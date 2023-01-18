Arsenal told to fork out staggering £88m transfer fee for Moussa Diaby by Bayer Leverkusen as Mudryk deal inflates fees

ARSENAL have been told to fork out a staggering £88million to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, according to reports.

The Gunners had hoped of signing Mykhailo Mudryk from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.

Arsenal are keen on Diaby Credit: Getty

However, London rivals Chelsea swooped in at the last minute and wrapped a deal up, which was officially announced during Sunday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal have now turned their attention towards Leverkusen ace Diaby.

The 23-year-old was previously linked with a move to newly mega-rich Newcastle in the summer.

But club Leverkusen do not want to lose their star man mid-season, and so they have slapped a staggering £88m price tag on the Frenchman, who has been capped for his country four times.

The report goes on to quote one of Sky Sports' top reporters questioning whether Mudryk's big money arrival at Stamford Bridge has inflated transfer fees.

Dharmesh Sheth said: "Bringing Mykhailo Mudryk back into this, I wonder what that deal has done to the market because now Leverkusen, with an interested party, will say that they rate Diaby really highly.

"They've seen Mudryk go for £88.5m. So, this is what they may say they value Diaby at.

"As far as Leverkusen's season has gone, it has not gone to plan.

"They were in the Champions league and finished third in the group and are now in the Europa League.

"They are currently 12th in the Bundesliga, nine points off the top four."