1011now.com
City of Lincoln crews treat streets to prepare for winter weather
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -City of Lincoln crews have begun treating arterial streets with granular salt pre-wet and brine on Saturday. The City of Lincoln warns that streets are currently wet with slush. Drivers should watch for slick spots and reduced visibility. Do you have winter weather photos or videos? Send...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow advisory until early Sunday morning
OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
1011now.com
Sunday Forecast: A more consistent weather pattern moves in....
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The end of the week and the start of the new week will be dominated by high pressure... meaning quieter conditions will settle into the 1011 region. However, widespread areas of patchy to dense fog are expected for Sunday morning. Sunday will have a foggy start...
klin.com
Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Day: Fog and light snow chances to kick off the weekend
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The chilly weather holds on through the extended forecast and so will the clouds! After some Friday clearing the clouds move back in ahead of our next system. Along with the clouds, fog builds in Saturday morning and overnight through 9 AM visibility could be below 1/4 mile in spots.
WOWT
David’s Morning Forecast - Cloudy and chilly with snow south
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold start this morning with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the low 20s to upper teens for much of the area. We have seen a few spots of fog across the river in Iowa, but that should clear up after sunrise. There may be a few glimpses of sunshine from time to time this morning, but expect more clouds than sun through most of the day.
WOWT
Omaha cleans up from latest round of winter weather
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The day after a winter storm left its mark on the area, the metro is abuzz with activity. Many folks are cleaning up -- some the old-fashioned way. Others broke out the machines to clear snow off of sidewalks. For many, cleaning up the snow and the slush creates a major headache.
WOWT
10 Day Forecast: Snow for some Saturday, chilly temps for all into next week
Nebraska State Patrol responds to over 400 weather-related incidents during storm. Nebraska state troopers responded to over 400 weather-related incidents over the last two days as winter weather walloped the state.
iheart.com
Weekend Snow In S.E. Nebraska Forecast
The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service says another round of light snow will move into South Central and Southeast Nebraska on Saturday. An inch or two is possible generally south of Interstate 80;. They say the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metro area has only about a 20% chance of getting...
WOWT
3 Day Forecast: Cool but quiet Friday and Sunday with some snow showers Saturday
doniphanherald.com
Snow and rain that fell across Nebraska is good news for the drought, but more is needed
From border to border, Nebraska set records this week for precipitation — the latest in a wave of storms that are expected to help the state's drought conditions. Still, significantly more moisture is needed to dig the state — and the region — out of its deep hole.
klkntv.com
‘I was kind of expecting more’: Lincolnites, city workers didn’t have much snow to move
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln got its most precipitation since July on Thursday, a little over eight-tenths of an inch. The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department worked nonstop all night and early into the morning to make sure the main roads were safe for the morning commute. “Last night,...
klin.com
UPDATE: Less Snow Expected in Lincoln
Things have changed regarding the storm since the 3 o’clock hour. Corey Mead, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, tells KLIN News that a warm layer of air above the ground has prevented the precipitation changing from freezing rain to snow. Additionally, a pocket of dry air moved from Kansas into Southeast Nebraska to Interstate 80 at about 3 PM. The dry air is causing much of the precipitation is evaporating before it hits the ground.
klkntv.com
Snow emergency in effect in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The City of Lincoln has declared a snow emergency. That means starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, you can’t park on certain streets. Maps of the prohibited roads can be found on the city’s website. The emergency will end at 5 a.m. Thursday, according...
KETV.com
Snowfall totals, road conditions for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Norfolk and Omaha had a similar amount of moisture for the event — one spot had all snow, Omaha ... not so much. Small changes were the difference between a little and a lot...
WOWT
Car prices down 80% from last year, but availability continues to be a problem
Keystone Villa residents are fed up with sudden and steep rent hikes. The Kansas City Royals are turning to its farm system for its next play-by-play voice -- which means the Storm Chasers are also getting a new announcer.
WOWT
Omaha Zoo celebrates elephants' first birthdays
A man was arrested in connection an Omaha homicide case from 2020. Patchy dense fog this morning cloud lead to a few slick spots. Fog thins out by midday, but cloudy skies stick around with chilly conditions. Highs today only in the mid-20s. Snow to the south ending, cloudy and
1011now.com
I-80 now open between Grand Island & Wyoming border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reopened I-80 between Grand Island and the Wyoming border. It had been closed since Wednesday afternoon following significant snowfall in multiple locations. The Nebraska State Patrol said the continued closure was because of impassable conditions in those areas. NDOT is...
WOWT
Keystone Villas residents fed up over steep rent increases
The Kansas City Royals are turning to its farm system for its next play-by-play voice -- which means the Storm Chasers are also getting a new announcer.
KETV.com
'Safety is more important': Districts take different approaches to winter weather
OMAHA, Neb. — Some parents wonder why Omaha Public Schools had a full school day, while Millard Public Schools brought students in for a two-hour late start. This winter week, districts and parents tested different approaches. Sleek roads across the Metro Thursday morning, where the snow stopped some students...
