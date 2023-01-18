ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Food Depot Welcomes Back Souper Bowl Benefit Event

SANTA FE — Saturday, Jan. 28, The Food Depot welcomes the return of its Souper Bowl benefit event at the Santa Fe Convention Center. Established in 1994, the benefit raises necessary funds to support hunger relief for nine counties in northern New Mexico and brings awareness to the issue of food insecurity. The Food Depot’s website offers tickets, $35 general admission, and $10 kids’ tickets (ages 6-12).
SANTA FE, NM
On The Job In Los Alamos: Dr. Grant At Trinity Urgent Care

On the job in Los Alamos Monday afternoon is Dr. Ed Grant at Trinity Urgent Care, LLC, 1460 Trinity Dr. Suite A & B. Locally owned and operated, Trinity Urgent Care opened its doors to the community on Nov. 30, 2015, and provides up-to-date expert evaluation and treatment covering a wide range of minor emergencies, illnesses and injuries. ‘Trinity Urgent Care is an alternative to the long wait or high cost of a visit to a hospital emergency room. If your own primary care provider isn’t available when you need them, we are, 7 days-a-week.’ To learn more, click here. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Last Chance For Tickets To PEEC’s Backcountry Film Festival Sponsored By Century Bank

This week is the last chance to get tickets for the Backcountry Film Festival, sponsored by Century Bank. Join PEEC and the SALA Event Center as they team up to host the Backcountry Film Festival. Watch the films LIVE for the first time in three years at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26. Pajarito Brewpub and Grill will sell beer and wine before and during the show. Thanks to headline sponsor Century Bank for making this event possible.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
projectY cowork To Host 3rd Annual Atomic City Entrepreneurial Round-Robin Event Connecting Entrepreneurs With Local, Statewide Experts And Resources

Scene of a previous speed dating for business resources event at projectY cowork Los Alamos, 150 Central Park Square. Courtesy photo. projectY cowork Los Alamos will host a free Entrepreneurial Round-Robin or “Speed Dating for Business Resources” event 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. This is a great opportunity for small businesses, startups, and entrepreneurs to connect to resources available to them locally and statewide. projectY is at 150 Central Park Square.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
County: Public Land Solutions To Hold Stakeholder Meeting

Public Land Solutions is coming to Los Alamos to host a stakeholder meeting 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31, at Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op in Central Park Square. They will be conducting stakeholder outreach and collecting input on how and where people are recreating in New Mexico. With this information, combined with...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
‘Neighborhood Math Experts’ Set Up Shop In Santa Fe

SANTA FE — Mathnasium of Santa Fe is now open for business, bringing fun and effective supplementary math programs for community children in grades PreK through 12. The learning center at 2406 Cerrillos Road, focuses solely on math and operates on the core belief that virtually any child can excel in the subject. The Mathnasium Method™, implemented at more than 1,000 Mathnasium centers in the U.S. and abroad, is a unique program that provides each child with a customized learning plan and personalized instruction in a way that makes sense to them.
SANTA FE, NM
LAPS Board To Meet On Zoom Thursday Jan. 26

A Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) board meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: Jan. 26, 2022 LAPS Board Agenda. Find the link to this meeting here.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Letter To The Editor: To Los Alamos County Council

I see that broadband is on the agenda for your meeting Tuesday. I’ve read the agenda item and the attachments. While I would be pleased if you simply took the Recommended Action of directing “[the] County Manager to pursue a procurement for an open access network operator […]”, that Recommended Action ignores the weakness of general telecommunication infrastructure in the County that the outage in December demonstrated, and it fails to give guidance about the values the Manager should consider in pursuing the procurement.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
Obituary: Mary Virginia Mitchell Little 1923-2023

Mary Little passed peacefully into Heaven on January 14, 2023, two months shy of her 100th birthday. Mary is survived by her son Robert Little, her daughter, Susan Bartholomew (Russell), grandsons Michael Bartholomew (Courtney) and Jacob Bartholomew (Sara), great-granddaughter Ellie, great-grandson Logan, brother Earl Mitchell (Jeanette), and many nieces and nephews.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
LAPS Announces District Spelling Bee Results

The 2023 LAPS District Spelling Bee winners from left, Julia Zou, 1st place; Rebekah Scott, 2nd place and Gianna Rolfe, 3rd place. Zou and Scott will represent LAPS at the New Mexico State Qualifying Spelling Bee in February. Courtesy/LAPS. Scene from the LAPS District Spelling Bee Wednesday evening in the...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
SFCC & AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Open Appointments For Assistance & Preparation Jan. 30-April 18 At Main Campus

SANTA FE — Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) and AARP Foundation Tax-Aide announce they will offer in-person tax assistance and preparation by appointment. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free tax assistance and preparation service. The services are provided by volunteers from the community. Appointments can be made now at www.sfcc.edu/taxaide. Tax preparation services will be done on SFCC’s main campus, 6401 Richards Ave. in rooms 408 and 410 in the Main Building.
SANTA FE, NM
TWST Competes In SuperG At Purgatory Mountain Resort

Cullen McLean (6th grader at Mountain Elementary School) earns a 2nd place finish missing the top of the podium by three hundredths of a second. Teammates Axel Vaskas earns the 4th place finish and Malik Boukahlfa earns the 10th place finish. Courtesy photo. Isaac Olson takes the top spot on...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Pets Of The Week: Luna And Bixby

Luna is happiness wrapped in fur. She is an outgoing social butterfly who would love an active, outdoors-y family; she’s also affectionate with people and has a blast playing with other doggos. Luna is a 2-year-old, 46 lb. husky, her adoption fee is waived, and she goes home spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and with six months of free heartworm prevention. Española Humane is open to walk-in adopters 11a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 108 Hamm Parkway in Española. Visit.
ESPANOLA, NM
Governor Hopes To Go Big On Housing, Homelessness

You need over a quarter of a million dollars, on average, to buy a house in Albuquerque. It’s at least twice that much in Santa Fe. Want to rent an apartment? Even a one-bedroom will be more than $1,000 a month on average according to data from apartmentlist.com, in a state with an average household income of $54,000 before taxes. And, of course, there are plenty of New Mexicans who make less, including at least 2,600 homeless.
SANTA FE, NM
USTFCCCA Names LAHS Coach Kathy Hipwood 2022 Girls High School Cross Country Coach Of The Year For New Mexico!

LAHS Girls XC Coach Kathy Hipwood at the 2022 New Mexico State XC Championships. Photo by Blake Wood. Los Alamos High School (LAH) Girls Cross Country Coach Kathy Hipwood has been selected as the 2022 Girls High School Cross Country Coach of the Year for the state of New Mexico by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Spartans Pour It On In 3rd Quarter To Top LA At Home

Josiah Fresquez drives in for a layup in the third quarter. He had 17 points for the night. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. Kyle Evenhus dribbles the ball down court past Raymond Aragon in the first quarter. Photo by John McHale/ladaiypost.com. By MIKE COTE. Sports. Los Alamos Daily Post. Things looked...
LOS ALAMOS, NM

