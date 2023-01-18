ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Northport, NY

Organ recipient of fallen FDNY Firefighter William Moon speaks out: "He lives on in me"

By Jennifer McLogan
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BaxuV_0kJRMA6N00

Former FDNY captain among recipients of fallen firefighter's organs 02:49

EAST NORTHPORT, N.Y. - He died a hero just before Christmas during an FDNY training exercise.

The widow of William Moon recently disclosed that her husband's organs were transplanted into five recipients .

A gravely ill FDNY captain was one of those given the gift of life - a final gesture from Firefighter Moon.

Kristina Moon said she had unimaginable conversations with her husband about donating his organs if tragedy were ever to strike while on the job.

"We got the call on December 19, about 4 p.m. Were in Mount Sinai 90 minutes later, and the operation was the next day," said retired FDNY Capt. Patrick Reynolds.

Reynolds and his wife Bridget had no idea until recently the lifesaving liver he needed was coming from Firefighter Billy Moon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12fGCT_0kJRMA6N00
Firefighter William Moon II died after falling while preparing for a drill at his fire house in Brooklyn. FDNY

"We call this our Christmas miracle," Bridget Reynolds said.

"Instead of the three kings, there were four bearing gifts. The fourth was a liver for me," Patrick Reynolds said.

Two weeks before Christmas, five organs from Moon were transplanted into five desperate recipients .

Reynolds was suffering from end-stage genetic liver disease. From his home in East Northport, where he is isolating and recovering, Reynolds said his grateful thoughts are constantly with the Moons.

"The family experienced a terrible tragedy, and actually extended some of their anguish by allowing Billy to be on life support to get the whole apparatus in place for organ donations," Patrick Reynolds said.

"Billy will always be a special part of us. We will always be connected to the moon family. Organ donation is a beautiful gift," Bridget Reynolds said.

"As Kristina Moon said yesterday, many people die awaiting a transplanted organ," Patrick said.

Perhaps the most humbling aspect for the Reynolds family: When the FDNY put out a plea, dozens of firefighters and dozens of total strangers volunteered to be living donors. but no match was found.

Reynolds made it through 31 years with the FDNY, served at Ground Zero for months, but could not beat his genetic disease without the selfless act of his FDNY brother.

"He lives on in me, and I hope that provides some solace to his family and friends, because it certainly changed my life," Patrick said.

"The tragedy they went through, yet the compassion they shared by giving Pat his life back," Bridget said.

Doing everything in life and death to save lives.

The Reynolds say they are grateful and are urging those who can to become donors.

One person every ten minutes is added to the national transplant list.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

FDNY: Lithium-ion battery caused deadly house fire in Queens

NEW YORK -- Investigators say a lithium-ion battery caused a fire that killed a Queens man late Friday night. Bright orange flames engulfed a three-story private home on 89th Street in East Elmhurst just before midnight.Dozens of firefighters worked quickly to put out the blaze and rescue families who were trapped inside.At least one person in the home and one firefighter were brought out on stretchers."As I opened the door to the second floor, the stairs was already on fire, like, in seconds," said resident Jose Corona.Corona made it out just in time but says it was his scooter that started the fire."I...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Memorial marks 1 year since deaths of NYPD detectives

NEW YORK -- A Memorial Mass got underway Saturday morning at St. Patrick's Cathedral to mark one year since NYPD Detectives Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera were shot and killed in the line of duty. The detectives were remembered with sadness and great pride."We remember we lost two of our heroes who committed their lives to the safety of our city," Mayor Eric Adams said.For Dominique Rivera, the pain of losing her husband is something she will carry forever, but at the mass, she announced she now carries "a miracle," saying she is pregnant with his child."Through sorrow and pain, there...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor: New relief center for migrants will open in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A new relief center in Red Hook, Brooklyn, is opening to house asylum seekers.Mayor Eric Adams says the center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal will open in the coming weeks.The facility will serve single adult men.Migrants currently staying at the Watson Hotel in Manhattan will be moved to the new center.The hotel will then transition to serve arriving families with children.The Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless criticized the move, saying the new center will be in a high-risk flood zone.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Removal of Avenue of Puerto Rico street sign sparks outrage

NEW YORK -- The Puerto Rican community is demanding an investigation after a street sign in Brooklyn was taken down.The Avenue of Puerto Rico sign in Williamsburg was removed without explanation last week. It has since been put back.The community is outraged and believe the city is trying to erase Puerto Rican contributions and culture. They want answers from the mayor and Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez."I smell bigotry from the DOT. If you know when a sign is going up, you should know when a sign is coming down. It's not a mistake," one person said."You will not come in our community and continue to dictate to us who and what and where we are going to be," another person said.City officials were invited but did not attend Saturday's protest.DOT officials say the sign was mistakenly taken down.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

