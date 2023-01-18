ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver 'Mappy Hour' group set to take on ice skating during January event

By Spencer McKee
 3 days ago
Skaters take laps around Evergreen Lake. Photo Credit: Timothy Hurst, Gazette.

Looking to try something new this month? The Denver Mappy Hour chapter is set to meet at Evergreen Lake on January 24 from 6 to 7 PM in an event designed to help Denverites get outside.

According to the group, Evergreen Lake is the largest Zamboni-maintained outdoor ice rink on the continent, with approximately 8.5 acres of groomed ice.

Registering for Mappy Hour online is free, with admission to the Evergreen Lake rink costing $15 per person or $20 if skate rentals are needed.

The Mappy Hour group that hosts the event meets for a monthly 'happy hour' experience. According to Denver Chapter leader Liz Brown, the group caters mostly to two demographics – Denverites wanting to get more involved with the outdoors, but also unsure where to start, and experienced outdoorspeople looking to find new adventures and friends.

In the past, Mappy Hour has hosted meet-ups ranging from the 'Send It Sister' panel (discussing female influence in the outdoor industry) to 'choose your own adventure' camping trips.

Plus, the events are sponsored by Sierra Nevada and Merrell, meaning free drinks and raffled prizes at applicable events.

Learn more about the Mappy Hour Evergreen Lake ice skating experience here.

