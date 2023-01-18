Read full article on original website
Football: Former Oregon State QB Gebbia announces transfer to BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
A riverfront update: Look at that log pile
As you would expect, the pile of trash, logs and smaller bits of driftwood under the Albany railroad bridge on the Willamette River is getting bigger this winter. On a bike ride along the Dave Clark Riverfront Path in a cold drizzle on Saturday, I took a look at the pile from the bank under the bridge. Once again I’m wondering how big the pile is going to get before somebody does something to dislodge it.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Looking back at Lebanon in 2022
♦ The first baby of the year born at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital was Elora Lynn Littlefield to Olivia and Michael Littlefield at 6:24 p.m. Jan. 1. ♦ The Lebanon School Board’s meeting adjourned early after a public-comment period developed into a near-shouting match between audience members and Board Chair Mike Martin. The disturbance centered around the District’s proposed health clinic at Lebanon High School, a project that was planned without public knowledge or involvement in a situation that fell under the scrutiny of public meeting laws. Parents vehemently opposed the clinic and the government’s overreach into their family’s lives.
klcc.org
Vets in suicidal crisis to receive free emergency care anywhere they seek it- maybe
A new policy took effect nationwide Thursday, allowing veterans in suicidal crisis to go to any health care facility for emergency treatment—for free. But there's some concern over how Oregon vets can get emergency care benefits in the midst of a mental health workforce shortage. Roger Brubaker is Suicide...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Lebanon man tracks feathered friends
Back in 1972, when Jeff Harding graduated from high school, his father offered to buy him a shiny new calculator before he enrolled at Oregon State University. “They were new and exciting in those days,” remembered Harding, who lives near Crabtree. “I was going to study science.”. However,...
wholecommunity.news
Eugene City Hall moving to riverfront
Eugene claims a prime riverfront location for its next City Hall. The City of Eugene and Eugene Water and Electric Board have agreed to enter negotiations for the city to purchase EWEB’s former riverfront headquarters property. The property would maintain this valuable public building space along the river for...
kcfmradio.com
Stretch of 126 To Get Widening; Missing Man; Gas Prices; Reedsport School Board; FloGro
The seven mile stretch of Highway 126 between West Eugene and Veneta is mostly a long, flat stretch of roadway with no space for anyone to get off the road if they have a mechanical problem. Plus, it’s an area that can be prone to crashes. Molly Cary is a Project Manager with the Oregon Department of Transportation. She says safety is one big reason for widening the highway sandwiched between Fern Ridge Reservoir and a railroad.
thatoregonlife.com
This Popular Oregon Diner Bought An RV For A Homeless Man
One of our most favorite places to eat, in my hometown of Springfield, Oregon, has helped a homeless man get off the streets. Addi Farnsworth, who owns Addi’s Diner, raised over $1,500 in three months to buy the man, Bob Ady an RV. “Finally came to the spot where...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Rieskamp reflects on 20-year council stint
After serving a total of 20 years on Lebanon’s City Council, Wayne Rieskamp has stepped down to allow what would be his “younger” opponents in last November’s election an opportunity to provide fresh ideas for the city. “‘I’ve served in a lot of capacities in the...
focushillsboro.com
Western Oregon Is About To Enjoy A Sunny, Cooler Weather Trend After 17 Days Of Rain
A long stretch of rainy and gloomy weather in Western Oregon will give way to a trend anticipated to feature more clear skies, colder temperatures, and perhaps some fog. After 17 days in a row of rain in Salem and Eugene, the pattern is about to change. A high-pressure ridge in the Pacific will likely deflect most storms during the next week or so.
philomathnews.com
Les Schwab now operating in Philomath
After nearly three decades, Les Schwab Tire Center again has a presence in Philomath with the transfer of ownership from Beggs Tire & Wheel to the tire retail chain occurring late last week. Former owner Luke Beggs worked his final day on Jan.13 with Les Schwab officially taking control the...
KDRV
Student and deputy treated for fentanyl exposure after incident at Oregon middle school
WILLAMINA, Ore. - Authorities say a student and a deputy were treated at a hospital after they likely were exposed to fentanyl at a western Oregon middle school. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies went to Willamina Middle School Tuesday southwest of Portland and was asked to help check a bathroom for a suspicious odor.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Lebanon’s new City Council members, mayor sworn in
Mayor-elect Ken Jackola and elected councilors Carl Mann, Michelle Steinhebel and Dave Workman were sworn in Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Lebanon City Council meeting. Councilors Wayne Dykstra, Jeremey Salvage and KJ Ullfers were also present. The year’s first meeting was fairly uneventful, but members of the public filled the...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Death notices Dec 2022/Jan 2023
Death notice information is gleaned from local mortuaries. Death notices are published at no cost. To make sure a death notice gets listed, ask the mortuary to contact Lebanon Local at (541) 367-2136. For paid obituaries, contact Scott at 541.367.2136. Jesse James Baugus, 28, of Lebanon, died Dec. 20, 2022.
lebanonlocalnews.com
LHS girls trapped by winter weather after Florida hoops tourney
The Lebanon High School girls basketball team was looking for a new experience when they headed out to KSA Events’ 2022 Basketball Classic, held Dec. 19-23 in Kissimmee, Fla. It was. The Warriors faced some good opposition, going 1-2 against teams from three different states: Arkansas, Missouri and Louisiana.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Obituary: Elizabeth (Liz) VanLeeuwen
Elizabeth (Liz) VanLeeuwen, 97, passed away at home on her farm Nov. 27, 2022. Liz, the granddaughter of Lake County pioneers, was born in Lakeview in November 1925, where she lived until attending Oregon State College. While in college she met local farmer Geo. VanLeeuwen when she and several other co-eds came to weed his onion fields.
kezi.com
Eugene police get new speeding enforcement gear
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department says with dry weather comes drivers emboldened to blow past the speed limit on major roads. Fortunately, the police have some new gear to help them catch speeders. According to EPD, in the week of January 16 they’ve issued numerous citations to drivers going...
kezi.com
Lane County deputies respond to reports of alleged armed person near Creswell High School
CRESWELL, Ore. -- Lane County Sheriff’s Office deputies say an intense search did not turn up any reason for concern after an allegedly armed individual was reported near Creswell High School Thursday afternoon. According to the LCSO, at about 3:39 p.m. on January 19, a Creswell School District employee...
Emerald Media
Melting Worries Away at the Terwilliger Hot Springs
The phrase a new year, a new me has not stood the test of time. Every year optimism begins to bubble up as you think of all the ways you’ll improve. The gym will be swamped, friends will think twice before going out to eat, and you’ll definitely be consistent with a new hobby. Instead of setting expectations you might not make, focus on finding a new adventure.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Realty sold Dec 2022
Following are Lebanon, Sweet Home and Brownsville area real estate transactions recorded with the county during December 2022. These are not properties for sale, and some transactions may represent a change of ownership within a family or corporation. Properties are listed by address, property/residence size and purchase price. ♦ 194...
KVAL
Police find missing Salem teen with special needs in Lincoln City
SALEM, Ore. — A Salem teenager with special needs who went missing Monday night, was found safe Tuesday on the Oregon coast. Officers said the teenager was found in Lincoln City and is being brought back to his parents. Salem Police officials thanked all those who helped with the...
