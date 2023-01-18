Read full article on original website
Matt Rhule walked into a gym, and then a heckuva show broke out
There was an awareness already by some that Nebraska's head football coach could pop into the gym. He wasn't coming alone either. Matt Rhule was with his assistants Evan Cooper and Bob Wager, the latter recognizable to everyone there. Wager had long been the football coach of the very high school the Husker staff was visiting.
Star QB recruit Jaden Rashada reportedly sets first visit since release from Florida
Highly-touted quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada has reportedly set up his first official visit since his NIL deal with Florida fell through. Rashada will visit Arizona State over the weekend, according to Chad Simmons of On3. This marks the first visit the four-star recruit from Pittsburg, California since Florida released him from his National Letter of Intent.
BREAKING: Georgia WR Announces Return in 2023
Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has announced that he is returning to the University of Georgia for a fourth season. A former four-star recruit, Rosemy-Jacksaint, at one point during his freshman year, flashed signs of becoming a true No. 1 wide receiver in the SEC at the ...
LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights
Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
Tennessee Vols could make a huge recruiting splash and steal elite recruit from SEC rival
The Tennessee Vols have mostly put the finishing touches on their 2023 recruiting class (which is ranked No. 10 in the nation), but there’s still a small chance they could make a huge splash in the coming weeks. Vols signee Nico Iamaleava, the No. 1 recruit in the nation,...
Caleb Williams commits to Tennessee
Linebacker Caleb Williams announced his opportunity to play for Tennessee on Friday. “Excited and blessed to announce I have received the opportunity to play for my dream school Vol football as a PWO,” Williams announced. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Williams played at Liberty in 2022. He came to Liberty from...
Kevin Keatts on loss to UNC: ‘Never been involved with a game where a team has taken 39 free throws’
Chapel Hill, N.C. -- In undoubtedly the most physical game of the year for Kevin Keatts and his basketball team, the Wolfpack came out on the wrong end of the scoreboard falling to North Carolina 80-69 in a game where UNC attempted 39 free throws compared to N.C. State's 12.
NC State F DJ Burns on Terquavion Smith injury, loss at UNC
NC State forward DJ Burns spoke with members of the media following NC State's 80-69 loss at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Burns, Morsell, Joiner on loss to Tar Heels, scary Smith injury
CHAPEL HILL – The NC State men’s basketball team suffered an 80-69 loss at rival UNC-Chapel Hill Saturday afternoon, as a disparity in free throws and scary injury to Terquavion Smith doomed the Pack in the loss. The Wolfpack shot just 12 free throws compared to UNC’s 39,...
Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava wins offensive MVP at Polynesian Bowl
Nico Iamaleava, the star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, joined the Vols last month to participate in a number of their practices leading up to their Orange Bowl win over Clemson, and he soon will be back in Knoxville to begin spring-semester classes. Before moving on to his college career, he put on an impressive performance in an all-star game Friday night.
Colorado football recruiting: Deion Sanders breaks silences after 5-star CB Cormani McClain flips from Miami
Deion Sanders and Colorado Buffaloes continue to make noise on the recruiting trail as the football program prepares for its first season under "Coach Prime." Sanders and the Buffs secured a massive commitment Thursday in flipping top-rated five-star 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain, bolstering the already-rising stock for the Colorado football program with Sanders in charge.
Tyler Hansbrough Passes Torch to Armando Bacot as UNC Rebound King
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina basketball great Tyler Hansbrough has maintained a place in Chapel Hill through the years, but has spent most of his time lately around Bowling Green, Ky., in an area where other members of his family live, while rehabbing after undergoing a clean-up surgery for a knee meniscus issue.
Heupel checks on five-star QB target
With National Signing Day less than two weeks away, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel and his staff have continued to cover plenty of ground on the road, primarily checking on some of their top targets in the 2024 class while also handing out some new scholarship offers along the way. On Thursday, Heupel was in North Carolina to visit a school that's the home of one of the Vols' top quarterback targets.
Maryland Basketball is heading back to ACC country next season
Maryland basketball's 2023-2024 schedule will include a trip back to ACC Country. "Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, and UAB are expected to headline the 2023 Asheville Championship," Jon Rothstein reported. "There is no timetable on an official announcement. Official dates and matchups are also TBD. This season's Asheville Championship featured Elon, Harvard, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana."
Penn State Transfer Portal Recap: Lions add five players, say goodbye to several during postseason window
The postseason college football transfer portal closed Wednesday, completing a 45-day process that saw hundreds of athletes find new FBS homes. Players will once again be permitted to submit their names into the transfer portal during a span of April 15-30, which directly follows spring practices across America (Penn State hosts its Blue-White Game on April 15).
Blue Devils hosting local five star power forward for Miami game
Duke has already secured the commitment of one high major prospect in the class of 2024 and will host another on Saturday afternoon when the Blue Devils take on the Miami Hurricanes in a critical ACC match-up. Five star power forward Jarin Stevenson of Pittsboro (N.C.) Seaforth High School will...
Decision Day arrives for No. 1 OT in 247Sports Composite Kam Pringle
The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite made a bunch of visits to his six finalists and he is set for his Sunday decision. Kam Pringle, a massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland will announce his choice during a ceremony at 2 p.m. at his school and his finalists are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
5-star CB Cormani McClain commits to Deion Sanders and Colorado
For a second straight recruiting cycle, Deion Sanders has reeled in 247Sports' No. 1 ranked cornerback. In 2022, it was Travis Hunter. In 2023, it's five-star Cormani McClain. In a private ceremony Thursday in Lakeland, McClain told 247Sports' Carl Reed he committed to Colorado. "I play DB and Coach Prime...
Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny shares heartfelt message upon leaving program
Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny had the tough task of replacing a fan favorite in Rodrigo Blankenship. Podlesny handled that challenge admirably, and as he sets his sights on what’s next, he shared his thoughts on his time as a Bulldog. Podlesny shared a message on social media on Friday...
Nashville native, preferred walk-on LB transferring to Tennessee
After spending the first season of his college career at Liberty, Caleb Williams recently decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal in the aftermath of former Flames coach Hugh Freeze's departure. Once he learned that he might have a chance to play Tennessee, he didn't need long to decide where he wanted to go.
