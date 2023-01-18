Read full article on original website
WTHI
Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce has a plan for the Indiana legislative session
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce has a plan of action for the Indiana legislative session. Here are some of the things chamber leaders will push for. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce wants to stay true to its community plan. There are twelve Goodwill...
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
bsquarebulletin.com
Committee on jail’s future gets tweaks, commander says: “We have an obligation to people here now.”
In December, Bloomington’s city council unanimously rejected a rezone request for some land in the southwestern tip of the city, where county commissioners had proposed building a new jail. But planning for the possible construction of a new Monroe County jail continues—as a response to the reports from two...
WTHI
Scam Alert: caller is impersonating a Washington, IN officer
Someone has been impersonating an officer in Washington, Indiana. The Washington Police Department released a statement to be aware of the imitator.
WTHI
"They can be proud of something they've done...'" New Senate bill could mandate cursive handwriting in schools' curriculum
ROSEDALE, Ind. (WTHI)- A new Senate bill looks to make cursive handwriting a curriculum requirement for all Indiana schools. But, some Wabash Valley schools are one step ahead. At Rosedale Elementary, students in Lisa Kneeland's classroom are still being taught the art of cursive handwriting. Kneeland said she has been...
WTHI
Wabash Valley hospital works to fight the opioid crisis
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan County Community Hospital is taking steps to solve the opioid crisis in the Wabash Valley. It announced the start of a new program aimed at treating opioid addiction. It's called "Vital 4 Life." Patients follow a medically assisted treatment plan and also get behavioral...
WTHI
VU awarded grant money to help improve statewide reading
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University has received $75,000 to help enhance reading abilities in Indiana. The money comes from the Lilly Endowment's Advancing the Science of Reading in Indiana initiative. The VU education department will help incorporate the "science of reading" methods into its curriculum. In turn, future teachers...
Terre Haute homeowner shoots, kills alleged intruder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and another in police custody after a shooting in a Terre Haute home early Sunday. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, officers were sent to the 200 block of N. Fruitridge Ave. around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday after a call about a homeowner shooting an […]
wbiw.com
Daviess County will see ‘explosive growth’ with WestGate One
ODON – An $84 million advanced microchip development and manufacturing operation will be built in Daviess County. WestGate One will be located in the Daviess County section of the tech park just outside of the Crane gate in Odon, according to Southern Indiana Business. Westgate One will be a...
WTHI
National transportation expands to the Wabash Valley
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A national transportation company is expanding to Terre Haute. Megabus has partnered with Miller Transportation. Megabus says the new partnership helps to connect more than 50 midwest cities. The merger will connect Terre Haute with seven other cities - including Memphis, Lexington and Louisville. You...
wbiw.com
Caller reports man passed out in vehicle, arrest made
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested Wednesday morning after a Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a man passed out in a vehicle in the roadway near Harrodsburg. Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was alerted. At 6:35 a.m. the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department reported they had stopped...
Infant found safe, man arrested after vehicle theft in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been arrested after police say he stole a vehicle that had an infant inside. According to Terre Haute Police, the incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Phillips 66 gas station located at 1560 N 25th Street. Police say 26-year-old Trey Blaine stole […]
WTHI
One person dead following home intrusion
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following a home intrusion in the 200 block of N. Fruitridge Avenue. The Terre Haute Police Department said a 911 call came in around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The call reported that a homeowner had shot an intruder in their home. A second person was also reported to have fled on foot.
Indiana Daily Student
Jan. 15 rape reported south of campus
Editor’s Note: This story includes mention of sexual violence. The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Friday, according to the BPD crime log. A 23-year-old female reported being raped by an unknown male on Jan. 15 south of Hillsdale Drive. The rape reportedly occurred inside a...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes Republicans add to municipal primary
There will be at least one contested race in the Vincennes City Municipal Primary in May. Republican Jack Boger has filed to run as Mayor. He will join current City Council Member Tim Salters, also a Republican and on the Mayoral Ballot. Current Democrat Mayor Joe Yochum as of this...
WTHI
"We really are trying..." Wabash Valley seeing effects of veterinarian shortage
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Good help is hard to come by in the pet care industry. That's as a nationwide veterinarian shortage creeps its way into the Wabash Valley. Megan Holscher Bilyeu is the practice manager at Airport Veterinary Clinic in Terre Haute. She said they've been looking for another vet for the last five years. Because they are short-staffed, the clinic hasn't taken in any new clients. Current staff sometimes has to work on a double-booked schedule.
Rural Illinois couple sentenced for identity theft, bank fraud
A man and woman from southern Illinois were sentenced this week after admitting to identity theft and bank fraud.
wamwamfm.com
DUI Accident Reported in Washington
A DUI accident occurred last night around 8:30 p.m. near E. Highland Ave. and SE 3rd St. A witness called, reporting that a vehicle wrecked into a fence, then advised that the people left in the wrecked vehicle and parked it on SE 3rd St. The driver’s mother called to report that her son had been in an accident and was being treated at the hospital. A request was made for CSI because of the blood in the vehicle. It was reported that the male subject suffered a severe head injury and would be treated by hospital staff. No more information was given on this incident.
Terre Haute cabin makes list of best rentals in US
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A cabin here in the Wabash Valley has been added to a list of the best places to rent across the country. Thrillist recently published an article detailing some of the best cabins to stay in across the United States. Providing unique cabin options from several different states, Thrillist has […]
Brazil man arrested following multi-county pursuit
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Brazil man has been arrested after deputies say he led them on a chase in multiple counties and through several residential yards. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua D. Corbin, 29, of Brazil was arrested shortly after midnight Tuesday. The situation reportedly began at the Seelymart Gas Station […]
