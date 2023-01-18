ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Don't Tell Joe Burrow That He's An Underdog In Playoff Matchup Against Bills

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19hqGB_0kJRLB1J00

"I never feel like an underdog"

CINCINNATI — The Bengals head to Buffalo to play the Bills on Sunday in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Cincinnati has won a franchise-record nine straight games. They won the AFC North for a second-straight season and are arguably the hottest team in the NFL.

Despite their success this season, they're underdogs in Sunday's matchup with the Bills. Buffalo is currently favored by 6.5-points according to SI SportsBook .

Joe Burrow is looking forward to the challenge.

"I always enjoy going on the road. It’s just you and your guys," Burrow said. "Feels like it’s you against the world and that’s where we like to be."

The 26-year-old doesn't want to hear about Buffalo being favored.

"I never feel like an underdog," Burrow said with his patented smirk.

The Bengals are the defending AFC Champions. They went into Arrowhead Stadium and beat Kansas City last January. That's something Josh Allen and the Bills didn't do.

Now they'll face off for the first time [their Week 17 matchup was canceled] with a trip to the conference championship on the line.

"Anytime you play on the road, it's hostile, especially in the NFL, in big games," Burrow said. "You just take the same mindset that you always have and transfer it on the road. It's just gonna be a little louder and it's gonna affect your operation a little bit, but that's why you practice."

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet in the divisional round this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV— start your free trial here .

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Watch: Sam Hubbard's Fumble TD From All Angles

Sam Hubbard Scores Improbable Touchdown to Become Latest Bengals' Playoff Hero

Watch: Zac Taylor Delivers Wild Card Game Ball To Local Bar

By The Numbers: Bengals Post Historic Wild Card Victory At Paycor Stadium

Listen: Dan Hoard's Radio Call Of Sam Hubbard's Fumble Return Score

Winners and Losers From the Cincinnati Bengals' Playoff Win Over the Baltimore Ravens

Watch: Sam Hubbard Returns Fumble Length Of Field For Touchdown Against Ravens

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Defense Steps Up Big in 24-17 Playoff Win Over Ravens

Jonah Williams Ruled Out, Won't Return Against Ravens Due to Left Knee Injury

Rob Gronkowski On Joe Burrow: 'Will Decimate Baltimore Defense'; Can Read Defenses 'Just Like Tom Brady'

Bengals Film Breakdown: Joe Burrow and the Passing Offense Goes Back in Time

Report: Bengals-Ravens Most Expensive NFL Wild Card Ticket

NFL Announces 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Competition Events

Joe Burrow Praises Home Monday Night Football Crowd: 'Best Atmosphere Pregame I've Ever Been A Part Of

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House

UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Bills catch major break ahead of playoff matchup vs. Bengals

The Buffalo Bills will square off against a shorthanded Cincinnati Bengals squad in Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round. The Bengals’ offensive line was hit by the injury bug late in the season. Cincinnati’s starting right tackle La’el Collins was lost for the season with a torn ACL suffered in Week 16. Just two weeks later, right guard Alex Cappa was sidelined with an ankle injury in Week 18.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Bengals Receive Tough Injury News Before Bills Game

The Cincinnati Bengals came out a little worse for wear from their game against the Baltimore Ravens as injuries took their toll. As of Thursday, two of the Bengals' starting offensive linemen are still missing from practice. Starting right guard Alex Cappa and starting left tackle Jonah Williams ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Bengals Offensive Line Continues to Struggle

The Cincinnati Bengals played the Baltimore Ravens for the third time this year and second consecutive week in last Sunday's wild-card round. It wasn't pretty, but thanks to a 98-yard fumble recovery for a defensive touchdown, the Bengals held off Baltimore. The win sent them on to a divisional-round matchup with the Bills in Buffalo.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

WATCH: Bengals arrive at CVG Airport ahead of travel to Buffalo

The divisional round playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills is just one day away!. Watch the video player above as the Bengals buses arrived at CVG Airport ahead of their flight to Buffalo on Saturday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find...
CINCINNATI, OH
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy