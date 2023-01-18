ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies put World Series run on backburner as 2023 looms

By DAN GELSTON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qY75e_0kJSUOJa00
1 of 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandon Marsh knows his way around a cold one after not one or two -- but four! -- Phillies clubhouse celebrations on their way to the World Series.

So when the 25-year-old outfielder found himself on the big screen this week at a Flyers game, Marsh obliged fans by slamming his beer to a roaring ovation. Soaking in the experience with a smile two seats to Marsh’s right, Phillies manager Rob Thomson.

All the Phillies have to worry about now is the hangover.

No, not from a night out at a hockey game, but a possible malaise after a season of success,

Thomson, who starts his first full season as manager, doesn’t fear a lack of focus. While making the World Series was awesome, it won’t top the thrill of winning one.

“They have fun but they don’t mess around,” Thomson said. “They act like professionals.”

The Phillies likely will not have NL Championship Series MVP Bryce Harper until around the All-Star break following surgery on his right elbow in late November. The 30-year-old Harper sustained a small ulnar collateral ligament tear in his elbow in April. Even with the elbow injury, Harper led the Phillies to their first World Series since 2009, where they lost in six games to Houston. He hit .349 with six homers and 13 RBIs in 17 postseason games.

Thomson said Harper is undergoing light rehab until late March.

“Just more strengthening than anything, no functional workouts,” Thomson said on Wednesday.

Good thing the Phillies had a Plan B.

Among a flurry of moves this offseason that included acquiring two-time All-Star Gregory Soto and eight-time All-Star Craig Kimbrel to strengthen the bullpen, there was no bigger splash than adding Trea Turner. The Phillies signed the star shortstop to a $300 million, 11-year contract. Turner hit .298 with 21 homers and a career-high 100 RBIs last year in his only full season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I think he’s going to fit right in with this clubhouse,” Thomson said. “He can do everything on the field.”

Turner, though, will have his first spring training with the Phillies interrupted because of the World Baseball Classic. While rosters aren’t set, Gold Glove catcher J.T. Realmuto and NL home run champion Kyle Schwarber have said they would play in the international tournament. Pitchers Ranger Suárez, José Alvarado and Seranthony Dominguez want to join up with their countries, as does backup catcher Garrett Stubbs and starter Taijuan Walker.

The interruptions will come during a spring training in which teams adjust to a pitch clock and limits on defensive shifts. Thomson said he was worried most about the pitch clock.

“Just because a lot of guys aren’t used to it,” Thomson said. “There are going to be some frustrating times. So I’m glad that right from the first game of spring training we’re going to use it so they can get comfortable with it and get their body clock accustomed to it.”

Thomson said he would send out rules reminders next week to the team next week.

“I hate frustration,” Thomson said. “It takes away from people getting locked in and performing at the highest level.”

The Phillies won only 87 games in a loaded NL East before they ripped through the Cardinals, Braves and Padres in the postseason. The Mets won 101 games and added three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander, and the Braves won 101 games and have a young nucleus locked in to long-term deals.

“And you can never discount Miami,” Thomson added.

Just how good of an offseason was it for Thomson? According to one poll, he was ranked No. 2 among the most handsome managers in baseball.

“I told my wife, I said hey listen, Michelle, you know lucky you are? I’m the second-most handsome manager in baseball,” Thomson said, laughing. “And she was cooking dinner, and she didn’t miss a beat and she turned around and she said, ‘so everybody else must be tied for first.’”

Thomson, Marsh and utility player Dalton Guthrie are on an offseason barnstorming tour throughout the state and pitched in for volunteer work and they visited youth baseball teams. Thomson has one more out-of-state stop on his agenda: The former Kansas Jayhawks baseball star is giving a pep talk to the team Friday before he takes in the second-ranked basketball team’s game against Kentucky on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse.

On a windy day at Citizens Bank Park, the memories of last season were there with World Series signage still on the walls and on top of the dugout. But there was a look ahead toward opening day in the form of a 76-feet high and 97-feet wide scoreboard that puts the jumbo in jumbotron under construction like a baseball Death Star out in left field.

It will be ready for the start of the season, when it’s finally all about 2023.

And, Thomson insisted, no pressure.

“I don’t feel it because I think we’ve got a good ballclub,” Thomson said. “I think if we stay healthy and we do what we’re supposed to do, I think the results will be there.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Sal Bando, former A's star and World Series champion, dead at 78

Sal Bando died in Wisconsin on Friday after a five-year battle with cancer. The Bando family released the news in a statement on Saturday morning:. "Captain Sal" played with the Athletics for 11 seasons, two in Kansas City and nine in Oakland, serving as a key leader during their World Series three-peat. He finished his career with five seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers.
OAKLAND, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers

It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Giants Sign Former Yankees First Baseman to Minor League Contract

Former Yankees first baseman Ronald Guzmán signed a minor league contract with the Giants this week, according to his page on MLB.com. The left-handed hitting first baseman was assigned to the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats on Thursday. Guzmán spent the majority of the 2022 season within the Yankees organization,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox considering these three players in free agency

Dare we call the Boston Red Sox' chief baseball officer a late bloomer?. Chaim Bloom frustratingly stood pat early in the MLB offseason, watching marquee free agents sign elsewhere despite letting Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi and J.D. Martinez hit the open market. Yet Bloom appeared to awaken from his winter slumber this month by adding Adam Duvall, Raimel Tapia and Jorge Alfaro, and he might have more moves left in him.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition

The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees eyeing 2 position players on free agent market

The Yankees continue to look for options in the free agent market to fill out holes on the roster, and while there aren’t elite players remaining, strong veteran depth remains available. Brian Cashman and the Front Office seem pretty content with this player group but also would love to...
The Spun

Marlins, Twins Reportedly Agree To Major MLB Trade

Moments ago, the Marlins and Twins agreed to a trade involving this past season's American League batting champ.  According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Twins are trading All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez to the Marlins in exchange for right-hander Pablo Lopez.  This deal between the ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox fans had brutal response to front office during fan event

Boston Red Sox fans are not happy, and they’re letting the front office know it. The Red Sox are holding their Winter Weekend fan event this weekend in Springfield, Mass. On Friday, there was a welcome event, and fans couldn’t help but express their displeasure with general manager Chaim Bloom and team owner John Henry.... The post Red Sox fans had brutal response to front office during fan event appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
623K+
Post
663M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy