Edgar “Ed” H. Fuller Jr.
Edgar “Ed” Harold Fuller Jr., 89 of Zanesville passed at 12:23 P.M. Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Brookdale Assisted Living. He was born on Monday, May 1, 1933 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of the late Edgar H. Fuller Sr. and Faye Lillian Achauer Fuller. Ed was a...
Clara “Janet” Parker
Clara “Janet” Parker, 93 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2023, at Adams Lane Care Center in Zanesville, Ohio. She was born on September 15, 1929, in Belmont County, Ohio, daughter of the late Paul B. Poulton and Clara A. (Butler) Poulton. Janet and her husband, Paul, owned Parkers Sporting Goods in Zanesville, Ohio. She was a member of the St. Nicholas Catholic Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, knitting, sewing, and gardening. Above all, she enjoyed her time spent with her loved ones.
Pastor James C. Garrett
Pastor James C. Garrett age 75, of Caldwell, OH passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at his home. He was born July 4, 1947 in Maryville, TN a son of the late Lester Jessie and Bessie Florence England Garrett. He graduated from Everett High School in Maryville, he earned his...
Kimberly M. Pratt
Kimberly M. Pratt, 57, of Zanesville, died at 10:55 P.M. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Genesis Hospice- Morrison House. She was born August 26, 1965, in Zanesville, a daughter to Beverly (Bryslan) Pratt and the late David Pratt. She was a member of the Mothers of Marines Support Group, she was a loving mother and grandmother. She fought a courageous battle with breast cancer for 20 years and was an inspiration to all cancer patients.
Paul Thomas
Paul Thomas, 93, of Crooksville, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 19, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 28, 1929 in White Cottage, a son of the late Paul A. Thomas and Mary Carter Thomas. He is survived by his loving wife of 9 years, Florence Thomas. His children Paulette Crane, Stephen (Martha) Thomas, Yvonne (Fred) Pierce, and Brent (Diane) Thomas. 15 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, 19 great-greatgrandchildren. Step-children Bill Filkins, Chris Barkhurst, Jim Filkins, and Kim Griffith. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his first wife of 56 years,Maxine Thomas, daughter Mariann Thomas, step-son Jack Filkins, grandson Jeremy Boring, son-in-law Jerry Crane, sisters Norma Higgins, Dorothy Folgelsong, Myra Hina, Nora Jane Price and an infant brother. Paul graduated from Crooksville High School in 1947 and was a graduate of Devry University. After graduating high school, he worked at R. Allen Electric until 1983 and then at Grief Brothers until retirement. Paul was a master electrician by trade. He was a member of the IBEW Union 1105 for 70 years. Paul was a member of the Lifeway Church in Zanesville. He started playing steel guitar in high school and loved using his talents for the Lord. Friends may call from 4:00 -7:00 p.m. Mon. Jan. 23, 2023 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tue. Jan. 24, 2023 at the Lifeway Church 2450 Maysville Pike with Rev. Jim Henderson officiating. Burial will be in Mount Horeb Cemetery near Crooksville.
John Thomas Palmer Jr.
John Thomas “Baby Jackass” Palmer Jr. age 49 of Cambridge, OH passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Newark, OH. He was born October 12, 1973 in Guernsey County, OH, a son of the late John Thomas Palmer Sr. and Betty Marlene Smith Bell.
Sharon L. Tatman
Sharon L. Tatman, 66, of Crooksville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Genesis Healthcare System surrounded by her family. She was born on June 1, 1956, to the late Janet Smith Scott and was raised by her mother and the late Dwight Scott. Sharon loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending drawings and playing cards at the Crooksville-Roseville VFW Post 9090, where she was an auxiliary member. She is survived by her husband, James “Rod” Tatman; children, Keith Williams and Heather Tatman; grandchildren, CJ, Tabias, Tyler and Trevor; 10 great grandchildren; brothers, David Ihinger and Brett (Jayne) Scott; sisters, Tammy Scott Smith and Lisa (Hank) Bradley; 13 nieces and nephews and various other extended family members and friends. The family would like to share their gratitude toward her special sister, Lisa , who offered continuing care throughout her end of life journey, always being by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Destiny Williams. Calling hours will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 4pm – 7pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will begin at 7pm with Pastor Todd Wolfe officiating with cremation to follow. You may sign the online register book or light a candle at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
Trevor Moore
Trevor “RoRo” Moore, 28 years old of Cumberland, Ohio passed away peacefully on January 17, 2023 after a long battle with cancer at Magruder Hospital in Port Clinton, Ohio. Trevor was born in Zanesville, Ohio on December 24, 1994. He is the son of Joseph and Traci (Moore)...
The Barn Will Be Hosting a Benefit for an Employee
ZANESVILLE, OH – The Barn in Zanesville has a few updates about their newly constructed kitchen, and a couple of events this coming weekend. The Barn built on a new catering and carry out kitchen. They can now cater for any event with their delicious made from scratch foods. No event is too big or small.
Muskingum County Community Foundation Announces 2023 Richard O. Johnson Award
Zanesville, OH- Local North Valley Bank CEO, Jim Nicholson, will receive the Muskingum County Community Foundation 2023 Richard O. Johnson Civic Leadership Award. Nicholson is a big part of Muskingum County after moving here in 1990. He is active with the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce and the Muskingum Family Y. This award means a lot to him.
First Ohio State Fair Concert announced
COLUMBUS—Ohio State Fair officials have announced that KIDZ BOP will once again take the stage in the WCOL Celeste Center for opening day of the 2023 Ohio State Fair. The KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour concert will be held on opening day of the Ohio State Fair, July 26, at 6:30 p.m. Fairgoers of all ages can sing and dance along with the KIDZ BOP Kids as they perform today’s biggest hits live on stage including “As It Was,” “About That Time,” “Anti-Hero,” and many more. This is the ultimate pop concert for kids.
An Escape Room in Cambridge Gives Participants a Challenging and Thrilling Experience
CAMBRIDGE, OH – An escape room in Cambridge has been providing many with a brain workout and a smile. The Escape Zone provides two themed rooms and has more in the works for later in 2023. This is an immersive experience as you’re confined in a themed room with the goal being to escape by solving puzzles and brain-busting challenges.
January 2023 Meigs County Grand Jury Indictments
Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on January 11, 2023 the Meigs County Grand Jury twenty-four indictments against twenty-three individuals. Those indicted include the following cases presented by the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:
It Happens Here Event Coming to Raise Awareness on Human Trafficking
ZANESVILLE, OH – An event to raise human trafficking awareness will be taking place next Thursday at the Muskingum County Library. The event is called It Happens Here and will be held January 26th from 5 to 7pm. This event is to raise awareness on a problem that happens here as well as all over the United States.
Winery, Brewery Opens in Downtown Dennison
Holy Moley Brewing Company opened its doors to customers Friday afternoon after a ribbon was cut. The Grant Street location is in a historical church and owner Gary McCullough says that it’s been a long time coming for them to open their doors. “Worked hard to covert this old...
Big Brothers Big Sisters: National Mentoring Month
ZANESVILLE, OH- A local organization is bringing attention to the need for children to have guidance in navigating the stresses of school, expectations and parents. January is National Mentoring Month. The Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters in Zanesville Katie Mainini says that since Covid-19 the need to mentor children has become even more important.
Murgatroyd Wanted by ZPD
The Zanesville Police need the community’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect. Zanesville Police said Devin L.M. Murgatroyd is possibly armed and dangerous. He’s wanted on having a weapon under disability, aggravated menacing and domestic violence threats. He’s described as being 6’0, 190lbs with blonde hair and blue...
Train Derailment near Trinway
Around 100 railway cars came off their tracks after a derailment Thursday afternoon. The accident took place between Trinway and Adams Mill. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said the cars were empty at the time and there were no hazardous materials spilled. He also said there are no homes that are close to the wreckage.
Howard man killed in Friday morning Knox County crash on Ohio 13
MORRIS TOWNSHIP -- A Howard man was killed and an Illinois man injured after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on Ohio 13 in Knox County, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Jason W. Auck, 45, of Howard, was pronounced dead at the scene, while...
Local animal shelters, rescues near capacity limits
Local animal shelters and rescues continue to receive a consistent, but high, number of animals in need of their care. The Athens County Dog Shelter is currently housing about 45 dogs, Athens County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant and Dog Warden Ryan Gillette, said. This number puts them near full capacity, a theme to which the Hocking County Shelter and a non-profit rescue, AARF, in Meigs County can relate.
