Kate Hudson shares passionate kiss with partner Danny Fujikawa at Poker Face premiere

Kate Hudson locked lips with her partner Danny Fujikawa at the premiere of the new television show Poker Face in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old Almost Famous actress donned a form-fitting back gown, cut out on one side revealing her left hip.

Her golden blonde locks were pulled back in a long ponytail, and a slit down the skirt revealed large white cowboy boots with an orange sunflower painted on the side.

She wore huge hoop earrings while styling her face with dark blue eyeshadow and bright pink lipstick.

Hudson's better half, 36, wore a patterned maroon blazer over a white t-shirt and black pants.

He stood in mahogany-colored shoes, and, though his hair was slicked back neatly, his thick beard jutted out in an unruly fashion from his jaw.

The couple held hands, posed close together and ultimately packed on the P.D.A. while making their way into the event.

Kate and Danny first started dating way back in 2017. They share a daughter together: four-year-old Rani.

Hudson announced that the pair were engaged back in September of 2021 though it's unclear if they have set a date for their wedding yet.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star has been running all over LA recently because of the attention paid to her new movie.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has received a number of awards nominations in recent months and Hudson has attended several of the events including the Critics' Choice Awards where she presented her co-star Janelle Monáe with the iconic SeeHer Award.

Poker Face, starring Russian Doll actress Natasha Lyonne and Oscar-winner Adrien Brody, tells the story of Charlie (Lyonne), a woman with the unique ability to tell when someone is lying.

According to IMDb , 'she hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve.'