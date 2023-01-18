Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico
A honeymoon is supposed to be a happy time for couples to relax and celebrate the start of their lives together. But for one couple, their fairy tale had a horrifically tragic ending when they went to a resort near Puerto Aventuras. TikTok account @CP24breakingnews posted the following video with...
‘Assassinated in cold blood’: activist killed protesting Georgia’s ‘Cop City’
Killing of Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, who opposed training facility, is ‘unprecedented’ in history of environmental activism, experts say
KEYT
As Haitian gangs expand control, cop’s family is left shaken
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — One of the country’s nearly 200 gangs ambushed his police unit that morning, sending gunfire echoing through the streets in an unexpected area: A mansion-lined stretch of the country’s capital Port-Au-Prince. It left three officers dead, one wounded and another missing. The firefight is just the latest example of how Haitian gangs have grown in power and expanded in reach, leaving much of the population terrorized. While the United Nations estimates that 60% of Port-Au-Prince is controlled by the gangs, nowadays most Haitians on the street reckon that number is closer to to 100%. Haiti has struggled with endemic gang violence for years, but the country has spiraled into lawlessness after the 2021 killing of former President Jovenel Moïse.
KEYT
China rings in Year of Rabbit with most COVID rules lifted
BEIJING (AP) — People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago. The Lunar New Year is...
Lula accuses Bolsonaro of genocide against Yanomami in Amazon
Brazil’s new president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has accused Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right administration of committing genocide against the Yanomami people of the Amazon, amid public outrage over a humanitarian catastrophe in the country’s largest Indigenous territory. Lula visited the Amazon state of Roraima on Saturday...
Rare Leucistic Moose Seen Rocking ‘Blonde’ Coat in Alaska: PHOTOS
Beautiful Blonde hair. Great Big rack. Looks absolutely majestic in pictures. No, I’m not talking about Dolly Parton. I’m talking about this really rare moose recently spotted in Alaska. According to People Magazine, blonde moose don’t necessarily have more fun. However, as someone with a wildlife biology degree, I think that hypothesis might need to be looked into a little more. For science.
KEYT
As egg prices rise, so do attempts to smuggle them from Mexico, say US Customs officials
High prices are driving an increase in attempts to bring eggs into the US from Mexico, according to border officials. Officers at the San Diego Customs and Border Protection Office have seen an increase in the number of attempts to move eggs across the US-Mexico border, according to a tweet from director of field operations Jennifer De La O.
KEYT
Kenya tourist boat capsizes; 3 dead, 1 missing
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya say that three people have been killed and at least one person is missing after a boat carrying tourists capsized in the southeast of the country. Around two dozen people were rescued. The cause of the capsizing on Saturday wasn’t immediately known. The boat was carrying 29 people and 15 of them were foreigners. The vessel overturned at the Watamu Marine National Park and Reserve which is north of Mombasa. The nationalities of the foreigners who were involved weren’t immediately revealed.
KEYT
Struggling pig kills butcher at slaughterhouse in Hong Kong
A butcher died while trying to slaughter a pig in Hong Kong on Friday, the city’s police said. The 61-year-old butcher, who worked in the Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse on the city’s northern outskirts close to its border with mainland China, was knocked to the ground by the struggling pig and sustained a wound from a 40 centimeter (15 inch) meat cleaver, police told CNN.
Paintings in Colorado Art Theft Recovered After Hotel Room Search
After a painting is sold, it falls to trained professionals to prepare it to reach its final destination. There are a number of well-regarded firms out there that specialize in art handling — in other words, making sure that a potentially fragile work of art gets to its new home without incurring any damage along the way. Whether it’s sold for hundreds or hundreds of millions of dollars, no one wants their newly-purchased artwork to arrive torn, dented or otherwise marred.
KEYT
Gang war in Haitian capital leaves at least 3 police dead
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — One of Haiti’s gangs stormed a key part of Port-Au-Prince, battling with Haitian police throughout the day and leaving at least three officers dead. The violence in the capital Friday was the latest episode of lawlessness that has torn through the Caribbean nation. A police union official says a police patrol was ambushed by gang gunmen Friday morning, setting off fighting that continued throughout the day. Tensions remain high Saturday. Police say at least three officers died in the violence, one was missing and one was treated at a hospital for bullet wounds. Haiti has struggled with endemic violence for years, but it has escalated since the 2021 killing of former President Jovenel Moïse threw the country into lawlessness.
KEYT
Egypt frees businessman, son after 2 years of detention
CAIRO (AP) — Family members say Egyptian authorities have released a prominent businessman and his son after more than two years in pre-trial detention while officials investigated possible terrorism-related charges. Safwan Thabet, founder and former CEO of dairy and juice producer Juhayna Food Industries, and his son Seif el-Din Thabet, walked free late Saturday. State-run media also reported their release but there was no official comment. Authorities arrested Safwan Thabet in December 2020, and he remained in detention pending an investigation into accusations that he helped fund a terrorist group — a reference to the the Muslim Brotherhood, which Egypt banned as a terrorist organization. His son, Seif, was detained two months later on the same charges.
KEYT
Pair charged with hiding Russian oligarch’s ties to yacht
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says two businessmen have been charged with trying to conceal a sanctioned Russian oligarch’s ownership of a luxury yacht seized in Spain last year by the U.S. government. An arrest warrant has been issued for Vladislav Osipov, a dual Russian and Swiss national. The Justice Department says he was an employee of Viktor Vekselberg, a billionaire Russian oligarch and ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin. Another defendant, Richard Masters, was arrested by Spain at the request of U.S. authorities. He’s a British businessman who ran a yacht management company in Palma de Mallorca, Spain — where Vekselberg’s yacht, Tango, was seized last April.
Mainland China reports 12,660 COVID-19 deaths in week as Lunar New Year begins
Mainland China rang in the Lunar New Year with large family gathering, big public celebrations with the strict "zero-Covid" policy no longer in effect despite a surge in cases and deaths, includign 12,660 in past week.
KEYT
Fire burns makeshift homes in shadow of Seoul’s skyscrapers
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A fire has destroyed about 60 makeshift homes in a densely packed neighborhood surrounded by some of the wealthiest streets of South Korea’s ultramodern capital. Guryong village has long been a symbol of South Korea’s stark income inequalities and has been damaged by fires in the past. The village was formed in the 1980s to house people evicted from their original neighborhoods during redevelopment projects. Firefighters extinguished the flames in about five hours and officials say there were no casualties. About 500 people had to flee, but most will be able to return home. A community leader says residents alerted one another to the fire and firefighters went door-to-door to help them evacuate.
Comments / 0