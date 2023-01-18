Why do some public schools have specialized curricula or programs — what have come to be called schools or programs of choice? And what kinds of educational leadership questions come into play when schools adapt or change? My story of leading a process to become a public Montessori school, in Chetwynd, B.C., offers one look at this. Schools of choice In B.C., a school of choice is designated as an Alternate Education Program. As B.C.’s education policy notes, these schools or programs provide support through specialized program delivery and instruction that is differentiated from mainstream schooling. After I heard rumours that officials...

6 DAYS AGO