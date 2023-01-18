ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johnsbury, VT

newportdispatch.com

Vehicle stolen in Montpelier

MONTPELIER — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Montpelier on Thursday. Authorities say a blue 2000 Honda CRV was stolen from the driveway of a home on Elm Street. The vehicle has Vermont registration plates HAN836. It also has a spare tire mounted on the back, and...
MONTPELIER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Wrong-way driver on I-91 in St. Johnsbury charged with DUI

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 25-year-old woman from Concord was arrested following an incident in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that there was a vehicle driving north in the southbound lane of I-91 at around 11:05 p.m. Police say they were able to locate and stop the...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Burlington, VT

Burlington is a charming city on Lake Champlain's eastern shores. This lakeside city is part of Chittenden County, Vermont. It's known for its excellent tourism industry, tightly knit community, colorful heritage, culture, and natural beauty. On the opposite side of Burlington lies the gorgeous Green Mountain range, which is adjacent...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch hits roadblock

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Within Governor Scott’s budget address, a $1.3 million proposal aims to fill a gap in funding for emergency dispatching services. This comes as a years-long project to create a county wide dispatching center hits another roadblock. Chief Stephen Locke of the South Burlington Fire Department...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police investigating vandalism in Troy

TROY — Police say they are still investigating a vandalism incident that took place in Troy last year. Authorities were notified of a back window of a vehicle being smashed while it was parked on Dominion Avenue. The incident took place sometime around November 11, 2022. Anyone with information...
TROY, VT
WCAX

Friday Weathercast

How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod community in the city's Old North End for the homeless. Vermonters readying their 'flipper fingers' for historic pinball tournament. Updated: 33 minutes ago. This is...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

UVM study tracks snowfall patterns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A snow study at the University of Vermont is tracking the amount and type of snow Vermont sees in order to better understand snow’s relationship to the state. They believe by better tracking snowfall, they will be able to understand how a lack of snow...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Ryegate

RYEGATE — A 51-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Ryegate yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a citizen dispute that occurred on Witherspoon Road at around 10:30 a.m. Police allege that Timothy Crowley, of Ryegate, committed the offense of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault,...
RYEGATE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Drug trafficking arrests made in Essex Junction

BURLINGTON — Five men with ties to Philadelphia were arrested on drug related charges in Chittenden County. Ronald Harris, aka Rizz, was arrested January 17 following his indictment for a drug conspiracy spanning nearly two years. Rasheed Stokes-Johnson, aka Slay, Eric J. Weaver, and Shamir W. Elliott were arrested...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

What To Do: Sunday, January 22

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at things to do in our region this Sunday. Today marks the Lunar New Year, and you can celebrate at the Brattleboro Museum! There’s a festival and potluck there today at 1:00 p.m. featuring celebratory activities for all ages including paper lantern-making, t’ai chi, singing, dancing, and more. It’s free and open to all.
LEBANON, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for DUI, fleeing scene of crash in Waterford

WATERFORD — A 23-year-old man from Barnet was arrested following an incident in Waterford yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a motor vehicle off the road in the area of US Route 5 at around 5:30 p.m. Police say they responded to the scene and discovered the reported...
WATERFORD, VT
NECN

Body Found Within Vermont Recycling Processing Center, Police Say

A woman’s body was found Tuesday within the Casella recycling processing center in Hartford, Vermont, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to the report of a body found and determined that it was that of a deceased female, police said. Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the community. They did not release any other details.
HARTFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested on warrant in Lyndonville

LYNDONVILLE — A 24-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Lyndonville on January 17. Police say they observed Jasmine Lund, of Lyndonville, standing outside on Main Street at around 3:30 p.m. Officer Harris said he knew Lund to have and active warrant. The warrant is out of Essex...
LYNDONVILLE, VT

