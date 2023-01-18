1-3% of France’s Total Music Listening Resulted From Fake Streams In 2021, Study Finds: ‘These Practices Have Become Widespread’

Read full article on original website
Digital Music News
IFPI Touts ‘The First Successful Blocking Action Targeting Stream Ripping Sites In India’ — 20 Platforms Blocked
The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) is touting what it describes as “the first successful blocking action” against stream-ripping websites in India. The IFPI and the aptly named Indian Music Industry (IMI) trade organization jointly announced their crackdown today. This push to make stream-ripping platforms –...
Julian Sands – live: US federal agencies join search for British actor as phone pings reveal fresh details
US federal and state agencies have joined the search operation for British actor Julian Sands who remains missing for eight days now. The search has been ramped up as the officials are using mobile phone forensics to help pinpoint the location of the actor.Sands, 65, was reported missing on 13 January in the southern Californian mountains. He was thought to have been somewhere on the popular Baldy Bowl Trail, which climbs 3,900 feet over 4.5 miles to the highest summit in the San Gabriel Mountains.Police revealed on Friday that Sands, best known for films such as A Room With...
Digital Music News
Amazon Music Unlimited Plan Price Increase for Individuals & Students
Following a price hike in Japan, Amazon is also raising prices for Amazon Music Unlimited in the US. Tokyo outlets first reported the news of an Amazon Music Unlimited price hike a few days ago. Now that news has been reflected on the Amazon US site. A new section in its customer help and solutions section explains the pricing effect. “To help us bring you even more content and features, we’re updating the prices of select Amazon Music Unlimited plans.”
Digital Music News
Code in iOS 16.3 Reveals Apple Still Working on Classical Music App
More evidence that Apple continues work on its classical music app has surfaced in code from iOS 16.3. The final stages of its beta test are underway, with a public release expected next week. However, it’s still unclear if the classical music app will launch then–or at a later date. According to a report from MacRumors, some noted changes in code appear to change references from just ‘Apple Classical’ to ‘Apple Music Classical.’ Another snippet of code revealed offers users, “Explore this artist in the app designed for classical music.”
Digital Music News
Look Out Kid Artist Management Expands Global Reach with Monster Artist Management Merger
Look Out Kid Artist Management expands its global reach in a merger with Monster Artist Management, growing its presence in Australia and North America. Look Out Kid Artist Management announces that the greatly admired and respected management team of Jacob Snell and Alexandra “Apple” Bagios will join the company. The move will ensure a global strategic approach to the company’s business by growing its presence in Australia and North America.
