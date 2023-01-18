Related
U.S. Department of Transportation Announces Approximately $20 Million Funding Opportunity to Help Communities Prosper Through Access to Transit
WASHINGTON – To create new opportunities for those experiencing poverty, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) today announced a new Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) to help improve transit in areas experiencing long-term economic distress. The $20 million in competitive grant funding through FTA’s Areas of Persistent Poverty (AoPP) Program provides more resources to underserved and disadvantaged communities seeking to expand or improve transit systems.
Black College Professor Develops Online Program That Helps Students Drastically Improve Reading, Cultural Awareness
Meet Dr. Chike Akua, the creator of Reading Revolution Online, a web-based reading support program that helps children build reading skills, confidence and cultural identity development in less than 15 minutes a day, equipping them for success in school and in life. With these brief, daily lessons, children learn about...
How one small school in B.C. became a public elementary Montessori school
Why do some public schools have specialized curricula or programs — what have come to be called schools or programs of choice? And what kinds of educational leadership questions come into play when schools adapt or change? My story of leading a process to become a public Montessori school, in Chetwynd, B.C., offers one look at this. Schools of choice In B.C., a school of choice is designated as an Alternate Education Program. As B.C.’s education policy notes, these schools or programs provide support through specialized program delivery and instruction that is differentiated from mainstream schooling. After I heard rumours that officials...
School Districts Nationwide Will be Acquiring Thousands of Electric School Buses
With the big financial boost from the federal government, school districts around the country are receiving new electric buses to transport their students, reported ABC News. According to the news article, research has shown that electric vehicles are better not only for the environment but also for children’s health. Electric school buses are reportedly also quieter and devoid of the black smoke and diesel fumes.
Park Commissioners Will Seek Community Input to Further Honor Scott Gallacher
At the Key Pen Park board of commissioners meeting December 14, the board responded to an earlier proposal presented by a group of community leaders.
The Impact of Deployment on the Parents of Service Members
The minimal research involving parents implies that they experience military life differently than romantic partners and children of service members. For example, parents are socialized to be protectors of their sons and daughters, a role not typically occupied by spouses or children (e.g., Crow et al., 2016). While the roles...
KPFD Key Center Property Purchase Update and Possible Outcomes
The Key Peninsula Fire Department had been contemplating replacement of Station 46, its district headquarters, for some years without a specific plan when three real estate parcels in Key Center came ...
Welcoming The Mustard Seed Village
That was a wonderful article about the work behind the completion of the Mustard Seed Village, and I'd like to add a few more details regarding this new home for elders on the KP. ("After ...
Transportation Options for Seniors