At least 3 killed over weekend of gun violence in New York City

NEW YORK -- At least three people have been killed and several others wounded from gun violence in New York City this weekend. Lights and sirens lit up the city as paramedics responded to at least 11 gunshot victims over a 24-hour span, including at least five shootings on Saturday.The violence started at around 4 a.m. at the Amadeus Nightclub on Albion Avenue in Queens. An argument inside the club escalated to a shooting outside that killed a 19-year-old man and injured a 31-year-old woman. Police said the suspect escaped in a black and white SUV. At around 3 p.m., shots rang...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

At least 2 injured in fire at Yonkers apartment building

YONKERS, N.Y. -- At least two people were injured when a fire broke out at an apartment building in Yonkers on Thursday.Flames ripped through the Mulberry Street building early Thursday evening."I guess during the fire a staircase collapsed. My understanding is that there were two people trapped," said Michael Sabatino, Yonkers director of community and government affairs.It isn't clear if those are the same tenants from the fourth floor that were rushed to area hospitals.A 68-year-old man is listed in grave condition, and an 85-year-old woman is in stable condition. Fire officials say it took about two hours to get...
YONKERS, NY
CBS New York

Memorial Sloan Kettering, Jamaica Hospital reach deal on cancer care

NEW YORK -- A new partnership for Queens residents means they won't have to leave the borough to get quality cancer care.Doctors from Memorial Sloan Kettering in Manhattan will now be seeing cancer patients and providing treatment to them at Jamaica Hospital.This move will help address health disparities in underserved communities."When I see a patient with cancer now, I know exactly what they have ahead of them," said Dr. Sabiha Raoof, a cancer survivor. "I read my own mammogram when I did my first mammogram at the age 40 and I diagnosed my breast cancer, which was a very eye-opening...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hempstead, NY

Situated in Nassau County, Hempstead is a quaint village home to around 58,734 locals per the 2021 census. It is one of the villages that make up the Town of Hempstead and the most densely populated and populous village in New York. Home to several places of interest, including historical...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
CBS New York

Teen shot outside Bronx Police Athletic League center dies

NEW YORK - One of the two teens shot outside a Police Athletic League center in the Bronx on Thursday night has died.Police are still searching for a suspect wanted for shooting a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy just before 9 p.m. Thursday.Children and their parents had to walk around caution tape on their way to school early Friday morning along Longwood Avenue. "There's a precinct down the street, so you'd think those things could be prevented from happening in this area," one person said. Sources say someone dressed in all black fired at a crowd of kids leaving the PAL New...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

2 teens shot outside Bronx youth center; 1 in critical

NEW YORK -- Two teenagers were injured, one critically, in a shooting outside the Police Athletic League in the Bronx.It happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday on Longwood Avenue in the Longwood section.Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the head and is in critical condition. A 16-year-old was shot in the leg.Investigators think the shooting may have been retaliation for a prior dispute, but sources say they do not believe it was gang-related. Police add the two teens do not have any criminal history.The PAL's New South Bronx Center provides recreational services like after school programs and athletic events for children of the South Bronx. So far, no arrests have been made and no description of the potential suspect, or suspects, has been released. 
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

8 cats pulled from Queens house fire

NEW YORK -- Several cats were pulled from a raging fire in Queens Village on Wednesday morning.Fire officials say eight cats were removed from the home, but two died as a result of the fire and others ran off.The other cats were turned over to a resident.That person had minor injuries and refused medical attention.Sixty firefighters responded to the fire. One was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

L.I. woman says hackers stole her Facebook page for puppy-selling scam

NORTHPORT, N.Y. -- A Long Island woman said hackers took over her Facebook page and used it to scam people trying to buy puppies. "It's not only frustrating. It's frightening," said Jayne Dietl, a grandmother from Northport who's worried for her family's safety. About a week and a half ago, Dietl started getting strange calls and texts from friends. "'Oh my God. Those puppies are beautiful!'" Dietl told CBS2. "'Puppies? What are you talking about puppies? I don't have puppies.' They said, 'No, you're selling them on Facebook.'"Dietl tried to open her Facebook page, but she was locked out. The hackers, posing as...
NORTHPORT, NY
CBS New York

East Harlem receives $10M for downtown revitalization

NEW YORK -- East Harlem is getting a $10 million shot in the arm to revitalize its downtown area.Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement Thursday morning."We are going to be righting the wrongs of the past, years of neglect, and transform people and places in an extraordinary way," she said.The money will be used to not only revitalize the downtown area but also generate new opportunities for long-term growth.East Harlem joins the communities of Jamaica, the Bronx, Downtown Brooklyn, Staten Island and Chinatown, which were the New York City region's winners in the first five rounds of revitalization funding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
143K+
Followers
28K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy