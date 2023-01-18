Read full article on original website
Bruins & Blackhawks Could Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
At the time of this writing, the Boston Bruins are the best team in the NHL by a country mile, as they sport a 36-5-4 record and are showing no signs of slowing down. After a truly remarkable start like this, they are expected to be major buyers at the trade deadline. This is entirely understandable, as this could be the final years of them having Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci as their two top centers, so it is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for them. Due to this, one team that they should be aiming to do business with is the Chicago Blackhawks.
Do the Minnesota Wild trade Matt Dumba?
Matt Larkin and Steven Ellis welcome Daily Faceoff President Frank Seravalli to the guest seat as Seravalli talks about potential trade targets and what the latest is surrounding Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. Dumba is listed at No.9 on Seravalli’s Top Deadline Targets. Matt Larkin: So, I wanted to...
NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Dallas Stars
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Matt Dumba hasn’t been good of late but there remains interest. TSN: Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba hasn’t been good of late and coach Dean Evason made him a healthy scratch to hopefully get him playing the way he can. Dreger adds he’s not the first higher-paid player to be scratched and that there is still trade interest in him.
