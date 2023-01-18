Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Apparently This Is the Most Family-Friendly Town in Colorado?
Well, color me shocked on this one. When you think of family-friendly places in Colorado, you tend to think of some of the larger cities with robust school systems, lots of parks, places to go, things to see and stuff to do. Places like Fort Collins, Colorado Springs or even...
Discover Why Fires are Burning Beneath This Colorado Town
Colorado’s rich mining history dates back to 1858 when discoveries of metals and minerals were first made in the unestablished territory. During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many mines popped up throughout the state and prospectors came from all over the world to seek fortune in the Rocky Mountains. Most of Colorado's mining towns were founded in the mountainous regions of the central and southwest parts of the state.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Colorado Highway 82 westbound reopens outside Carbondale
UPDATE 6:45 P.M. SATURDAY, JAN. 21: Colorado Highway 82 westbound has reopened. Colorado Highway 82 is closed following a wreck at mile marker 8 near Carbondale, a Garfield County alert states. There is currently no estimate for when it will reopen. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield...
skyhinews.com
Two deaths Thursday on Vail Mountain, coroner confirms
Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed the deaths of two men involved in separate incidents Thursday on Vail Mountain. One of the incidents, involving a 63 year-old-man from Fort Collins, shut down Game Creek Bowl on the mountain in the afternoon as the man was attended to. The other,...
nbc11news.com
$50,000 of stolen property recovered in Montrose
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office completed a search warrant on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 that resulted in a hefty recovery. The investigation launched after two separate burglaries, one on Jan. 11 and the other on Jan. 16. Over $50,000 of firearms, tools, precious metals, family...
highcountryshopper.com
Delta County Planning Commission – Facing Anger and Frustration From Citizens
The Delta County Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday, January 11, was filled with nearly 100 angry, confused, and frustrated residents. Most who attended wanted clarification on the highly contested Land Use Code Updates that were presented at the Board of County Commissioners meeting on December 7, 2022. The January 3 Board of County Commissioners meetings was also emotionally charged (as reported in the January 11 High Country Spotlight) – even though the topic of Land Use Codes was not originally on that night’s agenda.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Six arrested after multiple law enforcement agencies serve stolen vehicle warrant near Silt
Multiple stolen vehicles, over a pound of methamphetamine and four firearms were discovered Thursday after the Rifle Police Department and other law enforcement agencies served a stolen vehicle warrant on a property near Silt, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office news release states. Responding law enforcement agencies also included the...
Comments / 0