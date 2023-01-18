Read full article on original website
Florida Rep. Steube out of hospital after accident at home
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. congressman from Florida who was seriously injured in a tree-trimming accident in Sarasota says he has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home. Rep. Greg Steube says in a Saturday evening tweet that his office will provide updates next week on how his return to Washington will be affected. According to a tweet posted to his official profile Thursday, Steube fell about 25 feet from a ladder while cutting limbs on his property the previous day. The account said then that he had spent the night in the ICU for several injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. Steube, a Republican, was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018.
Before HIV grant cut, Tenn. tried to oust Planned Parenthood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Documents show that top Tennessee health officials attempted to oust Planned Parenthood from a program designed to prevent and treat HIV before deciding to forgo federal funding for it. According to a letter from Planned Parenthood, Tennessee’s Department of Health in November alerted the organization that it would no longer receive HIV prevention grants starting in 2023. It also warned that the state was terminating its partnership with Planned Parenthood to provide HIV testing. The department’s move has shocked many of the participating organizations tasked with providing vital HIV services across the state. Planned Parenthood declared that Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s administration was choosing the “nuclear option” to avoid having to work with the organization.
2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state’s casinos. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching on TikTok. State law prohibits placing bets on behalf of someone else. So far no one has been charged.
West Virginia ban on minors’ gender-affirming care advances
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill that would ban physicians from providing gender-affirming surgery to minors is advancing in West Virginia. State lawmakers in the House Health and Human Resources Committee greenlit the legislation Thursday, sending it to the Judiciary Committee. The only lawmakers who spoke at length on the bill were two of the three Democrats on the 25-member committee, who both spoke against it. No GOP lawmakers explained their votes in support. Gender-affirming health care for youths has been a target for Republicans in recent years. Supporters of the ban say teenagers shouldn’t undergo irreversible surgeries. Advocates for young transgender people say decisions about health care should be left to children, their parents and their doctors.
Prosecutor suspended by DeSantis loses bid to get job back
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge ruled that a Florida prosecutor who Gov. Ron DeSantis had suspended will remain out of office, but that he does not have the power to reinstate the prosecutor. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle dismissed the prosecutor’s lawsuit against the governor on Friday, writing that the removal violated the First Amendment and Florida Constitution but that federal law prevents him from returning the prosecutor to office because the case centered on state law. DeSantis suspended Warren last year over signing statements that said he would not pursue criminal charges around abortion or gender transition treatments, as well as some minor crimes.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in California history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
