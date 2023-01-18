Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Woman steals RTC bus in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a bus was stolen in the southwest valley Saturday morning. LVMPD said the incident happened near Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road. According to police, a bus was reported stolen by a passenger Saturday morning. Police found the bus and...
Hours after releasing photo of car wanted in deadly NE valley crash, police arrest woman on hit-and-run charges
Metro Police made an arrest in a deadly northeast valley hit-and-run crash on Saturday, hours after releasing a photograph of the car that fled the scene.
Police searched slain reporter’s phone — and then lied, Las Vegas Review-Journal says in court motion
Lawyers for the Las Vegas Review-Journal are seeking sanctions against Metro police, arguing that police illegally searched the phone and computers seized in the investigation of reporter Jeff German's death -- and then lied about it.
Metro Police stop woman who stole RTC bus in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say after a brief chase early Saturday they stopped a woman who stole an RTC bus in the southwest valley. Officers went to South Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road just before 7 a.m. after receiving a call that a Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus on the […]
Man found dead in vehicle with gunshot wound in central Las Vegas valley
A man was found dead in a vehicle with a gunshot wound in the central Las Vegas valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Man found dead in a vehicle near Downtown Las Vegas
At approximately 5:35 a.m., the LVMPD received a report of a man who was found unresponsive in the 200 block of South 9th Street.
8newsnow.com
Police: Video of suspect in deadly stabbing at Las Vegas bus stop
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying a man captured on surveillance footage who they have identified as a suspect in a deadly stabbing at a bus stop last weekend. The victim was identified as 63-year-old David Anthony Cary. The Clark County coroner said...
Judge sentences Las Vegas man who killed nephew, 6, then cellmate
A Las Vegas judge sentenced a man convicted of the murders of his young nephew and, a few months later, his cellmate, in court Thursday.
Fox5 KVVU
Woman accused of plowing into crowd on Las Vegas Strip could face trial
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lakeisha Holloway, who is accused of plowing through several crowds of people on the Strip in 2015, could head to trial after once being found not competent, according to court records. Jessica Valenzuela, a mother of three, was killed in the crash. Holloway’s child was...
Clark County fire battalion chief, wife stole more than $100K from elderly woman while serving as caretakers: police
HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A Clark County Fire Department battalion chief and his wife are accused of stealing around $150,000 from a legally blind veteran who was living with them over a period of more than two years, court documents said. Steven Broadwell and Janelle Broadwell are facing charges of exploiting an older or vulnerable […]
Woman accused of shooting homeless man in underground tunnel near Las Vegas Strip as boyfriend watched: police
A woman is accused of shooting a man experiencing homeless over a bike in a storm tunnel below an area near the Las Vegas Strip as her new boyfriend watched, documents said.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at northeast Las Vegas valley apartment complex
One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to police.
Las Vegas Legal Judge David Barker Commits Suicide One Year After Ethics Probe Resignation
Las Vegas Judge David Barker, who resigned from the bench one year ago following an ethics probe, died by suicide. The Clark County Coroner's office confirmed that Barker, 64, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His death comes one year after he resigned from his position as a judge in the Eighth Judicial District Court following an investigation by the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police seek public’s help finding serial casino robbery suspect
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Metro police were asking for the public’s help Wednesday in finding a suspect believed to be involved in a series of casino robberies dating back to November. Metro police release photos and videos of the man Wednesday evening. Police described the suspect as a Black...
Vegas police seek suspect in several off-Strip casino heists
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have gone public with pleas to identify a man believed to be responsible for several recent robberies of cashiers at casinos in neighborhoods off the Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas police on Wednesday released a media statement tracing the series of heists to November 2022, and posted video on the internet showing surveillance camera clips of two vehicles and a person wearing hooded sweatshirts, gloves, masks and sneakers. Details were not provided about where and when the videos were recorded. Investigators have not disclosed details about robberies reported: Nov. 16 at the Gold Coast casino several blocks west of the Strip; Dec. 12 at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson; Dec. 20 at the Silverton, south of the Strip; and Dec. 24 at the Rampart Casino in northwest Las Vegas. Police public affairs officers did not immediately respond Thursday to messages about the cases.
Residents on high alert after series of burglaries in west Las Vegas valley area
A series of burglaries on the west side of the Las Vegas valley are being investigated by Metropolitan police.
fox10phoenix.com
2 killed in head-on crash on US-93, the main highway used to go to Las Vegas
Two people were killed in a crash on the main highway that heads toward Nevada on Friday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. At around 1 p.m. on Jan. 20, DPS says several people were hurt in a 2-car head-on crash on US-93. Two people died and at least two more were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
KTNV
Collision leaves two drivers with 'minor injuries' in northwest Las Vegas valley, police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a collision at Craig Road and Thom Boulevard on Saturday afternoon. Police tell KTNV that two subjects have been transported with minor injuries. This story is developing, check back later for updates.
Fox5 KVVU
Critical need for foster parents; Clark County sees influx in people wanting to help
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County representatives from the Department of Family Services said they do not want people to feel discouraged if they can’t get tough time getting through to anyone right now. There are some things you can do in the meantime while waiting for a...
Las Vegas company builds gun case that uses person’s fingerprints to open
Sometimes shootings happen because children gain access to their parent’s guns, but one Las Vegas-based company is trying to address that.
