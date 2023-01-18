ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Cannabis License Process Aims to Focus on Social Equity

Aspiring cannabis entrepreneurs, get your keyboard fingers ready — it is almost time to apply for a license. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced the latest timeline and application process for obtaining a cannabis dispensary license. The office said it made some adjustments since the last round, with a goal of improving its social equity candidate reach.
City Council Unanimously Votes to Expand Protections for Trans Chicagoans and Those Seeking Abortions

Chicago landlords and employers are now banned from discriminating or retaliating against Chicagoans who seek gender-affirming care or reproductive health care under a measure approved unanimously Wednesday by the Chicago City Council. The measure expands an ordinance approved by the City Council in September that permanently banned the Chicago Police...
Jan. 19, 2023 - Full Show

Toxic “forever chemicals” found in fish caught in the Great Lakes. A controversial rail yard in Englewood gets put on hold. We report on a community health initiative from West Garfield Park. And will state lawmakers take another shot at graduated income tax?
Constructing a New Career with Free 11-Week Job Training Program at YWCA

If you've ever considered a career in the construction or utilities trades but aren't sure how to get started, a local program is offering a way to get your foot in the door. The YWCA Metropolitan Chicago is now accepting applications for this year's 11-week [email protected], which pays its trainees a stipend to learn the basics of those trades. Classes start Feb. 6; the application deadline is Jan. 27. Eligible participants need to be unemployed, 18 years or older with a high school diploma and valid driver's license.
DHS Outlines Protections for Immigrant Workers Experiencing Labor Violations

This week, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued official guidelines for protecting undocumented workers who experience or witness workplace violations. The policy allows undocumented workers to make complaints about labor violations and to participate in investigations without fear of immigration-related retaliation. Jorge Mújica, of the workers’ rights advocacy organization...
Voting Now Open to Name Chicago’s Snowplows. Salter Payton, Chance the Scraper and Little Dibbie All in the Running

Chicagoans are facing an overwhelming number of choices as they head to the ballot box to cast their vote for ... snowplow names. The Department of Streets and Sanitation narrowed the flurry of contest submissions to 50 finalists. The top six vote-getters will be assigned to a plow in each of the city’s snow districts. Online voting is open to Chicago residents through Jan. 31.
CPS Taking Parent Feedback on 2023-24 Calendar Proposal

Chicago Public Schools students will once again kick off the new academic year weeks before Labor Day, according to a draft copy of the district’s new calendar. CPS on Wednesday published its proposed calendar for the 2023-24 school year, which would see classes resume Aug. 21, 2023, and run until June 6, 2024. Parents and families now have a week to tell the district what they think before the Board of Education officially approves the new calendar next month.
10 Things to Do This Weekend: Jan. 20-22

For a dozen days, puppets take over stages big and small as the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival returns. More than 100 performances and events are on tap. The festival features an array of puppetry styles from bunraku to shadow, to crankie scroll and more. A series of puppetry workshops for working artists will also be held as part of the fest’s Free Neighborhood Tour.
UIC Faculty Begins Strike Tuesday With No Contract in Place

University of Illinois-Chicago faculty are going on strike Tuesday after union and administration officials were unable to come to a contract agreement during a “contentious” 12-hour bargaining session Monday. Members of the UIC United Faculty (UICUF) said the sides remain far apart on compensation, even as contact negotiations...
