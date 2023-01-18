Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
The Rock Gives WWE Bad News About His WrestleMania Match
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is widely considered one of the most successful and popular professional wrestlers of all time. He has accomplished numerous feats within the industry, including becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the world. There are plans for him to compete at WrestleMania this year, if he can make the show. However, The Rock still has not decided on his WrestleMania 39 match.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens And Rumored Uncle Howdy Reportedly Backstage At WWE Smackdown
The Royal Rumble premium live event is only a skip and a hop away for WWE, which means more things are bound to be happening on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." And some of those happenings seem to involve stars crossing over from one show to a next, as well as mysterious men getting involved in matches named after early 2000s sci-fi films and sponsored by Mountain Dew.
tjrwrestling.net
Sami Zayn Has Roman Reigns’ WWE Title In His Sights
Sami Zayn is talking about the possibility of winning the WWE Title even though Roman Reigns currently holds that title and they are part of The Bloodline together. Roman Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion since August 2020, which is over 870 days. Reigns also won the WWE Title at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022 meaning he’s held that title for nearly nine months too.
bodyslam.net
Rhea Ripley And Bobby Lashley In India
Bobby Lashley and Rhea Ripley have posted on their social media’s that they’re in India. Now, WWE’s official India account has posted that they’re both there. But, if you want to know what they’re doing, you have to stay tuned. What could the cryptic tweet mean?
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Gives His Thoughts On 'Prison Hard Dom'
Dominik Mysterio has added a new dimension to his persona since being arrested (in storyline) during the Christmas season after showing up uninvited at his grandparents' house. Many fans and even wrestlers such as Ronda Rousey have praised Dominik's recent character and mic work, as he is beginning to come into his own after debuting in 2020. Konnan, Dominik's godfather, also is a fan of "Prison Hard Dom." In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Konnan praised his godson's recent heel work.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
wrestleview.com
AEW star and former WWE and IMPACT star welcome their first child
AEW star Shawn Spears and his wife Cassie Lee welcomed their first child earlier this week. The couple revealed the birth on Instagram, which you can check out below:. Lee is formerly known as Peyton Royce in WWE, and Spears is formerly known as Tye Dillinger in WWE. The couple were married in August 2019. They in August of last year they were expecting their first child together.
tjrwrestling.net
Backstage Details On Who Decided To Split The Usos’ Undisputed WWE Tag Titles
The Usos hold two sets of Tag Team Titles, but WWE has decided to split them up with their next title defense coming in a match where only the Raw titles are on the line. It was at Money in the Bank in July 2021 when The Usos beat Rey & Dominik Mysterio to become the Smackdown Tag Team Champions. That match, which took place on the Kickoff Show, was the beginning of the longest Tag Team Title reign in WWE history. The Usos have held those Smackdown Tag Team Titles for just about 550 days – around a year and a half.
stillrealtous.com
Hall Of Famer Reportedly Released From WWE
WWE has been going through some major changes in recent weeks as Vince McMahon has returned and several names have parted ways with the company. Now it seems that a Hall of Famer is done with WWE as D-Von Dudley confirmed his departure today. PWInsider reports that D-Von Dudley was...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens's Family Donates Large Sum To Briscoe Family Fund
The wrestling world is still coming to grips with the tragic death of Jay Briscoe, who passed away this past Tuesday following a car accident. The accident also saw Briscoe's two daughters injured, compounding an already terrible situation for the family, and leading to a GiveSendGo page being started to help raise money for Briscoe's wife and children during this difficult time.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Confirms Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Show
We recently reported that WWE was looking to change a segment for Monday’s 30th Anniversary show and now the change has been confirmed by WWE themselves. WWE will now hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn following the events of last night’s SmackDown. UPDATED LINEUP...
tjrwrestling.net
Goldberg Was “Dangerous In The Ring” Says Former WWE Star
When it comes to being a physical pro wrestler, Bill Goldberg is a guy that was known for working a very physical style. Some of Goldberg’s trademark moves in wrestling include the Spear that he used as a setup move followed by the Jackhammer slam that won Goldberg many matches and major championships.
PWMania
Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card, New Names Added to the Royal Rumble Match
New entrants for the WWE Royal Rumble have been announced following Friday night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. On Friday night’s SmackDown, Shayna Baszler and Zelina Vega declared their intentions to compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. The Women’s Royal Rumble now has 24 open spots. Baszler and Vega join Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez as confirmed participants in the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Ronda Rousey's Status For Royal Rumble
What does WWE's Ronda Rousey have in common star with Milwaukee Beers star Joseph "Coop" Cooper after he went to Calcutta? We still have no clue where Rousey is. Indeed, Rousey hasn't been seen since she lost the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair last month. Now a new report suggests Rousey may be M.I.A. about as long as "Coop" was during that Calcutta trip.
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Praises Female WWE Star As 'The Total Package'
AEW's TBS Champion Jade Cargill has already established she is a force to be reckoned with. She is now the longest-reigning AEW Champion in history at over 373 days. She is also the only woman to hold the TBS title so far, having defended it 49 times without fail as of this writing. With that said, Cargill only debuted in the business back in 2021, so she definitely keeps an eye on the other women excelling in sports entertainment to give her pointers on how to conduct herself. One example, as Cargill told "Bootleg Kev," is "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Confirms Hulk Hogan’s Television Return
Hulk Hogan is both beloved and controversial for many reasons. While he hasn’t been on television much lately, that is about to change. WWE is holding a big show for the 30th Anniversary of the show. The event got a lot bigger as two-time WWE Hall of Famer will be there.
wrestlingnews365.com
WWE Announces Two New Signings: Alexis Gray And Christopher Daniels
Whether they come from a wrestling background or another sport, WWE is always on the lookout for its next big stars. A former Texas Southern University track and field star was revealed earlier today by PWInsider that the company has hired two new recruits. The Bahamas-based 25-year-old Alexis Gray graduated...
wrestlinginc.com
GUNTHER Wants Chance To Prove Himself Against Former WWE Champion
When WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, the former WALTER, originally signed with WWE with the idea that he would only travel to the United States for major shows and continue to live in Germany, he surely didn't have his current situation as one of the anchors of the "SmackDown" brand in mind. His move to the United States to work in "NXT" and later the main roster opened up a lot of new possibilities, including dream matches.
Yardbarker
Another former WWE star is set to be at Raw XXX
Another former WWE star will be appearing at the Raw 30th anniversary show as Pwinsider.com reports Hall Of Famer Lita will be there. The former WWE Women’s Champion is also slated to film content for WWE's programming on A&E next week. Lita had a brief return run in 2022...
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Believes Tag Team Should Be In WWE Hall Of Fame
Arn Anderson believes a legendary tag team should easily get the nod into the WWE Hall Of Fame. On the latest episode of "ARN" with co-host Paul Bromwell, "The Enforcer" was asked if one of his best friends in wrestling, the late Bobby Eaton should go into the WWE Hall Of Fame as a singles star or as a member of the infamous Midnight Express alongside Stan Lane.
