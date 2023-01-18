ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

umdbulldogs.com

UMD HOCKEY DROPS GAME ONE AGAINST NORTH DAKOTA

The Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs dropped game one against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in a close 4-2 game. Recording two points off the two UMD goals tonight was freshman Kyle Bettens. Each recording an assist tonight was Derek Daschke, Carter Loney, and Quinn Olson. In the opening minutes of the...
DULUTH, MN
umdbulldogs.com

HUGHES HITS HISTORIC 200TH POINT IN NO. 6 BULLDOGS 3-0 SHUTOUT OF ST. THOMAS

Gabbie Hughes didn't need two assists Friday night to secure her place in University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team folklore, but the graduate student did it anyway. With two historic assists from Hughes and two goals from Anneke Linser, the No. 6 Bulldogs shutout St. Thomas University 3-0 at the St. Thomas Ice Arena to move to 18-6-1 and 12-6-1 in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.
DULUTH, MN
umdbulldogs.com

UMD MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO MAINTAIN WINNING WAYS ON THE ROAD

UMD men's basketball (13-5 overall, 9-3 NSIC) sets off on another road stint this weekend to visit a new pair of NSIC South opponents. The Bulldogs first venture into South Dakota to take on Sioux Falls on Friday, Jan. 20 at 5:30 p.m. before heading back to Minnesota to play Southwest Minnesota State (SMSU) in Marshall on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 3:30 p.m.
DULUTH, MN
umdbulldogs.com

NO. 13 UMD WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TAKES WIN STREAK ON THE ROAD FOR TWO NSIC SOUTH MATCHUPS

The No. 13 UMD women's basketball team (15-2 overall, 12-0 NSIC) sets out on its second road trip of the new year this weekend with a two-state swing of NSIC competition. The Bulldogs first head to South Dakota to take on Sioux Falls on Friday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. before making it back to Minnesota to play SMSU in Marshall on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m. Along the way, UMD will look to defend what has blossomed into an 11-game win streak dating back to Dec. 1.
DULUTH, MN
umdbulldogs.com

THREE BULLDOGS NAMED AS HOBEY BAKER NOMINEES

Freshman Ben Steeves Dominic James, and Junior Wyatt Kaiser have been named as nominees for the 2023 Hobey Baker Memorial Award. Rookie Ben Steeves wasted no time racking up points for the Bulldogs in his first collegiate year. Steeves scored his first collegiate goal in UMD's opening weekend against Arizona State. He followed up his first goal with his second career goal just 57 seconds later. The rookie was also the first Bulldog this year to score a hat trick. Steeves scored a natural hat trick goal against Colorado College, making him the first rookie since 1994, and only one of 11 freshmen in program history. He also leads the team in goals (12), points(15), shots (79), and power play goals (6).
DULUTH, MN
umdbulldogs.com

FOOTBALL NAMES OLSON AS ASSISTANT COACH

The Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs' football team has named Luke Olson as the team's next defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator. "I could not be more excited to be a part of Bulldog Football as I have had a ton of respect for the program for a long time," said Olson. "From growing up in the Twin Cities and knowing coaches and players who have been a part of it, UMD has always been a place I've felt would be a great fit for me if the opportunity presented itself. I'm very thankful Coach Wiese and Coach Dill felt the same and I'm looking forward to getting started."
