ironic nickname, Tiny — was extradited to the Multnomah County Detention Center on Thursday. He had been held in the Thurston County Jail since his arrest Dec. 19, court records show.
kezi.com
Eugene police officer helps young woman escape life on the streets
Deputy finds evidence of fentanyl use at Willamina High School that may have sickened students, deputy
WILLAMINA, Ore. — On Tuesday, law enforcement officers in Yamhill County found evidence of fentanyl use at Willamina High School: small pieces of aluminum foil with burned residue, a sign of someone smoking pills. While at the school investigating an unrelated case, a Yamhill County Sheriff's deputy was called...
kezi.com
Lane County deputies respond to reports of alleged armed person near Creswell High School
CRESWELL, Ore. -- Lane County Sheriff’s Office deputies say an intense search did not turn up any reason for concern after an allegedly armed individual was reported near Creswell High School Thursday afternoon. According to the LCSO, at about 3:39 p.m. on January 19, a Creswell School District employee...
kptv.com
Overnight shootings leave 2 dead in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A pair of separate shootings left two men dead Thursday night in Portland. According to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau, a 911 call came in at 11:47 p.m. about a shooting at an apartment in the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street in the Cully neighborhood.
Portland homicide detectives ‘up all night’ after 3 back-to-back deaths; 1 suspect arrested
Portland homicide detectives were “up all night and well into today” responding to three back-to-back deaths, two of which were fatal shootings, said Sgt. Kevin Allen, a Portland Police Bureau spokesperson. Christopher Grohs, 38, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center Friday afternoon on charges of second-degree...
Santa Muerte statue tips trooper to 45K fentanyl pills, 5 pounds of heroin stashed in vehicle: Court documents
kptv.com
Woman accused of trafficking fentanyl, heroin on I-5 near Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman from Arizona is facing federal charges after she was caught trafficking fentanyl and heroin on Interstate 5 near Salem, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon. Nancy Garcia, 47, of Yuma County, Arizona, has been charged with possessing with intent to...
