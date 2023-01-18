Read full article on original website
UMD HOCKEY DROPS GAME ONE AGAINST NORTH DAKOTA
The Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs dropped game one against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in a close 4-2 game. Recording two points off the two UMD goals tonight was freshman Kyle Bettens. Each recording an assist tonight was Derek Daschke, Carter Loney, and Quinn Olson. In the opening minutes of the...
HUGHES HITS HISTORIC 200TH POINT IN NO. 6 BULLDOGS 3-0 SHUTOUT OF ST. THOMAS
Gabbie Hughes didn't need two assists Friday night to secure her place in University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team folklore, but the graduate student did it anyway. With two historic assists from Hughes and two goals from Anneke Linser, the No. 6 Bulldogs shutout St. Thomas University 3-0 at the St. Thomas Ice Arena to move to 18-6-1 and 12-6-1 in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.
UMD MEN'S BASKETBALL SECURES COMMANDING 68-53 WIN OVER COUGARS IN SIOUX FALLS
Sioux Falls, S.D.- UMD men's basketball held stable control against the Cougars in Sioux Falls on Friday, coming out on top 72-54. With the win, the Bulldogs' record improves to 14-5, their NSIC mark jumping to 10-3. UMD remains undefeated in true road games at 7-0. This game took a...
UMD MEN'S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO MAINTAIN WINNING WAYS ON THE ROAD
UMD men's basketball (13-5 overall, 9-3 NSIC) sets off on another road stint this weekend to visit a new pair of NSIC South opponents. The Bulldogs first venture into South Dakota to take on Sioux Falls on Friday, Jan. 20 at 5:30 p.m. before heading back to Minnesota to play Southwest Minnesota State (SMSU) in Marshall on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 3:30 p.m.
NO. 13 UMD WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TAKES WIN STREAK ON THE ROAD FOR TWO NSIC SOUTH MATCHUPS
The No. 13 UMD women's basketball team (15-2 overall, 12-0 NSIC) sets out on its second road trip of the new year this weekend with a two-state swing of NSIC competition. The Bulldogs first head to South Dakota to take on Sioux Falls on Friday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. before making it back to Minnesota to play SMSU in Marshall on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m. Along the way, UMD will look to defend what has blossomed into an 11-game win streak dating back to Dec. 1.
STAYING LOCAL: BULLDOGS HEAD TO SUPERIOR ON SATURDAY FOR INDOOR TRACK & FIELD MEET
The University of Minnesota Duluth men's and women's indoor track & field teams won't have far to travel for their next meet as they head across the bridge into Superior, Wis. on Saturday (January 21st) for the Twin Ports Open hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Superior. The Bulldogs recently began...
THREE BULLDOGS NAMED AS HOBEY BAKER NOMINEES
Freshman Ben Steeves Dominic James, and Junior Wyatt Kaiser have been named as nominees for the 2023 Hobey Baker Memorial Award. Rookie Ben Steeves wasted no time racking up points for the Bulldogs in his first collegiate year. Steeves scored his first collegiate goal in UMD's opening weekend against Arizona State. He followed up his first goal with his second career goal just 57 seconds later. The rookie was also the first Bulldog this year to score a hat trick. Steeves scored a natural hat trick goal against Colorado College, making him the first rookie since 1994, and only one of 11 freshmen in program history. He also leads the team in goals (12), points(15), shots (79), and power play goals (6).
FOOTBALL NAMES OLSON AS ASSISTANT COACH
The Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs' football team has named Luke Olson as the team's next defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator. "I could not be more excited to be a part of Bulldog Football as I have had a ton of respect for the program for a long time," said Olson. "From growing up in the Twin Cities and knowing coaches and players who have been a part of it, UMD has always been a place I've felt would be a great fit for me if the opportunity presented itself. I'm very thankful Coach Wiese and Coach Dill felt the same and I'm looking forward to getting started."
