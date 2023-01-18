Read full article on original website
TechRadar
The 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV is back down to its cheapest-ever price
The LG C2 OLED is our top-rated TV, and it's now back down to its cheapest ever price. It received a top score of five out of five stars in our LG C2 OLED review due to its large and extremely bright screen, sleek and minimalistic design, excellent connectivity options, vivid colors and contrast levels, and more.
makeuseof.com
Can You Change the iOS Text Color on an iPhone?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple has slowly but steadily added customization in iOS, especially on the Home Screen, which has been exclusive to Android users for a long time. With Apple gradually enabling customization on the iPhone, you might wonder whether it's possible to change the system-wide text color in iOS.
Apple's full-size HomePod smart speaker returns with updated internals
In a nutshell: Apple has announced an updated version of its HomePod smart speaker set to launch early next month. The second-generation HomePod features a high-excursion, 4-inch woofer with 20mm of travel alongside an array of five horn-loaded tweeters (each with its own neodymium magnet) and an internal low-frequency calibration microphone for automatic bass correction.
Apple will offer you $970 for a $52,000 Mac Pro
WTF?! If you've ever taken something to a trade-in/pawn store, you'll probably know the pain of being offered a fraction of what you paid. But imagine handing over $52,000 for a Mac Pro and finding out the trade-in value is $970 just four years later. Who would perpetrate such a blatant rip-off? Step forward, Apple.
Digital Trends
Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today
It’s not often you can find a 4K TV for your home theater for less than $200, but one of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
How to stop Android 13 from revealing your passwords
TL;DR: One of the features Android 13 introduced when it launched last year can be very useful in many situations, but it can also reveal sensitive information depending on how recently certain apps have been updated. Enabling autofill permissions can mitigate the danger of passwords appearing as plaintext on an Android device's clipboard.
Asus ROG Flow X16 Gaming Laptop Review
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Few tech companies are as comfortable taking chances quite like Asus, and the ROG Flow X16 is another example of the firm's innovative spirit. This is a big-screen gaming laptop with a 360-degree rotating display. That kind of design choice might sound unhinged at first, after all it's the kind of movement that's usually found on ultra portables and notebooks for creatives.
Returnal comes to PC on February 15, Sony reveals PC features and final system requirements
Something to look forward to: Returnal already shocked users when its basic system specs recommended they have 32GB of RAM in December. Sony has further expanded and slightly revised its system requirements while confirming a few PC-exclusive features in its recent release date announcement. You can get by with just 16GB of RAM unless you want to play Returnal in 4K.
Smartphone shipments dip to lowest seen in a decade, 17-percent decline from 2021
In brief: High inflation and a foreboding economic forecast for 2023 had consumers shifting spending away from luxury items such as high-end smartphones to more necessary purchases like gas and food in 2022. While giants like Apple and Samsung picked up a few points in market share, the overall industry saw declines in the fourth quarter not seen in 10 years.
The surprise winner for generative AI
In context: Even if you don't intend to follow tech industry trends for the new year, it's impossible not to notice all the attention directed towards generative AI tools such as OpenAI's ChatGPT. This cloud-based chatbot, creative co-pilot, programming partner, and all-around digital companion has become so popular that it's nearly impossible to get to. In fact, the company now has clever AI-generated limericks and other funny content on the main access page for their service to soften the frustrating blow of not being able to try it out.
Samsung introduces 200-megapixel image sensor for flagship smartphones
In brief: Samsung has introduced a new 200-megapixel image sensor with improved pixel technology that could show up in the Galaxy S23 family set to be unveiled at the next Unpacked event on February 1. The new ISOCELL HP2 packs 200 million 0.6-micrometer (μm) pixels in a 1/1.3" optical format, which is the same size as 108MP smartphone camera sensors.
Faulty Intel Ethernet controllers are dropping connections on some Raptor Lake motherboards
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. Why it matters: A suspected design flaw in Intel's I226-V Ethernet controller is causing connectivity interruptions on some Intel z700-series motherboards. The break, which has been reported on multiple forums since late last year, typically lasts several seconds and occurs without warning. The issue is specific to Intel's 2.5GbE controller on the impacted boards and does not affect Realtek, Marvell, or other types of onboard controllers.
Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 licenses this month
What just happened? Windows 10 is still found a lot more devices than Windows 11, despite Microsoft's efforts to get people onto its latest operating system. Redmond's next push is a significant one: later this month, the company will stop issuing Windows 10 licenses via its website. Microsoft has revealed...
