ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Popular Science

Freshwater fish are loaded with ‘forever chemicals’

While eating locally grown produce is great for the environment, eating locally caught freshwater fish might be more dangerous for human health than we realized. A study from the Environmental Working Group (EWG) finds that freshwater fish in the United States contain dangerous levels of “forever chemicals” including one called PFOS (Perfluorooctane sulfonic acid). PFOS is part of a group of manufactured additives known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.
Vice

‘Gas Station Heroin’ Was Just Banned in Ohio

Ohio just became the latest state to ban tianeptine, an antidepressant known as “gas station heroin” because it can mimic the effects of opioids and is being sold at gas stations, convenience stores, and online. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order allowing the state’s Board of...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

Eating just 1 portion of freshwater fish may expose people to toxic chemicals

Something’s fishy. Eating just one portion of freshwater fish — such as trout or carp — could expose people to potentially toxic chemical compounds, according to a new study. The findings, which were published by Environmental Research, revealed that eating even a single serving of freshwater fish per year could be equal to one month of drinking water laced with high levels of perfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, that can be harmful to one’s health. Very low doses of PFAS in drinking water have been linked to suppression of the immune system, including reduced vaccine efficacy, and an increased risk of certain...
Teen Vogue

Thinx Settled a Lawsuit Claiming Its Period Underwear Contains Potentially Harmful Chemicals

If you've bought a pair of Thinx period underwear in the last six years, you may be entitled to some money. The menstrual underwear brand has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit for $4 million claiming its products contain short chain per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and Agion anti-microbial treatment. PFAS are chemicals that take a long time to break down in the environment and may be harmful in high concentrations, and the anti-microbial treatment may have adverse health effects.
hstoday.us

EPA Announces Plan to Address ‘Forever Chemicals’

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has released Effluent Guidelines Program Plan 15 (Plan 15), which lays out how the Agency will work to protect the nation’s waterways by following the science and the Clean Water Act to develop technology-based pollution limits and studies on wastewater discharges from industrial sources.
WAFB

CONSUMER REPORTS: PFAS in pans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cookware makes a great holiday gift, and if you’re shopping for nonstick pans, you might notice labels saying the pans are nontoxic and made without dangerous chemicals. But can these claims be trusted? Consumer Reports wondered the same thing and tested three recommended nonstick pans to find out.
food-safety.com

One Serving of Freshwater Fish Equivalent to Drinking PFAS-Contaminated Water for a Month, U.S. Study Finds

A recent study has raised alarm bells regarding the levels of Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in U.S. freshwater fish, with findings suggesting that consuming a single serving of fish could have the same effect as drinking heavily PFAS-contaminated water for a month. The study’s authors stress that identifying and reducing sources of PFAS exposure is an urgent public health priority.

Comments / 0

Community Policy