New Cannabis License Process Aims to Focus on Social Equity
Aspiring cannabis entrepreneurs, get your keyboard fingers ready — it is almost time to apply for a license. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced the latest timeline and application process for obtaining a cannabis dispensary license. The office said it made some adjustments since the last round, with a goal of improving its social equity candidate reach.
Volunteers Work to Protect Little Village Street Vendors Amid Uptick in Robberies
Street Vendors in Little Village are pleading for help after an increase in robberies, which they say began in November of last year. The vendors have rallied in front of the Chicago Police Department headquarters, asking for more police presence in the morning, when many vendors are out as early as 4 a.m.
‘Chicago Tonight’ in Your Neighborhood: West Garfield Park Community Coalition Receives $10M Investment
West Garfield Park is getting a big boost from a foundation with deep pockets. A coalition of community-led groups just received $10 million from the Pritzker Traubert Foundation to help fund a wide-ranging project. It’ll bring together a range of services and opportunities — from health and wellness, to arts and culture and beyond.
City Council Unanimously Votes to Expand Protections for Trans Chicagoans and Those Seeking Abortions
Chicago landlords and employers are now banned from discriminating or retaliating against Chicagoans who seek gender-affirming care or reproductive health care under a measure approved unanimously Wednesday by the Chicago City Council. The measure expands an ordinance approved by the City Council in September that permanently banned the Chicago Police...
Jan. 19, 2023 - Full Show
Toxic “forever chemicals” found in fish caught in the Great Lakes. A controversial rail yard in Englewood gets put on hold. We report on a community health initiative from West Garfield Park. And will state lawmakers take another shot at graduated income tax?
Chicago Tonight: Black Voices, Jan. 21, 2023 - Full Show
More cannabis dispensary licenses are in the works, but social equity applicants say challenges remain. Climate-friendly rides for North Lawndale neighbors. And Pullman National Park gets a new name and designation.
Swept Into Office by Promises of Reform, Lightfoot Faces New Scrutiny on Ethics Record
Lori Lightfoot won every Chicago ward in her first bid for mayor after her campaign took off like a rocket, fueled by promises that she alone could put an end the notion that placing Chicago government and integrity in the same sentence is an oxymoron at best, or a joke at worst.
Lightfoot Backs Plan to Use Cameras to Bust Drivers Who Park in Bus, Bicycle Lanes
The owners of cars parked in bicycle and bus lanes downtown could get a ticket in the mail if a city camera snaps the infraction, as part of a pilot program announced Wednesday by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The Chicago City Council could vote on what the mayor’s office called a...
Constructing a New Career with Free 11-Week Job Training Program at YWCA
If you've ever considered a career in the construction or utilities trades but aren't sure how to get started, a local program is offering a way to get your foot in the door. The YWCA Metropolitan Chicago is now accepting applications for this year's 11-week [email protected], which pays its trainees a stipend to learn the basics of those trades. Classes start Feb. 6; the application deadline is Jan. 27. Eligible participants need to be unemployed, 18 years or older with a high school diploma and valid driver's license.
Puerto Rican Culture, Hospitality on the Board at the Stay and Play Game Cafe
A lively Friday evening at the Stay and Play Game Cafe finds tabletops busy with block stacking, card flipping and battleship sinking. Owners Yesenia and Jose Maldonado said tabletop games, like the hundreds of games they have stocked for patrons to play, are one of the three great loves they hope to share in their new business.
Early Voting for Chicago Mayor, City Council Starts Jan. 26 Downtown, Expands Citywide Feb. 13
Chicago voters can cast their ballots for mayor, alderpeople and police district council members starting Jan. 26 at two Downtown locations and Feb. 13 across the city. Election Day is Feb. 28. In races for mayor and City Council, if no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, the top two candidates will head to a runoff on April 4.
DHS Outlines Protections for Immigrant Workers Experiencing Labor Violations
This week, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued official guidelines for protecting undocumented workers who experience or witness workplace violations. The policy allows undocumented workers to make complaints about labor violations and to participate in investigations without fear of immigration-related retaliation. Jorge Mújica, of the workers’ rights advocacy organization...
Negotiations Resume Between UIC Faculty, Administration Amid Ongoing Strike
Negotiations between University of Illinois-Chicago administration and union-backed faculty resumed Friday, as hundreds of employees remained on strike for a fourth consecutive day. University officials said the sides had agreed to resume bargaining Friday and could continue talks into the weekend to secure a new contract agreement. “Reaching a fair...
Voting Now Open to Name Chicago’s Snowplows. Salter Payton, Chance the Scraper and Little Dibbie All in the Running
Chicagoans are facing an overwhelming number of choices as they head to the ballot box to cast their vote for ... snowplow names. The Department of Streets and Sanitation narrowed the flurry of contest submissions to 50 finalists. The top six vote-getters will be assigned to a plow in each of the city’s snow districts. Online voting is open to Chicago residents through Jan. 31.
Chicago Police Warn Residents After Wave of Vehicle Thefts on Northwest Side
Chicago police are warning residents on the Northwest Side of the city after nearly two dozen vehicle thefts were reported in the area in the first week of the new year. According to a Chicago Police Department community alert published Friday, 22 Hyundai and Kia vehicles have been stolen across the 25th police district in early 2023.
CPS Taking Parent Feedback on 2023-24 Calendar Proposal
Chicago Public Schools students will once again kick off the new academic year weeks before Labor Day, according to a draft copy of the district’s new calendar. CPS on Wednesday published its proposed calendar for the 2023-24 school year, which would see classes resume Aug. 21, 2023, and run until June 6, 2024. Parents and families now have a week to tell the district what they think before the Board of Education officially approves the new calendar next month.
10 Things to Do This Weekend: Jan. 20-22
For a dozen days, puppets take over stages big and small as the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival returns. More than 100 performances and events are on tap. The festival features an array of puppetry styles from bunraku to shadow, to crankie scroll and more. A series of puppetry workshops for working artists will also be held as part of the fest’s Free Neighborhood Tour.
García Blasts Lightfoot on Public Safety, Vows Collaboration — Not ‘Finger Pointing, Insults’
Mayoral challenger U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García took direct aim at Mayor Lori Lightfoot Friday, blasting her for failing to prevent a tide of crime and violence from washing over the city and turning her back on efforts to reform the beleaguered Chicago Police Department. Instead...
Landmark Bid for '70s-Era Netsch House Could Redefine the 'Old' in Old Town
When the Old Town Triangle District received its Chicago landmark designation in 1977, the Netsch House, at 1700 N. Hudson Ave., was only three years old. "We paid little mind to these modern houses," said Diane Gonzalez of the Old Town Triangle Association. Today, 1970 is to 2020 what 1920...
UIC Faculty Begins Strike Tuesday With No Contract in Place
University of Illinois-Chicago faculty are going on strike Tuesday after union and administration officials were unable to come to a contract agreement during a “contentious” 12-hour bargaining session Monday. Members of the UIC United Faculty (UICUF) said the sides remain far apart on compensation, even as contact negotiations...
