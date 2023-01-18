In context: Even if you don't intend to follow tech industry trends for the new year, it's impossible not to notice all the attention directed towards generative AI tools such as OpenAI's ChatGPT. This cloud-based chatbot, creative co-pilot, programming partner, and all-around digital companion has become so popular that it's nearly impossible to get to. In fact, the company now has clever AI-generated limericks and other funny content on the main access page for their service to soften the frustrating blow of not being able to try it out.

3 DAYS AGO