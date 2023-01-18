ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Will Shipley is Ready to 'Get right back at it'

By Zach Lentz
If someone thinks that the Tigers are just going to hang their heads and boo-hoo the remainder of the offseason, as they wait for the 2023 season to start, you must not have met Will Shipley--who is ready to handle business in 2023.

The Clemson Tigers 2022 season did not end the way that they had hoped. In fact, it was about as miserable of an ending as one could have thought possible.

The Tigers dropped two of their last three games, including a loss to rival South Carolina and a 31-14 drubbing in the Orange Bowl at the hands of Tennessee.

However, if someone thinks that the Tigers are just going to hang their heads and boo-hoo the remainder of the offseason, as they wait for the 2023 season to start, you must not have met Will Shipley --who is ready to handle business in 2023.

And that starts now.

"Looking overall on the year, it's not where we wanted to get, not where we wanted to be, not where we wanted to finish. But there's no doubt that we competed," Shipley said. "I think we've got a bunch of dudes on this team who are hungry, hungry to come back next year and prove something.

"We've got to keep our heads down, got to work in the off-season, get right back to it, but there's no doubt that we've got what we need in that locker room to get where we want to go."

