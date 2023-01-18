ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Woman steals RTC bus in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a bus was stolen in the southwest valley Saturday morning. LVMPD said the incident happened near Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road. According to police, a bus was reported stolen by a passenger Saturday morning. Police found the bus and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Metro Police stop woman who stole RTC bus in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say after a brief chase early Saturday they stopped a woman who stole an RTC bus in the southwest valley. Officers went to South Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road just before 7 a.m. after receiving a call that a Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus on the […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police: Video of suspect in deadly stabbing at Las Vegas bus stop

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying a man captured on surveillance footage who they have identified as a suspect in a deadly stabbing at a bus stop last weekend. The victim was identified as 63-year-old David Anthony Cary. The Clark County coroner said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Clark County fire battalion chief, wife stole more than $100K from elderly woman while serving as caretakers: police

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A Clark County Fire Department battalion chief and his wife are accused of stealing around $150,000 from a legally blind veteran who was living with them over a period of more than two years, court documents said. Steven Broadwell and Janelle Broadwell are facing charges of exploiting an older or vulnerable […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
crete

Las Vegas Legal Judge David Barker Commits Suicide One Year After Ethics Probe Resignation

Las Vegas Judge David Barker, who resigned from the bench one year ago following an ethics probe, died by suicide. The Clark County Coroner's office confirmed that Barker, 64, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His death comes one year after he resigned from his position as a judge in the Eighth Judicial District Court following an investigation by the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Vegas police seek suspect in several off-Strip casino heists

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have gone public with pleas to identify a man believed to be responsible for several recent robberies of cashiers at casinos in neighborhoods off the Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas police on Wednesday released a media statement tracing the series of heists to November 2022, and posted video on the internet showing surveillance camera clips of two vehicles and a person wearing hooded sweatshirts, gloves, masks and sneakers. Details were not provided about where and when the videos were recorded. Investigators have not disclosed details about robberies reported: Nov. 16 at the Gold Coast casino several blocks west of the Strip; Dec. 12 at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson; Dec. 20 at the Silverton, south of the Strip; and Dec. 24 at the Rampart Casino in northwest Las Vegas. Police public affairs officers did not immediately respond Thursday to messages about the cases.
LAS VEGAS, NV
fox10phoenix.com

2 killed in head-on crash on US-93, the main highway used to go to Las Vegas

Two people were killed in a crash on the main highway that heads toward Nevada on Friday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. At around 1 p.m. on Jan. 20, DPS says several people were hurt in a 2-car head-on crash on US-93. Two people died and at least two more were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
LAS VEGAS, NV

