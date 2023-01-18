ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daniel Cardoza
3d ago

how about pay a salary instead of hourly of 120 bucks a day... until you can afford that, people can't afford to work for you...

hudsontv.com

North Bergen BOE Offers Saturday Help For Students In K-6

There’s a Title 1 program offered by the North Bergen Board of Education on Saturdays for students in grades K through 6 needing additional help in reading, writing and math. It’s voluntary and it’s unique because parents also attend the classes. The program receives federal funding for...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Superintendent's Automatic Contract Renewal Angers Families, Advocates

Parents, community leaders and education advocates expressed anger and shock Thursday after learning that Newark Superintendent Roger Leon’s $1.5 million employment contract was quietly renewed eight months ago without a vote by the Board of Education or input from the public. A provision in Leon's contract stipulates that the Newark Board of Education must notify the superintendent by May of 2022 that it did not intend to renew his contract. If the board fails to notify him by that date, the contract automatically renews for an additional five years after the nearly $300,000-a-year contract ends this June. The board never notified Leon in...
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hudson County Community College gets $2.2M in federal funds for new academic tower

Hudson County Community received $2.2 million in federal funds for a new 11-story, 153,186 square-foot academic tower in the Journal Square section of Jersey City. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we made a significant investment in technology to ensure our students could continue to make progress in achieving their academic goals by offering courses, programs, and services remotely and fully online,” HCCC President Dr. Christopher Reber said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair’s DeCamp Bus Lines Expands Commuter Services

Montclair, NJ – Good news for commuters along Grove Street in Montclair. DeCamp Bus Lines announced Thursday the expansion of its commuter services starting January 30, 2023. To better serve the needs of riders, DeCamp will be adding additional morning Route 33 Express Bus Service, adding evening Route 33 Express Bus Service, and adding morning and evening Route 33 Grove Street Service.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
hudsontv.com

Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Co-Sponsors Houses of Worship Security Program

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, in coordination with the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is hosting a Houses of Worship Security Program on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The program, which is intended to provide faith leaders with security resources to keep their communities safe, will be held at the Hudson County Schools of Technology, 1 High Tech Way in Secaucus, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth Residents React to 12-Year Rec Director not Appointed to Another Term

KENILWORTH, NJ – On Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023, Kenilworth residents came out to the Meeting of the Borough to express their opinions and concerns to the council regarding the 12-year Recreation Director who was not appointed for another year. At the annual Reorganization Meeting which took place Jan 4, 2023, the council voted unanimously against the mayor’s appointment to have Patrick Boyle as the Kenilworth Recreation Director. Since then, numerous residents and former community members have taken up to social media to convey their feelings and a petition was started to have Boyle remain as the Rec Director. The petition currently has over...
KENILWORTH, NJ
Ted Rivers

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Newark

Newark, New Jersey is the largest city in the state and a thriving center for commerce, culture, and entertainment. It offers a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and amenities. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
NEWARK, NJ
hudsontv.com

North Bergen Commissioner Gargiulo Will Not Seek Re-Election

Hudson TV has learned from a reliable source, his daughter, that Frank Gargiulo will not seek re-election to the North Bergen Board of Commissioners on May 9, 2023. Gargiulo, who will turn 84 in May, is the only Republican on the non-partisan Board. Gargiulo informed members of the Town Committee...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

Newark restricts development of some properties to affordable housing only

Last May, the Rutgers Center on Law, Inequality, and Metropolitan Equity, or CLiME, released findings that anonymous real estate investors were buying up single- and multi-family houses in Newark to re-sell or rent for much higher prices, depressing the city’s already low homeownership rate and making the city less affordable and its neighborhoods less stable.
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Fair Lawn Gas Station Employee and Individual Were in Cahoots to Burglarize Fuel 4, Police Said

FAIR LAWN, NJ - Two individuals have been charged with the November burglary of a Plaza Road gas station after police determined the two worked together to take approximately $11,500 from a safe in the business. On November 28, 2022, at 2:18 a.m., Fair Lawn Police responded to Fuel 4, 6-06 Plaza Road, on a report of an employee, Iver Vera-Miranda, 29 of Clifton, who forgot to set the alarm when he left the business for the night. When the employee returned, police said he found a door to the office and the safe opened, without force. Approximately $11,500 was missing from the safe.  Detectives determined through interviews...
FAIR LAWN, NJ

