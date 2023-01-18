Read full article on original website
Food Friday takes us to Pub 500
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With a wide selection of beer and drinks, appetizers, sandwiches and entrees you’ll find something to please even the pickiest one of the bunch!. Pub 500 is a locally-owned restaurant located at 500 South Front St. in Mankato.
North Mankato residents are being asked to participate in a city-wide survey
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The survey is a follow-up to the “Brewing New Ideas” public engagement sessions held last fall. Residents are asked to rank ideas generated during the public engagement sessions and provide new ideas. The survey is active through Feb. 8th and can be found on...
Minnetonka High School grad invents 'smart tampon' to detect cervical cancer
BALTIMORE — A Minnesota woman is making headlines for creating a new way to test for cervical cancer. The disease kills thousands of people every year, especially over the age of 65. January is cervical cancer awareness month. Minnesota Oncology GYN Dr. Lauren Bollinger says, "It's the fourth most...
Minnesota surgeons divided on latest trend in cosmetic surgery
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Corinne Carrasco said she has been self-conscious of her "round" cheeks her entire life. The 31-year-old makes YouTube videos for her 18,000 subscribers from her home in Plymouth. She said it's been her biggest insecurity. "I always struggled with my chubby cheeks," Carrasco said. "No matter...
Rising cost of eggs is hurting local businesses
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The rising cost of eggs is driving people and local businesses to dig deeper in their pockets. On Elm Street in Mankato, Alpine Brito’s breakfast sandwiches are feeling the spike in prices. “I put two two farm fresh brown eggs in every sandwich, and the...
More than 100 cars towed during recent snow emergency
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato says more than one-hundred people were towed during the most recent snow emergency. Mankato Public Safety says between 8 p.m. Thursday and 8:00 Friday morning, 114 vehicles were towed with 196 citations issued for parking violations. During snow emergencies in Mankato, no...
After a mix of rain and snow, Mount Kato skiers see fresh snow on the slopes
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While many Minnesotans are tired of the snow, Mount Kato says this weather makes their job easier. In Mankato the slopes saw about 6′' in the last 24 hours. “[We’re] So lucky that they get all natural snow. Like that’s really what we’re so excited...
West falls to Northfield
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets boys hockey team was shutout at home by the Northfield Raiders 6-0 Thursday night. This loss brings their losing streak to three games. The Scarlets will look to end their three-game losing streak when they travel to Austin next Tuesday.
Camp Omega to host polar plunge
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Morristown’s Camp Omega will be hosting a polar plunge on Sunday, Feb. 26. The polar plunge will be a fundraiser for Camp Omega. The event will be held at the Morristown Community Center, 402 Division Street South in Morristown. Each team will raise funds and...
2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state’s casinos. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching on TikTok. State law prohibits placing bets on behalf of someone else. So far no one has been charged.
New Ulm Cathedral defeats Edgerton
SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds boys basketball team defeats Edgerton 35-26 Saturday at Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s High School. The Greyhounds improve to 5-8 and will play at Minnesota Valley Lutheran Tuesday.
Updated School Closings and for 1-19: Northfield, Cannon Falls, Faribault, Kenyon Wanamingo, Owatonna, Randolph, Tri-City United Public Schools are all closed today
Some 4-5″ inches of snow fell overnight over South-Central Minnesota last night, and more is expected into the late. morning hours. The snow has caused many area schools to either delay the start of the school day or cancel school altogether. Northfield Public Schools are closed, and the students...
2 area women injured in separate crashes Wednesday
Two area women were injured Wednesday in separate crashes. A Courtland woman was hospitalized following a crash just south of New Ulm. The state patrol says a car and an SUV were both southbound on Highway 15 when the vehicles collided near Shag Rd at about 2:30 p.m. The SUV...
Southwest Christian Richland upsets No. 14 New Ulm
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Eagles boys hockey team lost 3-1 at home Saturday evening to Southwest Christian Richland. The Eagles will look to rebound Monday at home against Windom Area.
No. 17 MSU extends win streak with sweep over LSSU
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 17th-ranked Minnesota State men’s hockey team (16-9-1, 11-6-1 CCHA) defeated conference-opponent Lake Superior State University 3-1 on Saturday inside the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center to continue a stretch of three-consecutive series sweeps. Next, the Mavericks travel to Ferris State for puck drops...
Several shots fired in Minnetonka standoff
MINNETONKA, Minn. — A suspect is in custody after law enforcement were sent to an apartment complex in Minnetonka on Saturday morning with a report that "several shots" had been fired. An official from the Minnetonka Police Department said they received a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and...
Southern Minnesota Restaurant Owner Charged with 29 Tax-Related Felonies
ST. PAUL –The owner of a few restaurants in Southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, Juan Manuel Ocampa-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las Loma...
Winter Storm Update: Wednesday 3:30pm
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies. The MN Dept. of Revenue says Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm, the owner of multiple restaurants in Southern MN was charged with 29 tax-related felonies.
Kidnapped Minnesota baby safely recovered after standoff in Kentucky
(FOX 9) - A seven-week-old child born in Minnesota has been recovered after being taken, and a standoff over its custody ended safely in Kentucky. According to police, on Jan. 12, a report was made to Scott County Child Protection that a juvenile had been brought to an emergency room with injuries.
Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino
There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
