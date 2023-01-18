ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

WTHI

Wabash Valley hospital works to fight the opioid crisis

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan County Community Hospital is taking steps to solve the opioid crisis in the Wabash Valley. It announced the start of a new program aimed at treating opioid addiction. It's called "Vital 4 Life." Patients follow a medically assisted treatment plan and also get behavioral...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

VU awarded grant money to help improve statewide reading

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University has received $75,000 to help enhance reading abilities in Indiana. The money comes from the Lilly Endowment's Advancing the Science of Reading in Indiana initiative. The VU education department will help incorporate the "science of reading" methods into its curriculum. In turn, future teachers...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute homeowner shoots, kills alleged intruder

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and another in police custody after a shooting in a Terre Haute home early Sunday. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, officers were sent to the 200 block of N. Fruitridge Ave. around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday after a call about a homeowner shooting an […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

National transportation expands to the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A national transportation company is expanding to Terre Haute. Megabus has partnered with Miller Transportation. Megabus says the new partnership helps to connect more than 50 midwest cities. The merger will connect Terre Haute with seven other cities - including Memphis, Lexington and Louisville. You...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wbiw.com

Caller reports man passed out in vehicle, arrest made

BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested Wednesday morning after a Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a man passed out in a vehicle in the roadway near Harrodsburg. Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was alerted. At 6:35 a.m. the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department reported they had stopped...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

One person dead following home intrusion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following a home intrusion in the 200 block of N. Fruitridge Avenue. The Terre Haute Police Department said a 911 call came in around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The call reported that a homeowner had shot an intruder in their home. A second person was also reported to have fled on foot.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Jan. 15 rape reported south of campus

Editor’s Note: This story includes mention of sexual violence. The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Friday, according to the BPD crime log. A 23-year-old female reported being raped by an unknown male on Jan. 15 south of Hillsdale Drive. The rape reportedly occurred inside a...
vincennespbs.org

Vincennes Republicans add to municipal primary

There will be at least one contested race in the Vincennes City Municipal Primary in May. Republican Jack Boger has filed to run as Mayor. He will join current City Council Member Tim Salters, also a Republican and on the Mayoral Ballot. Current Democrat Mayor Joe Yochum as of this...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

"We really are trying..." Wabash Valley seeing effects of veterinarian shortage

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Good help is hard to come by in the pet care industry. That's as a nationwide veterinarian shortage creeps its way into the Wabash Valley. Megan Holscher Bilyeu is the practice manager at Airport Veterinary Clinic in Terre Haute. She said they've been looking for another vet for the last five years. Because they are short-staffed, the clinic hasn't taken in any new clients. Current staff sometimes has to work on a double-booked schedule.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

DUI Accident Reported in Washington

A DUI accident occurred last night around 8:30 p.m. near E. Highland Ave. and SE 3rd St. A witness called, reporting that a vehicle wrecked into a fence, then advised that the people left in the wrecked vehicle and parked it on SE 3rd St. The driver’s mother called to report that her son had been in an accident and was being treated at the hospital. A request was made for CSI because of the blood in the vehicle. It was reported that the male subject suffered a severe head injury and would be treated by hospital staff. No more information was given on this incident.
WASHINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute cabin makes list of best rentals in US

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A cabin here in the Wabash Valley has been added to a list of the best places to rent across the country. Thrillist recently published an article detailing some of the best cabins to stay in across the United States. Providing unique cabin options from several different states, Thrillist has […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Brazil man arrested following multi-county pursuit

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Brazil man has been arrested after deputies say he led them on a chase in multiple counties and through several residential yards. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua D. Corbin, 29, of Brazil was arrested shortly after midnight Tuesday. The situation reportedly began at the Seelymart Gas Station […]
BRAZIL, IN

