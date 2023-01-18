Related
Park Commissioners Will Seek Community Input to Further Honor Scott Gallacher
At the Key Pen Park board of commissioners meeting December 14, the board responded to an earlier proposal presented by a group of community leaders.
Welcoming The Mustard Seed Village
That was a wonderful article about the work behind the completion of the Mustard Seed Village, and I'd like to add a few more details regarding this new home for elders on the KP. ("After ...
Opportunities for Families to Connect
It's not easy to be a parent. Being a parent in a rural community brings its own set of additional challenges. "It is a daycare desert," said Madison Johnson, mother of a baby ...
Cub Scout Pack No. 222 Needs Volunteers
The only Cub Scout Pack on the Key Peninsula is at risk of being disbanded after a lack of volunteers and low funding due to poor popcorn sales, the pack's main fundraiser. Cub Scout Pack ...
The Key Peninsula News is a nonprofit monthly publication, distributed to every home on the Key Peninsula through the U.S. Postal Service.https://keypennews.org/
