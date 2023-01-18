SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: This is PLANET MONEY from NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF COIN SPINNING) Most of us in this world are destined to be forgotten. I know it's sad, but it's true. A lucky few will land in the history books. Fewer still might get our names on something - a road sign, a stadium, maybe even get a statue or a plaque. Probably the least likely scenario is to become so famous or infamous that our names will live on in language. Gerrymander, the word - named after Elbridge Gerry, 19th century governor of Massachusetts and early pioneer of the gerrymander. Saxophone - named after its inventor, Adolphe Sax.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO