Moses Lake, WA

ifiberone.com

'...safety is my highest concern' says Quincy coffee stand owner following attempted abduction of barista in western WA

QUINCY - The attempted abduction of a barista in western Washington is becoming a cautionary tale to the free-standing coffee shop owners across the state. Rose Jones owns Daily Brew in Quincy and recently learned of the story about a man who tried to kidnap a barista in Auburn early Monday by pulling her through the service window into his truck.
QUINCY, WA
kpq.com

Semi Truck Fire on South Wenatchee Avenue Sends Plume of Black Smoke

Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded to a semi truck fire on South Wenatchee Avenue Saturday. At 10:55 a.m., witnesses reported seeing a large black plume of smoke coming from the 1500 block of S Wenatchee Ave. Wenatchee Valley spokesperson Kay McKellar says Chelan County Fire Marshal Stephen Rinaldi is currently investigating...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

What New Restaurant Should Come To Wenatchee, WA

The roughly 10 acre site on North Wenatchee Avenue will be developed into a commercial site for shopping and dining establishments in 2023. The city of Wenatchee will likely announce a major anchor tenant for the property this spring now that the McKittrick Street and Columbia Ave improvements projects that border the site have been finalized.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

East Wenatchee Police receive national media recognition for involvement in Blue Bridge Alliance

EAST WENATCHEE - East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson got some nationally-watched air time this week for a good cause. Johnson was interviewed in tandem with Blue Bridge Alliance co-founder Brian Spracklen on Fox News this week. Johnson was paired up with Spracklen talk to about the East Wenatchee Police Department's involvement with the fast-growing Blue Bridge Alliance non-profit program.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Where’s the Best Place to Enjoy a Tasty Hot Dog in Tri-Cities?

I love hot dogs. Who doesn't? (I know some people will pass) Growing up in Minnesota, Saturday lunch was a special treat, a package of hot dogs and baked beans. My mom would boil the dogs in a saucepan on the stove for maybe 5 minutes, and heat the baked beans too. I think this is where it all began for me and my love of hot dogs. Although, today, I'm more picky. I prefer beef dogs. I also believe, this is where my hatred for ketchup began. I overdid the ketchup on those gross hot dogs.
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

Uptick in vehicle prowls reported this week in north Grant County

COULEE CITY — The sheriff’s office says vehicle prowlers have been targeting rural homes and properties this week in north Grant County. Areas in Coulee City, Hartline and Grand Coulee have been hit this week with car break-ins and catalytic converter thefts, according to the sheriff’s office. Prowlers have targeted rural homes and farms.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Two-Vehicle Accident Kills Both Drivers Near Orondo

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 97 Thursday morning. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says the incident occurred just before 6:00 a.m. south of Orondo near Turtle Rock when an eastbound sedan lost control and collided with a westbound sedan. "The roadway was slick...
ORONDO, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Two dead in Douglas County crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. – Two are dead from a two-car collision on US-2 Thursday morning near Turtle Rock, just south of Orondo. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), a 33-year-old man was headed east on US-2 when he lost control, crossed the centerline, and spun counterclockwise before striking an oncoming car driven by a 61-year-old man from East Wenatchee. Both vehicles were totaled and stopped in the westbound lanes.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
102.7 KORD

Richland Teen Finds Bogus Note after Hit-and-Run

Imagine this... you are sixteen years old and surprised with your first new car, and then just a few months later that new car is involved in a hit-and-run! I know it happens, but when it happens to people you know, it boils your blood! A Richland boy named Talon was parked at the Walla Walla High School gym, attending a basketball game Wednesday night when his new car was struck by another vehicle, leaving extensive damage.
RICHLAND, WA
kpq.com

Enraged Man Allegedly Drives Car into Tavern’s Front Entrance

A Grant County drinking establishment has damage after a hostile patron vandalized the business using his car. The incident occurred just after midnight on Sunday at the R Place Tavern in Desert Aire when 31-year-old Antonio Rabadan Altamirano of Mattawa drove his vehicle into its front entrance. "He'd made threats...
GRANT COUNTY, WA

