Report: Cardinals interviewing Ejiro Evero for head-coaching job Friday

The Cardinals are reportedly interviewing Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero on Friday for Arizona’s head-coaching vacancy, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The report comes after the Cardinals reportedly interviewed former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Tuesday and in-house candidate and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph on Wednesday. Arizona has a Saturday interview scheduled with Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn. The team is also expected to interview San Francisco 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans sometime this week.
Report: Bears had pre-draft meeting with Virginia Tech LB Dax Hollifield

The Chicago Bears overhauled their linebacker group after trading Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for second- and fifth-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft. The Bears have a huge need at inside linebacker as free-agent acquisitions Nicholas Morrow and Matt Adams are set to hit free agency. Right now, undrafted rookies Jack Sanborn, who shined in his brief stint, and Sterling Weatherford are the only linebackers under contract heading into 2023.
Report: Cunningham turns down Cardinals GM spot

Ryan Poles' right-hand man, Ian Cunningham, turned down an opportunity to become the Arizona Cardinals general manager, according to Jay Glazer. Grammatically, the report stirred a bit of confusion. Glazer, quoting a different report from Albert Breer, writes Cunningham was offered Arizona "too," potentially indicating he was offered both the general manager positions for the Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans.
