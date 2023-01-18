Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
John Fury on Oleksandr Usyk: “It looks like his body has departed from him”
By Barry Holbrook: John Fury questions what happened to all the muscles that IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk had last August when he defeated Anthony Joshua for the second time in their rematch. John, the 58-year-old father of WBC heavyweight champion, says Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) looked...
BoxingNews24.com
Callum Smith picks Beterbiev to defeat Yarde
By Robert Segal: Callum Smith is picking IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev as his favorite to defeat Anthony Yarde next week on January 28th at the AO Arena in London, England. Callum notes that the 37-year-old Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) is getting up there in age...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch at 168 for undisputed championship in September
By Sam Volz: Canelo Alvarez will have his four super middleweight titles at stake for his September rematch with Dmitry Bivol, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed today. The former four division world champion Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) changed his mind about not wanting to defend his undisputed super middleweight...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn: “Does Tyson Fury want to fight Oleksandr Usyk?
By Charles Brun: Promoter Eddie Hearn questions whether Tyson Fury really wants the Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight championship fight because he believes he’s going to be resistant to negotiating a fair deal with him. Hearn says Fury’s promoters are shopping his fight with Usyk around the Middle East, looking...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury rules out Joshua fight, concentrating on Usyk & Ngannou this year
By Jack Tiernan: Tyson Fury says he’s looking to fight Anthony Joshua in 2023 because he wants the undisputed match against Oleksandr Usyk, followed by a hybrid bout inside the cage with Francis Ngannou. Last Friday night, WBC heavyweight champion Fury said AJ isn’t in his immediate plans. What...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
BoxingNews24.com
Conor Benn gloats after Eubank Jr knocked out by Smith
By Sam Volz: Conor Benn took to social media to do a bit of gloating in reaction to Chris Eubank Jr being knocked out in a shocking upset by his nemesis Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Benn let his followers...
BoxingNews24.com
Hank Lundy sends message to Adrien Broner: “You’re playing with the devil”
By Sam Volz: Hank Lundy says he’s coming to “f**k Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner up next month in their February 25th fight and mess up AB’s first fight of a three-fight deal with BLK Prime PPV at the Gateway Center Arena, College Park, Georgia. For...
BoxingNews24.com
Who would Win Between Rocky Marciano & Mike Tyson?
By Ken Hissner: Can you imagine what a “war” this would be between two great heavyweight champions like Rocky “The Brockton Blockbuster” Marciano and “Iron” Mike Tyson if they were to meet?. Marciano, from 1947 to 1955, compiled a 49-0 record with 43 knockouts...
BoxingNews24.com
George Groves says Chris Eubank Jr was drained at 160, wants Liam Smith to fight GGG
By Charles Brun: Former super middleweight champion George Groves believes that Chris Eubank Jr was weight drained at 160, which played a part in his fourth round knockout loss to 154-pounder Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith last Saturday night in Manchester, England. When Eubank Jr (32-3, 23 KOs) fought Groves...
BoxingNews24.com
Regis Prograis on Ryan Garcia: “He needs to worry about Tank”
By Dan Ambrose: Regis Prograis says Ryan Garcia is like a barking dog, and he needs to worry about what’s coming for him in his April fight against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis rather than focusing on him. Prograis this the Tank vs. Ryan fight will be competitive early,...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia reported 200,000 to 215,000 PPV buys
By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia reportedly brought in a respectable 200,000 to 215,000 pay-per-view buys for their January 7th fight on Showtime PPV from the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. Dan Rafael is reporting the PPV numbers for the Gervonta vs. Hector...
BoxingNews24.com
Eubank Jr vs. Smith – Tonight’s Live Results From Manchester
By Mark Eisner: In a shocking upset, former WBO junior middleweight champion Liam Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) scored a surprising fourth round knockout victory over favorite Chris Eubank Jr (32-3, 23 KOs) on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Eubank Jr was dominating through three rounds but...
Comments / 0