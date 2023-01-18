The Chicago Bears overhauled their linebacker group after trading Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for second- and fifth-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft. The Bears have a huge need at inside linebacker as free-agent acquisitions Nicholas Morrow and Matt Adams are set to hit free agency. Right now, undrafted rookies Jack Sanborn, who shined in his brief stint, and Sterling Weatherford are the only linebackers under contract heading into 2023.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO