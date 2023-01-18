Read full article on original website
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Julian Sands, a 65-year-old British actor, has been missing since last week in the Mt. Baldy area and is being searched for in the SoCal mountains.
Julian Sands, the British star of films such as A Room With a View and Arachnophobia, has been identified as the hiker who has been missing in a California mountain range since last week.Sands, 65, has been missing in the Mount Baldy area since Friday 13 January, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.The actor was thought to have been somewhere on the popular Baldy Bowl Trail, which climbs 3,900 feet over 4.5 miles to the highest summit in the San Gabriel Mountains.Search and rescue crews looking for Sands had to suspend the search over the weekend because...
The family of Julian Sands have towed his car from a car park where it was discovered during a search to find the British actor who went missing after a hiking trip in southern California.The 65-year-old was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday evening, with searches by local authorities continuing by “helicopter and drones when weather permits”.A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement shared with the PA news agency: “We will schedule another ground search when the weather improves, and it is safe for our...
The phone belonging to British actor Julian Sands appears to show he was on the move heading into a mountainous area in southern California on the day he was reported missing.Sands, 65, was reported missing during a hiking trip in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday, as searches by local authorities continue by “helicopter and drones when weather permits”.The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department previously said that phone pings showed Sands to be heading to the Mount Baldy area two days after he was first reported missing.However, the US department has since clarified to the...
Actor Julian Sands, 65, goes missing after hiking Mount Baldy in California
Julian Sands has been reported missing after hiking Mount Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains in California. The “A Room with a View” star, 65, has not been seen since his family went to police on Jan. 13. They said he had been hiking along the Baldy Bowl Trail. “His wife did report him missing,” a representative from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office told ABC7 on Wednesday. “From what I understand, he left sometime that day for a hike, and when he did not return, his family reported him missing.” The police spokesperson added that Sands’ car was found around the Southern...
Julian Sands: Air search continues for missing British actor in California
Air search crews are continung to look for British actor Julian Sands more than a week after he went missing in California. Sands, who has starred in The Killing Fields and A Room With a View has been missing since Friday, 13 January.The 65-year-old is thought to have been hiking along the popular Baldy Bowl Trail in the San Gabriel Mountains the day he disappeared. This news report details the current situation as teams continue to search for the English actor. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘No hard deadline’ for calling off search for Julian Sands, authorities sayJulian Sands: Who is the Hollywood British actor missing in California?Julian Sands’ car discovered as search for missing actor continues
Search crews try using cellphone data to locate missing actor Julian Sands on Mt. Baldy
Mt. Baldy is a popular hiking site, but several hikers have been injured and killed trying to summit the peak.
