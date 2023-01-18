Read full article on original website
Related
iastate.edu
Arendt Hired as Regional Director for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
AMES, Iowa – Bruce Arendt has accepted the position of regional director with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach serving Howard, Winneshiek, Allamakee and Chickasaw counties in northeastern Iowa. He begins the position Feb. 6. As regional director, Arendt will provide administrative leadership to county extension office staff and guidance to county extension councils.
iastate.edu
Organic No-Till Production Guide Provides Useful Information for Farmers
AMES, Iowa – Organic producers looking to increase benefits from a no-till system now have a guidebook to walk them through the process. The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach publication “Organic No-Till Production” provides a “how-to” for organic no-till production in Iowa, which utilizes a rolled down cover crop to facilitate weed suppression, with the commercial crop drilled, planted or transplanted into the rolled mulch. The publication offers an overview of different rolling/crimping systems, an economic outline of costs and returns, and provides producers with the resources they need to secure potential.
iastate.edu
4-H Nutcracker Ballet + STEM Performance Receives 2022 Governor’s STEM Seal of Approval
AMES, Iowa – The 4-H Nutcracker Ballet + STEM program received the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council Seal of Approval in December 2022. This recognition indicates that a program or event officially advances one of the most progressive state STEM initiatives in the country. The Iowa Governor's STEM Advisory...
iastate.edu
Iowa State researchers help lead multistate project for a more diverse Corn Belt
AMES, Iowa – In Iowa, more than 24 million acres are devoted to crops. That represents about 68% of the state’s land area -- and more than 94% of that land is used to produce corn and soybeans, according to the latest National Agriculture Statistics Survey (2021). “Iowa’s...
iastate.edu
Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in Monona, Osceola and Woodbury Counties
DES MOINES, Iowa – Emerald ash borer has been discovered in Monona, Osceola and Woodbury counties for the first time. Since its original detection in 2010, the invasive, ash tree-killing insect from Asia has now been confirmed in all but three of Iowa’s 99 counties. Insect samples were...
Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef
State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy roast beef, cockroach infestations, months-old cheese, mouse droppings and food that was contaminated by construction dust. The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles food-establishment […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa’s Biggest Restaurant Has 850 Seats and an Extraordinary Menu
Iowa's biggest restaurant just opened in 2022 and is already creating a buzz around the Hawkeye State from all those who have visited. Not only is it the biggest in the state, but it also has some of the best Iowa comfort food around. And of course, some absolutely amazing adult beverages.
Des Moines pizza joint introduces Purdy-licious pizza
DES MOINES, Iowa — He’s a leader, an inspiration, he’s Purdy-licious. “It’s delicious, so it’s gotta be Purdy-licious,” said Josh Holderness, owner of Gusto Pizza Bar in Des Moines. Brock Purdy’s sudden late-season success has Iowa State fans beaming with pride and Gusto Pizza Bar along Ingersoll Avenue naming a pizza after the ISU great. […]
Des Moines' Wakonda golf club will cut 185 trees
Wakonda Club met a fundraising threshold and will move forward this year with plans to restore its iconic 18-hole golf course to its original design.That's according to a letter sent this month to members of the private club from its board of directors.Why it matters: The plan calls for chopping 185 trees. Many are mature oaks that are part of the course's modern identity.Hundreds of members have quit in recent months as the plans and its cost estimates have progressed.Yes, and: Even DSM Mayor Frank Cownie — a leader in environmental advocacy — told Axios he may quit the club...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Iowa? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit the next time they are craving pizza. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Iowa.
Hy-Vee Closes Standalone Iowa Wahlburgers Restaurant
The state of Iowa doesn't get many celebrity-endorsed restaurant endeavors. That is what made Hy-Vee partnering up with the Wahlberg family and the Wahlburger restaurants so exciting. That excitement culminated in 2018 when the three famous Wahlberg brothers, actors Mark and Donnie, and chef Paul, all came to Des Moines to celebrate the opening of a huge Wahlburgers location near Jordan Creek Mall. The Des Moines Register reports over 5,000 people turned out to see the famous family. How could the partnership with Hy-Vee fail?
iheart.com
Light Snow Headed For Iowa Saturday
(Des Moines, IA) -- The National Weather Service in Des Moines is predicting light snow across the southeast third of Iowa by late afternoon into evening Saturday. Accumulations are expected to be an inch or two or less. Higher amounts are expected near the Iowa-Missouri border. The snow is expected to taper off early Sunday morning with quiet and seasonably cold temperatures on Sunday.
Iowa man dead after crashing into semi in Carroll County, Iowa State Patrol says
An man has died after a crash in Carroll County, Iowa early Friday morning.
KCCI.com
West Des Moines mother: 'My son is suicidal after being bullied at school'
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines mother is speaking out against bullying after her son was injured at school. Christopher Benamon, 10, is a 5th grader in West Des Moines. His mother wants people to hear his story to help prevent others from suffering as he has.
algonaradio.com
Bancroft Man Claims Top Prize in Iowa Lottery Scratch Game
–A Kossuth County man claimed a $250,000 lottery prize this week after winning one of the top prizes in an Iowa Lottery scratch game. According to the Iowa Lottery, Jason Lowe of Bancroft won the 15th top prize in the lottery’s “$250,000 Extreme Cash” scratch game. Lowe purchased the winning ticket at the Car-Go-Express in Bancroft, and claimed the prize Tuesday at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.
We’re a Family of 2 in Iowa and Shop Mostly at Hy-Vee and Trader Joe’s — Here’s How Much We Spent on Groceries This Week
Number of people in household: Two; me and my husband, Colton (plus two golden retrievers) Occupation: I work in healthcare administration, and my husband works in commercial HVAC sales. Where you shopped: Hy-Vee, Trader Joe’s, Fleet Farm, and Fareway. Weekly food budget: We don’t have a set budget, but...
Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) The latest Iowa Department of Transportation road report shows roadways north of Interstate 80 completely covered with snow. In southwest Iowa, the Roadways are clear from Highway 34 south; roadways are completely covered north of Highway 34.
KCCI.com
Take a look: Truck lands on its top in Story County
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The slick roads made driving treacherous in some places, like Story County. A photo taken by the Story County Sheriff's Department shows one truck that rolled onto its top. Sheriff's deputies say slick roads are to blame for the crash on Highway 65 near Colo.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa woman wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. Pearlicia Cloke, of Eldon, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “The Perfect Gift” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket in Eldon. Cloke claimed her prize Friday at...
One Of Music’s Strangest Myths Happened In Iowa 41 Years Ago Tonight
As far as Iowa history goes, most people from the state aren't really proud to claim this one. But 41 years ago tonight, one of the strangest occurrences in music history happened at a show in Des Moines, Iowa. January 20th, 1982. If you're a die-hard rock and roll fan...
