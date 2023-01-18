Read full article on original website
‘All-natural’ Simply Orange Juice has high toxic PFAS levels, lawsuit alleges
A new class-action lawsuit in the US alleges Coca-Cola and Simply Orange Juice deceived customers with claims of an all-natural, healthy product when the juice has been found to be contaminated with toxic PFAS at levels “hundreds of times” above federal advisory limits for drinking water. PFAS are...
'Concerning' map reveals where fish caught in the US are full of hazardous 'forever chemicals'
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), or forever chemicals, are in waterways across the US, scientists warn, making it risky to eat some fish.
Just one serving of freshwater fish exposes eaters to month’s worth of forever chemicals
WASHINGTON — Eating just one portion of freshwater fish — such as a catfish, trout, or salmon — could expose people to a tremendous amount of harmful chemical compounds, a new study warns. Researchers with the Environmental Working Group have discovered high levels of so-called “forever chemicals”...
Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’
Eating just one serving of freshwater fish each year could have the same effect as drinking water heavily polluted with “forever chemicals” for an entire month, a new study finds. The equivalent monthlong amount of water would be contaminated at levels 2,400 times greater than what’s recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) drinking water […]
Freshwater fish are loaded with ‘forever chemicals’
While eating locally grown produce is great for the environment, eating locally caught freshwater fish might be more dangerous for human health than we realized. A study from the Environmental Working Group (EWG) finds that freshwater fish in the United States contain dangerous levels of “forever chemicals” including one called PFOS (Perfluorooctane sulfonic acid). PFOS is part of a group of manufactured additives known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.
‘Gas station heroin’ is being sold legally as a dietary supplement. Here’s what you should know
The FDA warns that misuse of the drug could lead to serious health risks.
Eating one fish from U.S. lakes or rivers likened to drinking month's worth of contaminated water
Eating one freshwater fish caught in a river or lake in the United States is the equivalent of drinking a month's worth of water contaminated with toxic "forever chemicals," new research said on Tuesday. The invisible chemicals, called PFAS, were first developed in the 1940s to resist water and heat...
‘Gas Station Heroin’ Was Just Banned in Ohio
Ohio just became the latest state to ban tianeptine, an antidepressant known as “gas station heroin” because it can mimic the effects of opioids and is being sold at gas stations, convenience stores, and online. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order allowing the state’s Board of...
Remove Pollutants From Water With An Expert-Recommended Filtration System
These under-sink systems, countertop filters and faucet attachments can filter out contaminants from your tap water.
Eating just 1 portion of freshwater fish may expose people to toxic chemicals
Something’s fishy. Eating just one portion of freshwater fish — such as trout or carp — could expose people to potentially toxic chemical compounds, according to a new study. The findings, which were published by Environmental Research, revealed that eating even a single serving of freshwater fish per year could be equal to one month of drinking water laced with high levels of perfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, that can be harmful to one’s health. Very low doses of PFAS in drinking water have been linked to suppression of the immune system, including reduced vaccine efficacy, and an increased risk of certain...
Thinx Settled a Lawsuit Claiming Its Period Underwear Contains Potentially Harmful Chemicals
If you've bought a pair of Thinx period underwear in the last six years, you may be entitled to some money. The menstrual underwear brand has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit for $4 million claiming its products contain short chain per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and Agion anti-microbial treatment. PFAS are chemicals that take a long time to break down in the environment and may be harmful in high concentrations, and the anti-microbial treatment may have adverse health effects.
Freshwater fish could contain high amounts of harmful chemicals, new study finds
Are freshwater fish safe to eat? New study finds freshwater fish contain high amounts of PFOS
Eating locally caught freshwater fish can put PFAS in human blood, study says
Eating one locally caught freshwater fish in a year delivers as much potentially health-harming nonstick PFAS compounds to the blood as drinking PFAS-contaminated water for a month, newly published scientific research finds. Eating these fish "is like drinking some of the most PFAS-contaminated water that you could find in any...
EPA Announces Plan to Address ‘Forever Chemicals’
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has released Effluent Guidelines Program Plan 15 (Plan 15), which lays out how the Agency will work to protect the nation’s waterways by following the science and the Clean Water Act to develop technology-based pollution limits and studies on wastewater discharges from industrial sources.
CONSUMER REPORTS: PFAS in pans
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cookware makes a great holiday gift, and if you’re shopping for nonstick pans, you might notice labels saying the pans are nontoxic and made without dangerous chemicals. But can these claims be trusted? Consumer Reports wondered the same thing and tested three recommended nonstick pans to find out.
Even though Biden has walked back the ban on gas stoves, Americans anticipate gas stove ban
Federal regulators say they are not coming for your gas stove, but consumers’ suspicions are already baked in. According to a new poll by Payless Power, the majority of Americans think the federal government will ultimately ban the sale of new natural gas stoves. More than 3-in-4 respondents predicted...
One Serving of Freshwater Fish Equivalent to Drinking PFAS-Contaminated Water for a Month, U.S. Study Finds
A recent study has raised alarm bells regarding the levels of Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in U.S. freshwater fish, with findings suggesting that consuming a single serving of fish could have the same effect as drinking heavily PFAS-contaminated water for a month. The study’s authors stress that identifying and reducing sources of PFAS exposure is an urgent public health priority.
