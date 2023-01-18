ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rafa Nadal's wife is in tears as she watches the defending champion crash out of the Australian Open

Rafael Nadal 's wife broke down in tears in the stands as the defending champion struggled en route to crashing out of the Australian Open .

Nadal failed to defend his crown down under as he struggled with injury before losing in straight sets to Mackenzie McDonald.

The Spaniard looked to have suffered a painful hip injury during the match as his box was spotted looking devastated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4436GS_0kJSFgOz00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qf2Y7_0kJSFgOz00 <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en_US"><p lang="und" dir="ltr">😢😭😢 Mrs. <a href="https://twitter.com/RafaelNadal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RafaelNadal</a> 🇪🇸<br><br> 🎾 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AusOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AusOpen</a> 🔛 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AO2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AO2023</a> <a href="https://t.co/QGJKKKOZBu">pic.twitter.com/QGJKKKOZBu</a></p>&mdash; TRAVEL&amp;Sports (@travel__Sports) <a href="https://twitter.com/travel__Sports/status/1615586887309164547?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 18, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The 22-time grand slam winner pulled up during his second-round defeat against American McDonald and required an immediate medical time out.

The top seed was down a set and a break against the 65th-ranked player when he appeared to have injured himself after reaching to make a wide ball.

The Spaniard immediately grimaced and after McDonald held his serve to move to 5-3 in the second, Nadal called for the medical time out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSTzQ_0kJSFgOz00

As he left the court, his wife, Maria Perello, was seen wiping tears from her eyes as the rest of his box was left shattered by the injury as the 22-time grand slam winner seemingly approaches the end of his glittering career.

However, Nadal made it back on to court and picked up his racket to enthusiastic applause from the crowd gathered at the Rod Laver Arena.

Nadal won the first game after the resumption but shook his head to his significant entourage, staring at the floor at every changeover thereafter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QbUBx_0kJSFgOz00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ChBoW_0kJSFgOz00

After holding for 5-4, he forced his American opponent to serve for the set, which he did.

Nadal was clearly in pain and struggling to run as McDonald closed out the biggest win of his career 6-4 6-4 7-5.

Even before the injury, Nadal was rattled by McDonald, who broke serve in the opening game of the match.

Nadal became frustrated, arguing multiple times with the chair umpire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FT8yW_0kJSFgOz00

Maria, who has kept out the limelight for much of Nadal's career, tied the knot with the tennis icon in October of 2019 having been in a relationship since 2005.

The couple welcomed their first child back in 2022 - a son, named after his father.

Wednesday's problem marks the sixth time in his grand career that either injury or illness has cruelled his Australian Open campaign.

He retired in the 2010 quarter-finals against Andy Murray with a knee injury and was badly hindered by a hamstring strain the following year in a last-eighth loss to countryman David Ferrer.

Nadal withdrew from the Open in 2013 with a stomach virus and suffered a back injury in the warm-up before losing the 2014 final to Stan Wawrinka.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CKkLW_0kJSFgOz00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kd6vR_0kJSFgOz00

In 2018, the great Spaniard quit his quarter-final against Marin Cilic with a hip issue.

Nadal last year finally won a second Australian Open title, 13 years after his first, by coming from two sets down to defeat Russian Daniil Medvedev in a classic decider.

Nadal struggled with injury issues throughout the 2022 season too, having to withdraw from his Wimbledon semi-final showdown against Nick Kyrgios.

He gave up on his struggle to win the calendar Grand Slam after he announced he was pulling out after a 45 minute practice session in July in which he clearly looked hampere

d.

