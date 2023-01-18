ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del City, OK

Police: 18-Year-Old Arrested In Connection To Shots Fired After Del City Basketball Game

 3 days ago
Del City Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in connection to a shooting after a basketball game between Del City and Millwood.

At around 7:36 p.m. Tuesday, police officers reported shots fired in the John Smith Field House on the Del City High School campus.

Police said the basketball game had just concluded when shots were fired.

Del City officers began evacuating the building, and additional shots were fired from the parking lot, police said.

Police said one victim was transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle.

No students of Del City High School were injured during the incident, police said.

The suspect was transported to the Oklahoma County Detention Center and booked on the complaint of shooting with intent to kill.

Police have not yet identified the suspect or victim.

Police said that both the suspect and victim have no affiliation with the Mid-Del School system.

This is a developing story.

