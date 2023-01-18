Read full article on original website
ST. PAUL, MN - Discussions about building a highway to connect Minneapolis and St. Paul began in 1920 and gained momentum shortly after World War II. Rapidly increasing automobile use post-war meant it was time to consider ways to overcome surging gridlock on local city streets.
Minneapolis Has "One Of The Ugliest Buildings" In The U.S
You Will Be Surprised Which Building These People "Threw Under The Bus"
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis Inches Away from Snowiest Season
(Minneapolis, MN) Minneapolis is inches away from the third snowiest season on record. That's according to data from the Twin Cities National Weather Service, which reports the area has seen more than 52 inches of snowfall so far this winter. The average winter sees around 51 inches of snow. The all time snowiest season, back in 1991, dropped 63 inches of snow on the Twin Cities.
tourcounsel.com
Mall of America | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Minnesota
The Mall of America offers more than 520 stores, from items created by the greatest designers to high-tech products, in addition to selling tax-free clothing and shoes. You can also buy it all in one place, surrounded by a beautiful indoor environment, with knowledgeable salespeople and a virtual concierge ready to help. In addition, every year, the Mall of America expands with more than 25 new stores, meaning your visits will never be the same and the shelves will always have new products. Your pocketbook will surely thank you: every day, at least 100 stores offer sales or promotions.
Serving gas and serving God: North Minneapolis church purchases gas station
MINNEAPOLIS -- For almost 25 years, Bishop Larry Cook and his wife, Sharon, have been trying to make a positive impact on the North Minneapolis community from their church, Real Believers Faith Center."It's just been remarkable to be here and serve, to see lives changed. That's what we do," said Larry Cook.But it hasn't been easy. The orange and yellow dots mark all the reports of shootings or shots fired in Minneapolis over the past year. The gas station next to their church is completely covered in colors."We just never would go over there. We wanted to but it was...
The Bad Waitress to close in Minneapolis after 18 years
The Bad Waitress is closing its doors after almost 20 years in business. The diner known for its capacious pancakes made the announcement on its Facebook page Wednesday, closing indefinitely after brunch service on Jan. 29. The family-owned restaurant in Minneapolis Eat Street area has been open since 2005. "We've...
Stunning $3.5 Million Minneapolis Home for Sale has a Secret Tunnel
I just love looking at these historic homes when they pop up on the market. Kind of sad that I don't have an extra $3.5 million laying around but ya know. This home that's for sale in Minneapolis, MN is listed for $3.5 mil. and is basically a castle. The...
Several shots fired in Minnetonka standoff
MINNETONKA, Minn. — A suspect is in custody after law enforcement were sent to an apartment complex in Minnetonka on Saturday morning with a report that "several shots" had been fired. An official from the Minnetonka Police Department said they received a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and...
redlakenationnews.com
MnDOT closes Cedar-Riverside homeless encampment in Minneapolis
With a day's notice to vacate, the homeless occupants of the Samatar Crossing encampment in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood packed their belongings in garbage bags and evacuated the snowy clearing overlooking Interstate 94 where many had lived for months. The encampment was located on Minnesota Department of Transportation land adjacent to...
76-year-old Ham Lake woman with dementia found safe
HAM LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities say a missing 76-year-old woman with dementia has been found safe.She was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday leaving her home in Ham Lake on foot. Police said she'd been found shortly after midnight.Police thanked those who helped spread the word.
Plant-based burgers in Northeast Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Who says vegan food can't be indulgent?. A new hot spot in Northeast Minneapolis makes plant-based burgers that even meat eaters love. Lindsey Johnston is the co-owner of Francis Burger Joint and joined KARE 11 Saturday to talk about what the restaurant has to offer. Watch the...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities
© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
ccxmedia.org
Snowplow Driver: Passing a Plow Truck ‘A Huge Risk’
For more than 20 years, Andy Kraemer has been one of Minnesota’s unsung heroes. In the winter, a 56,000-pound truck becomes his office, equipped with all of the tools needed to clear Hennepin County roads after a massive snow storm. It’s a job that, at times, can best be...
mprnews.org
How Pit Stop found a country sound in the middle of the Twin Cities
Pit Stop played their first show in south Minneapolis on March 6, 2020. We all know what happened next. The COVID-19 pandemic shuttered venues, and the new normal was anything but. Things being what they were, the Minneapolis country outfit’s first show was also their last for nearly a year...
mprnews.org
U.S. Pond Hockey Championships draws crowds to Lake Nokomis
Recent warm and wet weather ramped up preparations for this weekend’s outdoor pond hockey tournament at Lake Nokomis, which is expected to draw thousands of players and spectators from across the country. U.S. Pond Hockey Championships kicked off on Friday and will continue through Sunday, Jan. 29. Organizers of...
"This turkey has literally taken over our life": Wild turkey terrorizing neighbors in Coon Rapids
COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Neighbors in a Coon Rapids mobile home park are battling with a bird. They say the lone turkey appeared in their park around Thanksgiving of 2021 and hasn't left since, becoming more aggressive as the months go on."This turkey has literally taken over our life," Coon Rapids resident Rachael Gross said.Rachael Gross says she lives in fear of going outside, thanks to her neighbor, a wild turkey, who seems to have taken a liking to her property."This turkey attacks me every single day. Follows me, goes up my stairs, tries to get into my house. When...
Minneapolis ends appointment requirement for animal shelter visits
Minneapolis residents looking to adopt a pet are no longer required to make an appointment before visiting the city’s animal shelter. The City of Minneapolis announced the new Animal Care and Control policy Thursday, ending a requirement that was first implemented at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It...
Inside Minnesota’s Highest-Priced Home For Sale
If you're anything like me, you love looking at big, beautiful houses. I also like seeing fun and unique homes that stand out from the rest and thankfully, there are plenty of those to browse in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. I was thinking back on homes I have seen or...
MnDOT, Minneapolis officials clear out another homeless encampment
MINNEAPOLIS -- Another homeless encampment was cleared out Wednesday morning, this one near Currie Park in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis.The clearing was performed by the Minnesota Department of Transportation along with officials with the city.Officials said that the encampment was regarded as a "critical safety concern" following a fatal shooting there last week. The victim in that shooting was 27-year-old Adnan Mohamed Ali. "MnDOT has always maintained that highway right-of-way is not a safe place for human beings to live," MnDOT communications director Jake Loesch said. "As always when responding to the complex and urgent needs of people experiencing homelessness,...
